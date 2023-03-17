Market LIVE Updates: Nifty above 17,100, Sensex up 500 pts; TCS, HAL, Rail Vikas Nigam in focus

Indian indices opened on positive note on March 17 with Nifty above 17,100
US weekly jobless claims fall
Dollar slips as banks rescue makes room for relief rally
Defence Ministry clears proposals to buy weapons worth Rs 70,000 crore, HAL bags almost 50% of orders
CLSA keeps outperform rating on TCS with a target of Rs 3,550
Expect a range of 82.50 and 83 on USDINR spot: Anindya Banerjee
TCS MD & CEO Rajesh Gopinathan resigns, K Krithivasan to take over
Bernstein maintains 'overweight' on TCS, target at Rs 3,840
Expect Nifty to move towards 17,250-17,440: Santosh Meena
ECB raises key interest rate by 50 bps
Oil steadies as investors take stock of banking crisis
Asian markets are trading firm with Taiwan Weighted up 1%, Nikkei, Hang Seng, Straits Times up 0.5% each
Wall Street closes higher as First Republic helps lift banks
SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for the Indian indices
|Index
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Sensex
|58,105.80
|470.96
|+0.82%
|Nifty 50
|17,123.65
|138.05
|+0.81%
|Nifty Bank
|39,508.00
|375.40
|+0.96%
|Biggest Gainer
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Adani Enterpris
|1,882.90
|39.10
|+2.12%
|Biggest Loser
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|TCS
|3,156.80
|-28.20
|-0.89%
|Best Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty Metal
|5553.15
|81.40
|+1.49%
|Worst Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty Pharma
|11758.40
|15.20
|+0.13%
Hot Stocks | Petronet LNG, KPR Mill, GMR Airports Infrastructure can give at least 14% return in short term, here's why?
KPR Mill, which has shown a bullish trend since March 2020, has recently undergone a correction but has not fallen below the 38.20 percent Fibonacci retracement level of the previous upward movement. This suggests a positive sentiment and potential for further upward movement.
Markets are set to witness a firm opening on Friday in tandem with upsurge in global equities, as fears over the Credit Suisse crisis recede following the Swiss Central Bank's decision to pump in funds in the troubled firm. Other positive factors such as WTI oil prices falling to USD 68 a barrel coupled with Nifty being in oversold technical conditions can result in some more relief rallies.
Also, the probability of a sharper rate hike by the US Fed could be less given the ongoing slowdown in growth and a likely recession in key economies going ahead.
For benchmark Nifty, the immediate goal post is seen at 17,211 mark, while confirmation of strength is only above the 200- DMA at 17,450 mark.
Indian rupee opened 24 paise higher at 82.49 per dollar on Friday against Thursday’s close of 82.73.
: Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session.
At 09:01 IST, the Sensex was up 369.24 points or 0.64% at 58,004.08, and the Nifty was up 107.90 points or 0.64% at 17,093.50.
It’s a great honour to lead this company
TCS has been built on 2 pillars: customer centricity & employees
Want to double down on making our customer relationships stronger
Want to thank the board for selecting me
Priorities & strategies have not changed with CEO changes
Want to thank our customers who have reposed their trust in us
It’s a day of mixed feelings for me
It has been a fantastic journey with TCS
Thank all of you for your lovely questions & motivation
In moments of introspection I have told N Chandra about my plans
Immediate focus is on making sure that the transition is smooth
Decided to move out before new FY to give more space to new CEO
Looking forward to some 'Down Time'
The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell more than expected last week, pointing to continued labor market strength, though financial market turmoil is casting a shadow over the economy.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped 20,000 to a seasonally adjusted 192,000 for the week ended March 11, the Labor Department said. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 205,000 claims for the latest week.
Foreign institutional investors (FII) sold shares worth Rs 282.06 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DII) bought shares worth Rs 2,051.45 crore on March 16, the National Stock Exchange's provisional data showed.
Asian markets extended a risk rally on Wall Street on Friday to end a tumultuous week that saw a brewing banking crisis send bond yields plunging while market participants sharply lowered expectations of future interest rate hikes in Western economies.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.9% on Friday, erasing earlier losses this week. Japan's Nikkei climbed 0.5%.
China's bluechips increased 0.8% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index surged 1.2%.
S&P 500 futures eased 0.1% and Nasdaq futures were flat after major U.S. stock indices rallied hard on easing fear of a global banking crisis.