Market LIVE Updates: Nifty above 17,100, Sensex up 500 pts; TCS, HAL, Rail Vikas Nigam in focus

March 17, 2023 / 09:11 AM IST

Markets are set to witness a firm opening on Friday in tandem with upsurge in global equities, as fears over the Credit Suisse crisis recede following the Swiss Central Bank's decision to pump in funds in the troubled firm. Other positive factors such as WTI oil prices falling to USD 68 a barrel coupled with Nifty being in oversold technical conditions can result in some more relief rallies.

Also, the probability of a sharper rate hike by the US Fed could be less given the ongoing slowdown in growth and a likely recession in key economies going ahead.

For benchmark Nifty, the immediate goal post is seen at 17,211 mark, while confirmation of strength is only above the 200- DMA at 17,450 mark.