November 23, 2021 / 10:13 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade lower, Nifty below 17,400; metal, PSU banks in focus

Stock Market LIVE Updates: On the sectoral front, metal and PSU bank indices up 1-2 percent, while IT stocks remain under pressure. BSE midcap and smallcap indices up 0.5 percent each.

  • November 23, 2021 / 10:13 AM IST

    Rupee Opens:

    Indian rupee opened lower at 74.49 per dollar on Tuesday against Monday's close of 74.40.

    The US dollar rose 0.52% yesterday amid a decline in US stock markets and surge in US treasury yields. Further, dollar the rallied on reports that Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell was nominated for a second term by President Joe Biden, said ICICI Direct..

    Rupee future maturing on November 26 depreciated by 0.13% yesterday on strong dollar, risk aversion in domestic markets and FII outflows, it added.

  • November 23, 2021 / 10:04 AM IST

    Market at 10 

    Benchmark indices erased all the opening losses and trading flat with Nifty above 17400.

    The Sensex was down 70.98 points or 0.12% at 58394.91, and the Nifty was up 3.30 points or 0.02% at 17419.80. About 1939 shares have advanced, 793 shares declined, and 99 shares are unchanged.

  • November 23, 2021 / 10:02 AM IST

    Latent View Analytics shares debut with 169% premium:

    Data analytics services provider Latent View Analytics started off the first day trade with a massive 169 percent premium on the bourses on November 23, which was largely on expected lines.

    The stock opened at Rs 530 on the BSE and the opening tick on the National Stock Exchange was Rs 512.20, against issue price of Rs 197 per share, changing the mood at Dalal Street that was spoiled by the disappointing listing of Paytm, the leading digital payments platform.

  • November 23, 2021 / 09:58 AM IST

    Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments:

    The Nifty once again approached the 17200 level and has bounced from there. This is a good support for the index and if there is any turn on the upside, it has to happen from here. If we break this level, we will slide further to 16900. 

    On the upside there are multiple resistance levels and the trend for the short term remains bearish. Hence any pullback should be looked at as an opportunity to go short.

  • November 23, 2021 / 09:55 AM IST

    Nifty PSU Bank index rose over 1 percent supported by the J&K Bank, Indian Bank, Bank of Baroda

  • November 23, 2021 / 09:50 AM IST

    Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart:

    Technically, Nifty witnessed the breakdown of head and shoulder formation that is a sign of the first meaningful correction where rising 100-DMA around 17100 will act as an immediate and strong support level. 

    Nifty tried to hold the 17300-17250 support zone in late trade but it is vulnerable to fall again at any pullback where 17500 is an immediate hurdle, while 17600 will act as a critical hurdle.

  • November 23, 2021 / 09:40 AM IST

    BSE Metal index gained 1 percent led by the Vedanta, Gail India, Hindustan Zinc

  • November 23, 2021 / 09:27 AM IST

    Airtel adds 2.74 lakh mobile users in September; Jio, VIL lose subscribers: TRAI data

    Bharti Airtel added 2.74 lakh mobile subscribers in September even as larger rival Reliance Jio lost 1.9 crore users and Vodafone Idea lost 10.77 lakh subscribers during the month, according to data released by telecom regulator TRAI on Monday. The subscriber base of Airtel stood at 35.44 crore in September as against 35.41 crore users in August. The net additions for the telco came in at 2.74 lakh users, the monthly subscriber data compiled by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) showed.

    India's largest telecom operator Reliance Jio had 42.48 crore mobile subscribers as on September as it lost net 1.90 crore users. Troubled Vodafone Idea lost 10.77 lakh subscribers during the month under review and its subscriber base shrank to 26.99 crore as on September 2021.

  • November 23, 2021 / 09:20 AM IST

    Gainers and losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:

  • November 23, 2021 / 09:17 AM IST

    Market Opens: Indian indices opened on negative on November 23 with Nifty below 17300 on the back of weak global cues.

    At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was down 568.46 points or 0.97% at 57897.43, and the Nifty was down 150.00 points or 0.86% at 17266.50. About 721 shares have advanced, 1003 shares declined, and 102 shares are unchanged.

    Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Grasim Industries, UltraTech Cement and Coal India were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Infosys, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, Tata Motors and Bajaj Finance.

  • November 23, 2021 / 09:10 AM IST

    Shares of China Evergrande's EV unit rise after $347 mln share sale plan

    Shares of China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd rose 11.1% to HK$3.92 on Monday, after the company said it planned to raise around $347 million in a share placement.

    Embattled property developer China Evergrande's electric vehicle (EV) unit said on Friday it would issue about 900 million shares, or 8.3% of the enlarged capital, at HK$3 apiece through a top-up placement.

    The new shares are priced at a 15% discount to their Friday's close of HK$3.53.

  • November 23, 2021 / 09:06 AM IST

    ICICI Direct

    Indian markets are likely to open on a negative note on the back of weakness across global markets as Jerome Powell’s renomination to head the Federal Reserve fuelled bets on quicker policy tightening.

    US markets ended mixed on the back of losses in technology stocks amid nomination of Jerome Powell for Federal Reserve chair.

