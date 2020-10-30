172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|share-market-live-updates-stock-market-today-october-30-latest-news-bse-nse-sensex-nifty-wipro-canara-bank-welspun-corp-sunteck-realty-bajaj-healthcare-vodafone-idea-6037761.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Oct 30, 2020 11:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade in the red with Nifty below 11,700; Bajaj Finance, Maruti top losers

Buying seen in the energy and metal stocks, while auto, bank and pharma are under pressure. Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Eicher Motors are among major losers on the Nifty.

highlights

  • October 30, 2020 11:21 AM IST

    Market Updates: Benchmark indices are trading lower with Nifty around 11650.

    At 11:20 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 96.86 points or 0.24% at 39652.99, and the Nifty down 12.90 points or 0.11% at 11657.90. About 1279 shares have advanced, 842 shares declined, and 102 shares are unchanged.

  • October 30, 2020 11:15 AM IST

    Buzzing

    Vodafone Idea share price added over 6 percent on October 30, a day after the company reported its results for the quarter ended September 2020. The debt-ridden telecom firm reported narrowing of its consolidated loss to Rs 7,218.2 crore for the quarter ended September 2020.

    Vodafone Idea had posted a loss of Rs 50,897.9 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal on account of making provisions for statutory due payments.

    Total income declined by about 3 percent to Rs 10,830.5 crore during the reported quarter, from Rs 11,146.4 crore in the corresponding period of 2019-20.

  • October 30, 2020 11:01 AM IST

    Buzzing Stock: Maruti Suzuki India share price was down over a percent. Global research firm CLSA has maintained a sell on the stock and has raised target to Rs 6,300 from Rs 5,675 per share. The research firm is of the view that profitability improvement lagged peers with strong volume growth but a weak mix. Key positives were the commentary around the festival retails, according to a CNBC-TV18 report.

  • October 30, 2020 10:43 AM IST

    Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities

    COMEX gold trades 0.51% higher near $1877/oz after a 0.6% decline yesterday when it tested a 1-month low.

    Gold trades higher as the US dollar index stalled after testing near 1-month high. Also supporting price is expected of additional measures by ECB.

    ETF investors however moved to the sidelines indicating a lack of investor buying. Gold may remain choppy as market players remains non-committal ahead of US elections however general bias may be on the downside unless we see a sharp correction in the US dollar index.

  • October 30, 2020 10:28 AM IST

    ICICIdirect on L&T:

    L&T reported reasonable order inflows while execution is seeing green shoots of a revival despite productivity challenges that could improve over next few months. Also, preservation of working capital and cash proceeds from E&A has provided much needed comfort on the balance sheet front. 

    It expect company to deliver standalone revenue CAGR of 1.2%, EBITDA CAGR of 4.6% in FY20-22E. We value L&T on SoTP (base business at 15.5x FY22E EPS) basis with a target price of Rs 1045. Maintain hold rating.

  • October 30, 2020 10:17 AM IST

    Nifty Energy Index added 1 percent led by the Adani Green, HPCL, IOC, BPCL:

  • October 30, 2020 10:10 AM IST

    Buzzing:

    Hindustan Copper share price gained over 2 percent on October 30 after the company board approved raising up to Rs 2,500 crore via debt.

    The Board recommended seeking shareholders' approval for fixing of the upper limit of borrowing not exceeding Rs 2,500 crore for all types of borrowings/ loans including bonds across various products, together with interest and creation of security/charge on assets of the company and revalidation of shareholders' approval for issuance of securities through Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) up to 15 percent of existing paid up equity capital of the Company, the company said in an exchange filing.

  • October 30, 2020 09:58 AM IST

    Govt likely to extend Air India bid deadline to December 14

    The government is likely to extend the deadline to bid for Air India till December 14 and also give flexibility to a potential investor to decide on the humongous debt with the national carrier, a source said. The deadline to bid for buying out Air India ends on October 30.

    The flexibility to potential investors on the quantum of the Rs 60,074 crore debt that they want to absorb will replace the current condition of the buyer taking over more than a third of the debt and transferring the rest to a special purpose vehicle. The source said the Air India Specific Alternative Mechanism (AISAM) has cleared the extension of deadline to December 14 to give time to potential investors to raise queries on the changes being made in the Preliminary Information Memorandum (PIM).

