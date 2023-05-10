Shemaroo Entertainment hits 10% upper circuit post robust Q4 results

Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd

Shares of Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd rallied 10 percent in early trade post robust Q4 results. At 10:24 am the Shemaroo shares were locked in upper circuit at Rs 130.05 on NSE.

Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd has reported total income of Rs. 164.7 crores during the period ended March 31, 2023, as compared to Rs. 150.4 crores during the period ended December 31, 2022.

The company has posted net profit of Rs. 4.84 crores for the period ended March 31, 2023, as against net profit of Rs. 0.88 crores for the period ended December 31, 2022. The company has reported EPS of Rs. 1.78 for the period ended March 31, 2023, as compared to Rs. 0.32 for the period ended December 31, 2022.

Recent company developments

Shemaroo Entertainment recently announced the appointment of Anuja Trivedi as chief marketing officer (CMO). She will be part of the executive committee. She will report to Arghya Chakravarty, COO, Shemaroo. Trivedi moves from Disney Star, where she was executive director, content studio strategy head.

Hiren Gada, CEO, Shemaroo, said, “We are pleased to welcome Anuja to Shemaroo as our new CMO. Anuja's expertise in analyzing market trends and identifying growth opportunities will be instrumental in our expansion plans as we continue to navigate the ever-changing media landscape. Her ability to develop innovative strategies and create compelling content experiences for audiences aligns perfectly with our mission of delivering exceptional value to our consumers. We are confident that Anuja will play a crucial role in the continued success and growth of Shemaroo.”

Stock Performance

Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd has significantly underperformed the benchmark Nifty 50 index over the last 5 years. Shemaroo stock has lost 71.82 percent of its value over the last 5 years. Whereas, the benchmark Nifty50 index has given a return of 68.77 percent over the same duration.

