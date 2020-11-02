Market LIVE Updates: Indices trades lower with Nifty around 11,600; banks in focus

Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Nov 02, 2020 09:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Rupee Opens:
Hero MotoCorp sales up 35%:
Ashok Leyland October sales:
C3ntro Telecom expands partnership with Tejas Networks:
Asian Markets updates:
RIL Q2 result:
Crude Updates:
Results Today:
ICICI Bank Q2 result:
Wall St ends lower:
Asia trade higher:
SGX Nifty:
Rupee Opens: Indian rupee slipped in the early trade on November 2. It opened weak by 31 paise at 74.42 per dollar against Thursday's close of 74.11, amid selling seen in the domestic equity market.
Indian currency market was shut on October 30 on account of Id-E-Milad.
Equitas Small Finance Bank shares debut at Rs 31, a 6% discount to IPO price
This is the third small finance bank to list on the exchanges after Ujjivan Small Finance Bank and AU Small Finance Bank.
Hero MotoCorp October sales numbers:
Two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp's total sales jumped 34.64 percent YoY at 8,06,848 units against 5,99,248 units.
It sold 732498 units of motorcycles in October 2020 against 552672 in October 2019 and 74350 units of Scooters in Oct 2020 versus 46576 units in October 2019.
Company's domestic sales rose 34.77 percent at 7,91,137 units against 5,86,988 units in October 2019.
Nifty Bank index added 1 percent led by the ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Bandhan Bank:
Indices open higher amid mixed gloabl markets:
Ashok Leyland October sales:
The company's total sales were up 1 percent YoY at 9,989 units versus 9,862 units and domestic sales were down 2% YoY at 8,885 units against 9,079 units.
M&HCV sales declined 11% at 4,588 units versus 5,131 units and LCV sales rose 14% at 5,401 units versus 4,731 units.
C3ntro Telecom expands partnership with Tejas Networks:
Tejas Networks has chosen to expand existing partnership with Tejas Networks for the upgrade of its high-speed Backbone and Broadband network. Based in Mexico City, with coverage in major cities, C3ntro Telecom is the operator of choice for advanced data connectivity, international voice and SMS.
C3ntro will deploy Tejas’ multi-terabit TJ1600 OTN/DWDM products to enhance bandwidth capacity on their optical backbone network to meet the massive surge in data center interconnect, broadband traffic from Work from Home (WFH), Video-on-Demand (VOD) and online learning.
Asian Markets updates:
Asian shares bounced off one-month lows on Monday on solid data from China showing factory activity expanded at its fastest pace in a decade while oil prices skidded as many Western countries slid back into coronavirus-driven lockdowns.
Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex:
Market Opens: Indian indices opened on positive note on November 2 with Nifty above 11650.
At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 125.34 points or 0.32% at 39739.41, and the Nifty was up 31.30 points or 0.27% at 11673.70. About 782 shares have advanced, 319 shares declined, and 47 shares are unchanged.