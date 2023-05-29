English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
    Live now
    auto refresh
    May 29, 2023 / 08:58 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: SGX indicates a positive start; US, Asian markets gain, oil climbs

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading higher around 18,715 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:45 IST. Asian markets are trading higher, tracking firm US markets.

    • Market LIVE Updates: SGX indicates a positive start; US, Asian markets gain, oil climbs
      Stock Market Today
      Moneycontrol.com
      HIGHLIGHTS
      • 08:57 AM IST

        Aurobindo Pharma retains double digit growth guidance

      • 08:45 AM IST

        Ed Yardeni of Yardeni Research told CNBC-TV18 that a lot of the good news has already been anticipated by the markets

      • 08:45 AM IST

        See 4Q GDP at 5.1% and FY23 at 7%: Madhavi Arora

      • 08:40 AM IST

        Nifty looks set for a new high after the consolidation breakout: Ajit Mishra

      • 08:29 AM IST

        Dollar elevated as sticky inflation cements Fed hike bets, debt ceiling deal lifts optimism

      • 08:22 AM IST

        Oil climbs after US leaders strike provisional debt deal

      • 08:09 AM IST

        Promoter Group to sell up to 3.5% equity in Clean Science and Technology via block deal

      • 08:07 AM IST

        ICICI Bank board clears plan to raise stake in ICICI Lombard by 4%

      • 08:04 AM IST

        Expect Nifty to touch 18,800: Jatin Gedia

      • 07:55 AM IST

        Mahindra & Mahindra Q4 net profit rises 22.1% YoY to Rs 1,549 crore

      • 07:48 AM IST

        Sun Pharma Q4 net profit at Rs 1,984 crore, tops estimate

      • 07:44 AM IST

        FPI flows likely to continue supporting the market: V K Vijayakumar

      • 07:35 AM IST

        Wall Street indexes end sharply higher on optimism about debt ceiling

      • 07:32 AM IST

        Asian indices trade higher with Nikkei up 1%, Taiwan Weighted up 0.8%

      • 07:29 AM IST

        SGX Nifty

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex62,576.2574.56 +0.12%
      Nifty 5018,605.85106.50 +0.58%
      Nifty Bank44,018.000.00 +0.00%
      Nifty 50 18,605.85 106.50 (0.58%)
      Mon, May 29, 2023
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      Reliance2,508.802.30 +0.09%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      ONGC164.000.25 +0.15%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty IT29355.90427.10 +1.48%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Energy24238.90167.20 +0.69%


    • May 29, 2023 / 08:57 AM IST

      Aurobindo Pharma retains double digit growth guidance

      During the conference call with analysts, Aurobindo Pharma shared several key points. Firstly, they expressed that Eugia, a subsidiary company, is performing strongly. Additionally, Aurobindo Pharma stated their expectation for a continued positive cash flow. While maintaining a cautious approach, they expressed optimism regarding future growth prospects. Lastly, the company emphasized their commitment to their previously provided guidance of achieving double-digit growth.

    • May 29, 2023 / 08:56 AM IST

      Gold Prices Update:

      Gold gave up some gains on Friday and was on course for a third straight weekly loss on the likelihood of a last-minute debt ceiling deal and as a hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation gauge raised bets for rates to stay higher for longer.

      Spot gold was up 0.35 percent at $1,947.09 per ounce, having risen as much as 0.9 percent earlier. U.S. gold futures settled mostly flat at $1,944.30.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • May 29, 2023 / 08:50 AM IST
    • May 29, 2023 / 08:45 AM IST

      Ed Yardeni says a lot of the good news already discounted by markets

      He also said:

      -Property market remains in trouble in China

      -Don’t think Fed wants to push the limits of what the market can withstand

      -US Fed is trying to find a level that is restrictive enough

    • May 29, 2023 / 08:45 AM IST

      See 4Q GDP at 5.1% and FY23 at 7%: Madhavi Arora, Lead Economist, Emkay Global Financial Services on Expectations on the Upcoming Q4 GDP Data

      Growth in Q4 is expected to be driven by momentum in trade, hotel and transportation while government spending may have also picked up. There are nascent signs of consumption recovery, however it is still led by urban more than rural.

      Besides, net exports were less of a drag to growth amid lower trade deficit and higher services net exports. We see 4Q GDP at 5.1% and see FY23 at 7%. However, we expect growth to slow to 5.7% in FY24.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • May 29, 2023 / 08:40 AM IST

      Nifty looks set for a new high after the consolidation breakout: Ajit Mishra, VP Research, Religare Broking.

      Markets ended a 2-week long consolidation phase and gained over one and a half percent. After a firm start, the benchmark remained range bound in the middle, tracking mixed global cues however strong recovery in the final sessions changed the tone. Consequently, Nifty managed to surpass the hurdle at 18,400 and settled around the week’s high at 18,499.30 levels. All sectors contributed to the move wherein metal, pharma and IT were the top gainers. The buoyancy continued on the broader front, with the midcap index scaling to a new high.

      The coming week marks the beginning of the new month also so participants will be eyeing high frequency data viz. auto sales, manufacturing PMI and services PMI data. Before that, the GDP data, scheduled on May 31, will also be on their radar. Apart from these factors, the performance of the US markets amid the ongoing debt ceiling talks will be in focus.

      As we are entering into the last leg of the earnings season, we have companies like Aurobindo Pharma, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Ports, IRCTC and PFC, who will be announcing their numbers during the week.

      Nifty looks set for a new high after the consolidation breakout, thanks to improved participation from across sectors. However, stability on the global front would be critical else the momentum could derail. On the downside, the 18,050-18,200 zone would offer the support, in case of any dip. Though we are seeing broad-based buying, the focus should remain on identifying the leaders from the respective sectors instead of adding laggards in the hope of recovery.

    • May 29, 2023 / 08:37 AM IST

      FII and DII

      Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 350.15 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased shares worth Rs 1840.98 crore on May 26, provisional data from the National Stock Exchange showed.

    • May 29, 2023 / 08:36 AM IST
    • May 29, 2023 / 08:35 AM IST
    • May 29, 2023 / 08:29 AM IST

      Dollar elevated as sticky inflation cements Fed hike bets, debt ceiling deal lifts optimism

      The dollar was firm on Monday as economic resilience in the United States raised market expectations for further rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, while news that a debt ceiling deal had been finalised sparked some risk-on sentiment.

      The greenback notched a fresh six-month high of 140.91 yen in early Asia trade and was headed for a monthly gain of more than 3% against the Japanese currency.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • May 29, 2023 / 08:22 AM IST

      Oil climbs after US leaders strike provisional debt deal

      Oil prices rose in early Asian trade on Monday after U.S. leaders reached a tentative debt ceiling deal, possibly averting a default in the world's largest economy and oil consumer.

      Brent crude futures climbed 39 cents, or 0.5%, to $77.34 a barrel by 2317 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $73.12 a barrel, up 45 cents, or 0.6%.

    • May 29, 2023 / 08:11 AM IST
    View More News View More News

    Video of the day

    Banks Or IT: Which Stocks Should You Buy Now? | Sectors To Watch | IT Stocks | Stock Market

    Banks Or IT: Which Stocks Should You Buy Now? | Sectors To Watch | IT Stocks | Stock Market