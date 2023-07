July 28, 2023 / 09:26 AM IST

Shares of Ajanta Pharma surged over 9 percent in early trade to hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,697.95 on July 28 after the company reported a healthy set of earnings for the April-June quarter.

The pharmaceutical company posted a 19.2 percent jump in net profit for the first quarter of FY24 to Rs 208.1 crore as compared to Rs 174.6 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

During the reviewed period, revenue reached Rs 1,021 crore, marking a growth of 7.4 percent compared to Rs 950.9 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.