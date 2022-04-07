Simply Save | Why investors should avoid chasing cheap valuations over quality stocks?

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net sold Rs 96,000 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2022. However, strong participation from domestic investors – institutional and retail investors – is holding up the market levels. Domestic institutional investors have bought Rs 1 lakh crore worth of equity assets in the same period.

To be sure, stock market levels have fluctuated sharply during this period. Up until March, the market benchmark S&P BSE SENSEX had corrected by ten percent, but it has now recovered to being marginally negative for the year.

The economic recovery has been strong as government has been gradually lifting restrictions, laid down after Covid-19 outbreak.

However, global headwinds have led to uncertainty. The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has pushed up prices of crude oil and other commodities. As a result, inflation has picked up, adding to the list of concerns. The last print of CPI inflation for February was at eight-month high at 6.07 percent.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

If US Fed undertakes more rate hikes, it might lead to more FII selling in India and other emerging markets.

But, should investors look at this volatility as an opportunity to add to their equity exposure at lower valuations, or wait and watch. Axis Mutual Fund, which is known for its growth style of investing, recently launched a value fund. What makes this fund different than other value funds, and how can it complement an investor’s overall portfolio.

In today’s episode of Simply Save Podcast, Jinesh Gopani, head-equities, Axis Mutual Fund , shares his thoughts on these questions and says that they are closely watching how crude oil prices move as it can have a big influence on economy and stock markets. He talks on what investors should do with their equity investments in the current environment and the top-three sectors that he is bullish on right now.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes