Market LIVE Updates: SGX indicates a positive start; US, Asian markets gain, oil climbs

May 29, 2023 / 08:40 AM IST

Markets ended a 2-week long consolidation phase and gained over one and a half percent. After a firm start, the benchmark remained range bound in the middle, tracking mixed global cues however strong recovery in the final sessions changed the tone. Consequently, Nifty managed to surpass the hurdle at 18,400 and settled around the week’s high at 18,499.30 levels. All sectors contributed to the move wherein metal, pharma and IT were the top gainers. The buoyancy continued on the broader front, with the midcap index scaling to a new high.

The coming week marks the beginning of the new month also so participants will be eyeing high frequency data viz. auto sales, manufacturing PMI and services PMI data. Before that, the GDP data, scheduled on May 31, will also be on their radar. Apart from these factors, the performance of the US markets amid the ongoing debt ceiling talks will be in focus.

As we are entering into the last leg of the earnings season, we have companies like Aurobindo Pharma, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Ports, IRCTC and PFC, who will be announcing their numbers during the week.

Nifty looks set for a new high after the consolidation breakout, thanks to improved participation from across sectors. However, stability on the global front would be critical else the momentum could derail. On the downside, the 18,050-18,200 zone would offer the support, in case of any dip. Though we are seeing broad-based buying, the focus should remain on identifying the leaders from the respective sectors instead of adding laggards in the hope of recovery.