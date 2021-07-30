Small & Midcap Mantra: Fortis Healthcare charts signal 30% rally in 4-6 months, time to buy?

Fortis Healthcare Ltd, which has outperformed benchmark indices this year to hit a 52-week high of Rs 259.65 on the BSE on July 28, is poised for another 30 percent rise in four to six months, technical analysts say.

Shares of the India-headquartered multinational chain of private hospitals have rallied more than 60 percent so far in 2021 compared with the 13 percent rise in Nifty50, and an 18 percent increase in the BSE 500 index.

Recent price action of the company, which has a market capitalization of more than Rs 19,000 crore, has pushed the stock above the Bollinger Band, resulting in a breakout which has opened a target for the stock above Rs 300, technical analysts say.

Technically, the stock is trading well above the short and long-term moving averages which is a positive sign for the bulls. Traders can buy now or on dips for a target of Rs 325 which could be achieved in the next 4-6 months, experts said.

Fortis Healthcare Limited, an IHH Healthcare Berhad Company, is a leading integrated healthcare services provider in India. It is one of the largest healthcare organisations in the country with 36 facilities.