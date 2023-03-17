English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
    Live now
    auto refresh
    March 17, 2023 / 09:16 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: Nifty above 17,100, Sensex up 500 pts; TCS, HAL, Rail Vikas Nigam in focus

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading around 17,135 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:30 IST. Asian markets are trading firm, tracking positive US markets.

    • Market LIVE Updates: Nifty above 17,100, Sensex up 500 pts; TCS, HAL, Rail Vikas Nigam in focus
      Stock Market Today:
      Moneycontrol.com
      HIGHLIGHTS
      • 08:59 AM IST

        US weekly jobless claims fall

      • 08:48 AM IST

        Dollar slips as banks rescue makes room for relief rally

      • 08:45 AM IST

        Defence Ministry clears proposals to buy weapons worth Rs 70,000 crore, HAL bags almost 50% of orders

      • 08:31 AM IST

        CLSA keeps outperform rating on TCS with a target of Rs 3,550

      • 08:23 AM IST

        Expect a range of 82.50 and 83 on USDINR spotAnindya Banerjee

      • 08:17 AM IST

        TCS MD & CEO Rajesh Gopinathan resigns, K Krithivasan to take over

      • 08:12 AM IST

        Bernstein maintains 'overweight' on TCS, target at Rs 3,840

      • 08:08 AM IST

        Expect Nifty to move towards 17,250-17,440: Santosh Meena

      • 08:02 AM IST

        ECB raises key interest rate by 50 bps

      • 07:49 AM IST

        Oil steadies as investors take stock of banking crisis

      • 07:41 AM IST

        Asian markets are trading firm with Taiwan Weighted up 1%, Nikkei, Hang Seng, Straits Times up 0.5% each

      • 07:37 AM IST

        Wall Street closes higher as First Republic helps lift banks

      • 07:30 AM IST

        SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for the Indian indices

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex58,105.80470.96 +0.82%
      Nifty 5017,123.65138.05 +0.81%
      Nifty Bank39,508.00375.40 +0.96%
      Nifty 50 17,123.65 138.05 (0.81%)
      Fri, Mar 17, 2023
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      Adani Enterpris1,882.9039.10 +2.12%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      TCS3,156.80-28.20 -0.89%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Metal5553.1581.40 +1.49%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Pharma11758.4015.20 +0.13%


    • March 17, 2023 / 09:15 AM IST

      Market Opens:

      Indian indices opened on positive note on March 17 with Nifty above 17,100

    • March 17, 2023 / 09:13 AM IST
    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • March 17, 2023 / 09:11 AM IST

      Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities

      Markets are set to witness a firm opening on Friday in tandem with upsurge in global equities, as fears over the Credit Suisse crisis recede following the Swiss Central Bank's decision to pump in funds in the troubled firm. Other positive factors such as WTI oil prices falling to USD 68 a barrel coupled with Nifty being in oversold technical conditions can result in some more relief rallies.

      Also, the probability of a sharper rate hike by the US Fed could be less given the ongoing slowdown in growth and a likely recession in key economies going ahead.

      For benchmark Nifty, the immediate goal post is seen at 17,211 mark, while confirmation of strength is only above the 200- DMA at 17,450 mark.

    • March 17, 2023 / 09:07 AM IST

      Bond Yields Updates

    • March 17, 2023 / 09:04 AM IST

      Rupee Opens:

      Indian rupee opened 24 paise higher at 82.49 per dollar on Friday against Thursday’s close of 82.73.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • March 17, 2023 / 09:02 AM IST

      Market at pre-open

      : Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session.

      At 09:01 IST, the Sensex was up 369.24 points or 0.64% at 58,004.08, and the Nifty was up 107.90 points or 0.64% at 17,093.50.

    • March 17, 2023 / 09:00 AM IST

      K Krithivasan, TCS CEO at presser 

      It’s a great honour to lead this company
      TCS has been built on 2 pillars: customer centricity & employees
      Want to double down on making our customer relationships stronger
      Want to thank the board for selecting me
      Priorities & strategies have not changed with CEO changes

    • March 17, 2023 / 08:59 AM IST

      Rajesh Gopinathan, TCS MD & CEO at presser 

      Want to thank our customers who have reposed their trust in us
      It’s a day of mixed feelings for me
      It has been a fantastic journey with TCS
      Thank all of you for your lovely questions & motivation
      In moments of introspection I have told N Chandra about my plans
      Immediate focus is on making sure that the transition is smooth
      Decided to move out before new FY to give more space to new CEO
      Looking forward to some 'Down Time'

    • March 17, 2023 / 08:59 AM IST

      US weekly jobless claims fall

      The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell more than expected last week, pointing to continued labor market strength, though financial market turmoil is casting a shadow over the economy.

      Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped 20,000 to a seasonally adjusted 192,000 for the week ended March 11, the Labor Department said. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 205,000 claims for the latest week.

    • March 17, 2023 / 08:55 AM IST

      FII and DII data

      Foreign institutional investors (FII) sold shares worth Rs 282.06 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DII) bought shares worth Rs 2,051.45 crore on March 16, the National Stock Exchange's provisional data showed.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • March 17, 2023 / 08:53 AM IST

      Investors meetings on March 17 

    • March 17, 2023 / 08:50 AM IST

      Asian markets take breather from banking turmoil, capping tumultuous week

      Asian markets extended a risk rally on Wall Street on Friday to end a tumultuous week that saw a brewing banking crisis send bond yields plunging while market participants sharply lowered expectations of future interest rate hikes in Western economies.

      MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.9% on Friday, erasing earlier losses this week. Japan's Nikkei climbed 0.5%.

      China's bluechips increased 0.8% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index surged 1.2%.

      S&P 500 futures eased 0.1% and Nasdaq futures were flat after major U.S. stock indices rallied hard on easing fear of a global banking crisis.

    View More News View More News

    Video of the day

    Banks Or IT: Which Stocks Should You Buy Now? | Sectors To Watch | IT Stocks | Stock Market

    Banks Or IT: Which Stocks Should You Buy Now? | Sectors To Watch | IT Stocks | Stock Market