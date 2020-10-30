Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade in the red with Nifty below 11,700; Bajaj Finance, Maruti top losers

Buzzing:

Vodafone Idea share price added over 6 percent on October 30, a day after the company reported its results for the quarter ended September 2020. The debt-ridden telecom firm reported narrowing of its consolidated loss to Rs 7,218.2 crore for the quarter ended September 2020.

Vodafone Idea had posted a loss of Rs 50,897.9 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal on account of making provisions for statutory due payments.

Total income declined by about 3 percent to Rs 10,830.5 crore during the reported quarter, from Rs 11,146.4 crore in the corresponding period of 2019-20.