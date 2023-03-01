Market LIVE Updates: Sensex gains 400 pts, Nifty above 17,400 led by IT, metal, realty, banks

March 01, 2023 / 12:04 PM IST

Ravindra Rao, CMT, EPAT, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities

WTI Crude oil futures rose by 1.8% on Tuesday and closed above USD 77 per bbl, as investors gauged the potential of Chinese demand recovery against a looming slowdown. According to the latest Reuters survey, OPEC oil output rose in February led by a further recovery in Nigerian supply, despite strong adherence by top producers to an agreement by the wider OPEC+ alliance to cut production to support the market.

The OPEC pumped 28.97 mbpd in February, the survey found, up 150,000 bpd from January. Meanwhile, the API inventory report released earlier today showed another significant increase in US crude stocks, with a 6.203 million barrels rise last week.

However, markets might probably shrug-off weak inventory reports amid a strong rebound in Chinese factory activity. Official government figures showed that Chinese PMI saw the fastest expansion in manufacturing since 2012 and rose to 52.6, boosting demand optimism from the world’s largest oil importer.