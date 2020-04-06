App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 06, 2020 05:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Shilpa Medicare's subsidiary gets UK regulator nod for anti-cancer drug

The drug is expected to be available in the UK in the second quarter of 2020.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The subsidiary of Shilpa Medicare on April 6 has received approval from the UK health regulator for anti-cancer drug Imatinib.

"The approval of Imatinib Oral Solution represents a major step forward in treatment options for cancers in paediatric and geriatric patients, patients with swallowing difficulties and also offers dose titration across the patient population," said the company in its BSE filing.

Its United Kingdom-based subsidiary Koanaa Healthcare has received approval from Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Authority (MHRA) for Imatinib oral solution.

Close

"Imatinib Oral Solution, a first of its kind in the world, is the only approved product which facilitates accurate dose titrations and avoids unnecessary overdosing due to fixed doses, 100 mg and 400 mg, in the presently available marketed tablets," Shilpa Medicare said.

related news

It said the drug was expected to be available in the UK in the second quarter of 2020 and would be supplied from its UK-based manufacturing facility LM Pharmaceuticals.

According to IQVIA MAT Q4 2019 data, the worldwide market is approximately $1.6 billion and in UK is approximately $104.4 million, it said.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 6, 2020 05:35 pm

tags #Business #Shilpa Medicare

most popular

PM-CARES Fund: Here are the biggest contributors as India fights coronavirus pandemic

PM-CARES Fund: Here are the biggest contributors as India fights coronavirus pandemic

RBI industrial survey shows conditions worse than during global financial crisis even before lockdown

RBI industrial survey shows conditions worse than during global financial crisis even before lockdown

Forest fires near Chernobyl increase radiation level by 16 times

Forest fires near Chernobyl increase radiation level by 16 times

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.