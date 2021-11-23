Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade lower, Nifty below 17,400; metal, PSU banks in focus

November 23, 2021 / 10:13 AM IST

Rupee Opens:

Indian rupee opened lower at 74.49 per dollar on Tuesday against Monday's close of 74.40.

The US dollar rose 0.52% yesterday amid a decline in US stock markets and surge in US treasury yields. Further, dollar the rallied on reports that Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell was nominated for a second term by President Joe Biden, said ICICI Direct..

Rupee future maturing on November 26 depreciated by 0.13% yesterday on strong dollar, risk aversion in domestic markets and FII outflows, it added.