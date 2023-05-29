Market LIVE Updates: SGX indicates a positive start; US, Asian markets gain, oil climbs

During the conference call with analysts, Aurobindo Pharma shared several key points. Firstly, they expressed that Eugia, a subsidiary company, is performing strongly. Additionally, Aurobindo Pharma stated their expectation for a continued positive cash flow. While maintaining a cautious approach, they expressed optimism regarding future growth prospects. Lastly, the company emphasized their commitment to their previously provided guidance of achieving double-digit growth.
May 29, 2023 / 08:56 AM IST
Gold Prices Update:
Gold gave up some gains on Friday and was on course for a third straight weekly loss on the likelihood of a last-minute debt ceiling deal and as a hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation gauge raised bets for rates to stay higher for longer.
Spot gold was up 0.35 percent at $1,947.09 per ounce, having risen as much as 0.9 percent earlier. U.S. gold futures settled mostly flat at $1,944.30.
Ed Yardeni says a lot of the good news already discounted by markets
He also said:
-Property market remains in trouble in China
-Don’t think Fed wants to push the limits of what the market can withstand
-US Fed is trying to find a level that is restrictive enough
May 29, 2023 / 08:45 AM IST
See 4Q GDP at 5.1% and FY23 at 7%: Madhavi Arora, Lead Economist, Emkay Global Financial Services on Expectations on the Upcoming Q4 GDP Data
Growth in Q4 is expected to be driven by momentum in trade, hotel and transportation while government spending may have also picked up. There are nascent signs of consumption recovery, however it is still led by urban more than rural.
Besides, net exports were less of a drag to growth amid lower trade deficit and higher services net exports. We see 4Q GDP at 5.1% and see FY23 at 7%. However, we expect growth to slow to 5.7% in FY24.
ADVERTISEMENT
May 29, 2023 / 08:40 AM IST
Nifty looks set for a new high after the consolidation breakout: Ajit Mishra, VP Research, Religare Broking.
Markets ended a 2-week long consolidation phase and gained over one and a half percent. After a firm start, the benchmark remained range bound in the middle, tracking mixed global cues however strong recovery in the final sessions changed the tone. Consequently, Nifty managed to surpass the hurdle at 18,400 and settled around the week’s high at 18,499.30 levels. All sectors contributed to the move wherein metal, pharma and IT were the top gainers. The buoyancy continued on the broader front, with the midcap index scaling to a new high.
The coming week marks the beginning of the new month also so participants will be eyeing high frequency data viz. auto sales, manufacturing PMI and services PMI data. Before that, the GDP data, scheduled on May 31, will also be on their radar. Apart from these factors, the performance of the US markets amid the ongoing debt ceiling talks will be in focus.
As we are entering into the last leg of the earnings season, we have companies like Aurobindo Pharma, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Ports, IRCTC and PFC, who will be announcing their numbers during the week.
Nifty looks set for a new high after the consolidation breakout, thanks to improved participation from across sectors. However, stability on the global front would be critical else the momentum could derail. On the downside, the 18,050-18,200 zone would offer the support, in case of any dip. Though we are seeing broad-based buying, the focus should remain on identifying the leaders from the respective sectors instead of adding laggards in the hope of recovery.
May 29, 2023 / 08:37 AM IST
FII and DII
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 350.15 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased shares worth Rs 1840.98 crore on May 26, provisional data from the National Stock Exchange showed.
Dollar elevated as sticky inflation cements Fed hike bets, debt ceiling deal lifts optimism
The dollar was firm on Monday as economic resilience in the United States raised market expectations for further rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, while news that a debt ceiling deal had been finalised sparked some risk-on sentiment.
The greenback notched a fresh six-month high of 140.91 yen in early Asia trade and was headed for a monthly gain of more than 3% against the Japanese currency.
ADVERTISEMENT
May 29, 2023 / 08:22 AM IST
Oil climbs after US leaders strike provisional debt deal
Oil prices rose in early Asian trade on Monday after U.S. leaders reached a tentative debt ceiling deal, possibly averting a default in the world's largest economy and oil consumer.
Brent crude futures climbed 39 cents, or 0.5%, to $77.34 a barrel by 2317 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $73.12 a barrel, up 45 cents, or 0.6%.