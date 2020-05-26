App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 26, 2020 08:47 PM IST | Source: Reuters

S&P 500 tops 3,000 points on hopes of economic recovery, COVID-19 vaccine

All 11 S&P sector indexes gained in early trading, with cyclical financials, industrials and energy stocks jumping more than 3 percent.

Reuters

US stocks jumped and the S&P 500 breached 3,000 points on Tuesday as optimism about a potential coronavirus vaccine and a revival in business activity helped investors overlook simmering Sino-U.S. tensions.

The benchmark index traded above the key psychological level and also above its 200-day moving average, a closely watched long-term trend indicator, for the first time since March 5.

All 11 S&P sector indexes gained in early trading, with cyclical financials, industrials and energy stocks jumping more than 3 percent.

Close

The S&P 500 has risen about 37 percent from its March lows on a raft of central bank and government stimulus, and is now just about 11 percent below its February record high.

related news

On Monday, California decided to reopen in-store retail businesses and places of worship from one of the most restrictive shutdowns in the United States.

"People have been locked up and when they see sparkles of hope like vaccines, that drives optimism probably ahead of where it should be and clearly ahead of the economy," said Richard Steinberg, chief market strategist at Colony Group in Florida.

At 10:01 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 575.66 points, or 2.35 percent, at 25,040.82, the S&P 500 was up 54.53 points, or 1.85 percent, at 3,009.98, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 126.77 points, or 1.36 percent, at 9,451.36.

U.S. biotech group Novavax Inc jumped 17.3 percent as it joined the race to test coronavirus vaccine candidates on humans and enrolled its first participants.

Merck & Co Inc added 1.5 percent as it announced plans to develop two separate vaccines.

But with U.S. unemployment soaring beyond 14 percent and macroeconomic data pointing at a deep recession, analysts warned financial markets could be betting on too fast a recovery.

"Business cycles don't simply end in two to three months - in a way that's what some of these sectors are pricing. It's going to be very slow," said Patrick Fruzzetti, managing director and senior research analyst at the Rosenau Group.

Beaten down travel-related stocks soared, with S&P 1500 airlines index up 10.3 percent and cruise operators including Carnival Corp more than 12 percent.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners more than 9-to-1 on the NYSE and 5-to-1 on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 13 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 83 new highs and four new lows.

 

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!

First Published on May 26, 2020 08:47 pm

tags #Business #Dow Jones industrial average #International Markets #Nasdaq Composite #S&P 500 #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | Passenger onboard Chennai-Coimbatore flight tests positive

Coronavirus pandemic | Passenger onboard Chennai-Coimbatore flight tests positive

Coronavirus outbreak: Why Delhi's private hospitals feel reserving beds for COVID-19 patients is a bad idea

Coronavirus outbreak: Why Delhi's private hospitals feel reserving beds for COVID-19 patients is a bad idea

Coronavirus pandemic | Over 1,000 migrants from Dharavi transported to railway stations

Coronavirus pandemic | Over 1,000 migrants from Dharavi transported to railway stations

most popular

Modi Govt 2.0 | A tumultuous year for India

Modi Govt 2.0 | A tumultuous year for India

What are locusts and how are they harmful? Here’s everything you need to know

What are locusts and how are they harmful? Here’s everything you need to know

ITC to spice up FMCG portfolio with buyout of Kolkata-based Sunrise Foods

ITC to spice up FMCG portfolio with buyout of Kolkata-based Sunrise Foods

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.