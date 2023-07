July 20, 2023 / 10:28 AM IST

Mastek Limited shares continued to rise on Thursday after the company announced its plan to acquire a US-based cloud data and AI firm, BizAnalytica LLC.

In an exchange filing dated July 19, Mastek said its wholly-owned step-down subsidiary, Mastek Inc, will acquire a 100 percent stake in BizAnalytica. This acquisition is expected to enable Mastek to capitalize on the growing market potential in AI, cloud data, and modernization.

Mastek will make an upfront payment of $16.72 million to buy BizAnalytica. Additionally, an earn-out payment between $0 and $24 million will be made, contingent on meeting specific targets. If these targets are achieved within three years, the total earn-out payment will amount to approximately $15.3 million. An earn-out payment serves as additional compensation to the business owner after the sale. Read More