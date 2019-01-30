App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019
Days hours minutes

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 30, 2019 10:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Should you buy, sell or hold the Axis Bank stock after Dec quarter show?

The private sector lender posted 131% jump in its Q3FY19 net profit at Rs 1,681 crore, beating market estimates.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

CLSA and Macquarie have given mixed views on Axis Bank’s Q3 performance. While they both see internals to be strong, CLSA is more optimistic on earnings rebound ahead. The latter, believes headline loan growth seems optically weak.

It touched a 52-week high of Rs 703.00.

The private sector lender posted 131 percent jump in its Q3FY19 net profit at Rs 1,681 crore, beating market estimates.

Analysts were expecting third-quarter profit growth in the range of 50-110 percent over the same period last year, partly driven by lower provisions.

related news

The company had reported profit of Rs 726.44 crore in a year ago period.

Net interest income (NII) was up 18 percent at Rs 5603.6 crore versus Rs 4,732 crore in Q3FY18.

Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 840 from Rs 800

The global research firm said that earnings could rebound ahead and steady growth shall drive a re-rating. Q3 slippages were higher but CEO comfort & better recoveries should abate concern, it said. CLSA raised earnings forecast by 6 percent for FY20-21.

Brokerage: Macquarie | Rating: Neutral | Target: Rs 620

Macquarie observed that there were negligible divergences for FY18. It added that loan book looks transparent now.

Headline loan growth looks optically weak, but internals strong. Further, there are no changes to earnings per share (EPS) estimates.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jan 30, 2019 10:40 am

tags #Axis Bank #Result Analysis

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.