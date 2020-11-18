Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicate flat start for the Indian indices

Goldman Sachs projects India GDP to shrink 10.3%, less than September forecast, in FY21

Investment bank Goldman Sachs expects India's gross domestic product (GDP) to contract by 10.3 percent in the financial year 2020-21, expecting an uptick in the economy from its previous estimate in September of a 14.8 percent contraction.

The American firm projected India’s GDP to rebound to 13 percent in the succeeding fiscal, FY22. According to a report from PTI, Goldman Sachs said that the developments on the vaccine front — where two candidates, Pfizer and Moderna, have posted satisfactory progress — will be very helpful in the recovery.