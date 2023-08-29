Taking Stock: Market ends higher amid volatility; power, realty and metals shine

The BSE midcap and smallcap indices rose 0.5 percent each.

The benchmark indices ended higher for the second consecutive session on August 29 with the Nifty around 19,350

At close, the Sensex was up 79.22 points or 0.12 percent at 65,075.82, and the Nifty was up 36.70 points or 0.19 percent at 19,342.70.

After a positive start, the market traded in the tight range amid volatility and ended with a marginal gain.

UPL, Hindalco Industries, Adani Ports, Hero MotoCorp and Tata Steel were among the top gainers on the Nifty, while the top losers included Bharti Airtel, HUL, Axis Bank, Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Reliance Industries.

Among sectors, metal, power and realty gained 1 percent each, while selling was seen in the PSU Bank, FMCG and pharma stocks.

The BSE midcap and smallcap indices rose 0.5 percent each.

A long build-up was seen in Deepak Nitrite, Aarti Industries and BHEL, while a short build-up was seen in Piramal Enterprises, Polycab India and Glenmark Pharma.

Among individual stocks, a volume spike of more than 100 percent was seen in Deepak Nitrite, India Cements and SRF.

More than 200 stocks touched their 52-week high on the BSE, including Genus Power Infrastructures, Venus Pipes & Tubes, Raymond, KPI Green Energy, Berger Paints, Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals, Jubilant Pharmova, TV18 Broadcast, Graphite India.

Outlook for August 30

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Research (Retail), Kotak Securities:

Markets were extremely range-bound due to lack of investors' participation amid sluggish Asian market cues. Currently, there are no fresh positive triggers to recharge the markets, hence investors are preferring to take selective bets. Also, FIIs taking out money from local shares has prompted traders to stay cautious.

Technically, the market is witnessing a positive consolidation near the 50 day SMA (Simple Moving Average). For bulls now, the fresh uptrend rally is possible only after the dismissal of 19380. Above which, the index could rally till 19440-19480. On the flip side, below 19280, the sentiment could change and the market could slip till 19250-19225.

Ajit Mishra, SVP - Technical Research, Religare Broking:

Markets remained range bound for the second consecutive session and ended almost unchanged. After the flat start, Nifty traded in a narrow band and finally settled at 19340 levels. A mixed trend on the sectoral front kept the traders occupied wherein realty and metal posted decent gains while FMCG and pharma settled marginally lower. Meanwhile, continued buying in the midcap and smallcap space boosted sentiment.

The recent stability on the global front is prompting this pause but the tone is still negative. And, we need a decisive close above the short term moving average i.e. 20 EMA in Nifty, which currently lies around the 19,430 level, to ease the pressure. Meanwhile, we reiterate our view to stay stock-specific and keep a check on leveraged trades.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.