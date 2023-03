March 22, 2023 / 09:37 AM IST

On the basis of recommendation of the NRC and approval of RBI, the board of Bandhan Bank, at its meeting held on March 21, 2023, has approved the appointment of Mr. Ratan Kumar Kesh as Wholetime Director (Additional Director) of the bank, designated as Executive Director, with effect from March 31, 2023, for a period of three years, subject to approval of Shareholders of the bank.

Bandhan Bank was quoting at Rs 206.60, up Rs 3.80, or 1.87 percent.