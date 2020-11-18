Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicate flat start for the Indian indices

Live now
Nov 18, 2020 08:04 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on the novel coronavirus pandemic and its impact
Just Dial clarifies on Delhi High Court order:
Company clarified that the order was passed ex parte and as on date the company has not been served with a complete set of paperwork. The company is pursuing all legal remedies in the Court to counter / address absolutely baseless and frivolous allegations filed by Indiamart Intermesh Limited pertaining to launch of its proposed B2B project – JD Mart.
Goldman Sachs projects India GDP to shrink 10.3%, less than September forecast, in FY21
Investment bank Goldman Sachs expects India's gross domestic product (GDP) to contract by 10.3 percent in the financial year 2020-21, expecting an uptick in the economy from its previous estimate in September of a 14.8 percent contraction.
The American firm projected India’s GDP to rebound to 13 percent in the succeeding fiscal, FY22. According to a report from PTI, Goldman Sachs said that the developments on the vaccine front — where two candidates, Pfizer and Moderna, have posted satisfactory progress — will be very helpful in the recovery.
Stocks in the news | Lakshmi Vilas Bank, Tata Steel, DLF, Ajanta Pharma, IIFL Securities, PTC India
Virinchi, Max Financial Services, Action Construction Equipment, Eveready Industries India, HSIL, Nel Holdings South, PTC India, Kennametal India, are also among the stocks in focus today.
Crude Updates: Oil prices fell on Wednesday after a bigger-than-expected build in US crude stockpiles stoked fears for weak fuel demand and a potential supply glut, but hopes that OPEC and its allies will postpone a planned January increase to oil output braked losses.
Wall Street ends lower:
US stocks retreated from record closing highs on Tuesday, ending lower as surging COVID-19 cases, the growing threat of a fresh round of economic lockdowns and weak retail sales data dampened the euphoria caused by potential vaccine breakthroughs.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 166.69 points, or 0.56%, to 29,783.75, the S&P 500 lost 17.32 points, or 0.48%, to 3,609.59 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 24.79 points, or 0.21%, to 11,899.34.
Asian Markets trade flat:
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 11.50 points. The Nifty futures were trading around 12,909 level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.