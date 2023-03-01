 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Market LIVE Updates: Sensex gains 400 pts, Nifty above 17,400 led by IT, metal, realty, banks

Rakesh Patil
Mar 01, 2023 / 11:59 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Delhivery, Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Adani Total Gas and Vedanta are among the most active shares on the BSE.

March 01, 2023 / 12:04 PM IST

Ravindra Rao, CMT, EPAT, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities

WTI Crude oil futures rose by 1.8% on Tuesday and closed above USD 77 per bbl, as investors gauged the potential of Chinese demand recovery against a looming slowdown. According to the latest Reuters survey, OPEC oil output rose in February led by a further recovery in Nigerian supply, despite strong adherence by top producers to an agreement by the wider OPEC+ alliance to cut production to support the market.

The OPEC pumped 28.97 mbpd in February, the survey found, up 150,000 bpd from January. Meanwhile, the API inventory report released earlier today showed another significant increase in US crude stocks, with a 6.203 million barrels rise last week.

However, markets might probably shrug-off weak inventory reports amid a strong rebound in Chinese factory activity. Official government figures showed that Chinese PMI saw the fastest expansion in manufacturing since 2012 and rose to 52.6, boosting demand optimism from the world’s largest oil importer.

March 01, 2023 / 12:00 PM IST

Market at 12 PM

Benchmark indices were trading near day's high with Nifty above 17400.

The Sensex was up 410.15 points or 0.70% at 59,372.27, and the Nifty was up 124.00 points or 0.72% at 17,428. About 2277 shares have advanced, 835 shares declined, and 122 shares are unchanged.

March 01, 2023 / 11:54 AM IST

ICICI Bank hikes lending rates

ICICI Bank hiked lending rates by 10 bps across tenures from today, reported CNBC-TV18.

ICICI Bank was quoting at Rs 857.25, up Rs 2.60, or 0.30 percent.

March 01, 2023 / 11:53 AM IST

Alembic Pharma receives USFDA final approval for Docetaxel Injection

Alembic Pharmaceuticals has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) Docetaxel Injection USP, 20 mg/2 mL (10 mg/mL) SingleDose Vial, and 80 mg/8 mL (10 mg/mL) and 160 mg/16 mL (10 mg/mL) Multiple-Dose Vials.

The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Docetaxel Injection, 20 mg/2 mL, 80 mg/8 mL, and 160 mg/16 mL (10 mg/mL), of Hospira, Inc.

Docetaxcel Injections are indicated for the breast cancer, nonsmall cell lung cancer, castration-resistant prostate cancer, gastric adenocarcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma of head and neck.

March 01, 2023 / 11:48 AM IST

Buzzing

Shares of Max Ventures & Industries Limited (MaxVIL) gained more than 3 percent on Wednesday after the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved a resolution plan submitted by the company’s real estate arm Max Estates Limited (MEL) for development of a commercial plot in Noida.

The 34,697-square-metre plot in Noida is under the ‘Delhi One’ project and its acquisition has the potential to add 2.5-3 million square feet of additional development footprint to the portfolio of Max Estates, the company said in a filing.

March 01, 2023 / 11:47 AM IST

Power Grid wins order to establish inter-state transmission system

Power Grid Corporation of India has been declared as the successful bidder under a Tariff Based Competitive Bidding.

The bidding is to establish Inter-State Transmission System for the establishment of Khavda Pooling Station-3 in Khavda RE Park on build, own operate and transfer (BOOT) basis. The scope of the project also comprises of the establishment of a new 765/400kV GIS Substation, 765kV Direct Current Transmission Line and associated works in the state of Gujarat.

March 01, 2023 / 11:40 AM IST

On BSE

Most Active Stocks
CompanyCMP Chg(%)VolumeValue(Rs cr)
Delhivery 348.70
1.32		28.08m 965.54
Adani Enterpris 1,526.00
11.87		1.13m 168.65
Adani Ports 606.10
2.28		1.18m 71.67
Yes Bank 18.32
4.99		28.32m 51.52
Adani Total Gas 699.70
2.87		629.47k 43.95
Vedanta 271.85
1.27		895.27k 24.42
Bank of Baroda 163.35
2.57		1.03m 16.66
Ambuja Cements 349.75
2.25		469.33k 16.44
Infosys 1,495.00
0.52		96.88k 14.47
PNB 49.65
2.69		2.85m 14.03
March 01, 2023 / 11:38 AM IST

Tata Power arm receives investment of Rs 2,000 crore from GreenForest New Energies

Tata Power Renewable Energy, a subsidiary of Tata Power Company has received the second and final round of investment of Rs 2,000 crore from GreenForest New Energies Bidco Limited (GreenForest) and has successfully allotted 20,00,00,000 Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares (CCPS) at face value of Rs 100 each at par aggregating to Rs 2,000 crore on a preferential basis to GreenForest.

March 01, 2023 / 11:35 AM IST

Adani Group stocks gain

Adani stocks rose for a second consecutive session following the group's reassuring statements during its Asia roadshow. Investors were informed that the company is capable of fulfilling its obligations in the upcoming years and generating cash.

Adani Enterprises Ltd jumped nearly 8% after gaining 14% on Tuesday. Adani Green Energy Ltd, Adani Total Gas Ltd, Adani Transmission, Adani Wilmar Ltd, NDTV Ltd and Adani Power Ltd touched 5% upper circuit for the second straight day. Adani Ports and SEZ rose 2.33%, ACC Ltd jumped 1.4% while Ambuja Cement added 2.7%. On Tuesday, the group added over Rs 30000 crore market value.

Adani Total Gas trading higher after falling for 31 days and 28 day's of lower circuit. Adani Green Energy jumped after 21 out of 22 sessions trading lower while Adani Transmission rose after 23 out of 25 sessions falling. Adani Power Ltd dropped 12 out of 15 trading sessions.