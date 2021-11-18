Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a flat start for the Indian indices

November 18, 2021 / 07:50 AM IST

Paytm to debut on November 18

The listing of Paytm operator One97 Communications is going to take place on November 18.

Overall, experts anticipate a muted listing for the leading digital payments platform on Thursday given the lukewarm initial public offering or IPO subscription, falling grey market premium, high valuations and tough competition going ahead, despite it having a high brand recall and a strong service network.

The Rs 18,300-crore public issue of One97 Communications, the largest ever in Indian capital market history, was subscribed 1.89 times during November 8-10.

The portion set aside for qualified institutional investors was subscribed 2.79 times and that of non-institutional investors saw 24 percent subscription, while the retail investors' portion was booked 1.66 times.