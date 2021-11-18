MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Live now
auto refresh
November 18, 2021 / 07:51 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a flat start for the Indian indices

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading flat around 17,871.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 IST. Asian markets are trading lower, while US market also ended in the red.

  • IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex60,008.33-314.04 -0.52%
    Nifty 5017,898.65-100.55 -0.56%
    Nifty Bank38,041.55-265.55 -0.69%
    Nifty 50 17,898.65 -100.55 (-0.56%)
    Wed, Nov 17, 2021
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    SBI Life Insura1,187.2034.20 +2.97%
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    UPL755.60-24.45 -3.13%
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Auto12061.8084.50 +0.71%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Pharma13621.90-176.90 -1.28%


  • November 18, 2021 / 07:50 AM IST

    Paytm to debut on November 18

    The listing of Paytm operator One97 Communications is going to take place on November 18. 

    Overall, experts anticipate a muted listing for the leading digital payments platform on Thursday given the lukewarm initial public offering or IPO subscription, falling grey market premium, high valuations and tough competition going ahead, despite it having a high brand recall and a strong service network.

    The Rs 18,300-crore public issue of One97 Communications, the largest ever in Indian capital market history, was subscribed 1.89 times during November 8-10.

    The portion set aside for qualified institutional investors was subscribed 2.79 times and that of non-institutional investors saw 24 percent subscription, while the retail investors' portion was booked 1.66 times.

  • November 18, 2021 / 07:46 AM IST

    KFC operator Sapphire Foods to make a debut on November 18

    KFC and Pizza Hut operator Sapphire Foods will make a debut on the bourses on November 18. The listing date has been preponed from November 22, the earlier scheduled listing date.

    Experts have a mixed opinion on the Sapphire listing price, but they are not expecting a grand debut either given the declining grey market premium, loss making status, no growth capital from IPO and intense competition in the QSR (quick service restaurant) space.

    The company raised Rs 2,073.25 crore through its public issue at a price of Rs 1,180 per share, the upper price band. It is entirely an offer for sale issue, so the company did not get any money from the offer. 

    The public offer of Sapphire Foods was subscribed 6.62 times during November 9-11. The reserved portion of qualified institutional buyers was booked 7.5 times and that of non-institutional investors saw 3.46 times subscription. Retail investors had put in bids 8.7 times the portion set aside for them.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • November 18, 2021 / 07:42 AM IST

    Asian Markets trade lower

    Asian Markets trade lower
  • November 18, 2021 / 07:39 AM IST

    Wall Street dips on rate hike uncertainty; Visa weighs on Dow

    Wall Street indexes fell on Wednesday as investors fretted over early rate hikes by the Federal Reserve after strong retail earnings, while Visa weighed on the Dow after Amazon said it would stop accepting cards issued by the operator in the UK.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 211.17 points, or 0.58%, to 35,931.05, the S&P 500 lost 12.23 points, or 0.26%, to 4,688.67 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 52.28 points, or 0.33%, to 15,921.57.

  • November 18, 2021 / 07:31 AM IST

    SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat start for the broader index in India, with a loss of 12 points. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,871.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 IST.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • November 18, 2021 / 07:25 AM IST

    Market on Wednesday

    Indian markets witnessed profit-booking for the second consecutive session on November 17, dragged by realty, oil & gas and pharma stocks even as auto stocks, like in the previous session, provide some support.

    At close, the Sensex was down 314.04 points, or 0.52 percent, at 60,008.33 and the Nifty was down 100.50 points, or 0.56 percent, at 17,898.70.

    The market started weak and remained under selling pressure to end near the day's low, with the Nifty closing below 17,900.

    Broader markets outperformed the benchmark indices. The BSE midcap index closed 0.2 percent down and the smallcap index ended flat.

    UPL, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank, Britannia Industries and IOC were among the major Nifty losers. Gainers included SBI Life Insurance, Asian Paints, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors and Power Grid.

    Among sectors, the Nifty pharma index shed over a percent, while Nifty bank and energy indices were down 0.5 percent each. The auto index added 0.7 percent.

  • November 18, 2021 / 07:23 AM IST

    Hello Readers. Start your day with Buffett's famous quote about the stock market.

    Hello Readers. Start your day with Buffett's famous quote about the stock market.
  • November 18, 2021 / 07:21 AM IST

    Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.

    Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.