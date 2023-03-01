Market LIVE Updates: Sensex gains 400 pts, Nifty above 17,400 led by IT, metal, realty, banks

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Delhivery, Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Adani Total Gas and Vedanta are among the most active shares on the BSE.
Ravindra Rao, CMT, EPAT, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities
WTI Crude oil futures rose by 1.8% on Tuesday and closed above USD 77 per bbl, as investors gauged the potential of Chinese demand recovery against a looming slowdown. According to the latest Reuters survey, OPEC oil output rose in February led by a further recovery in Nigerian supply, despite strong adherence by top producers to an agreement by the wider OPEC+ alliance to cut production to support the market.
The OPEC pumped 28.97 mbpd in February, the survey found, up 150,000 bpd from January. Meanwhile, the API inventory report released earlier today showed another significant increase in US crude stocks, with a 6.203 million barrels rise last week.
However, markets might probably shrug-off weak inventory reports amid a strong rebound in Chinese factory activity. Official government figures showed that Chinese PMI saw the fastest expansion in manufacturing since 2012 and rose to 52.6, boosting demand optimism from the world’s largest oil importer.
Market at 12 PM
Benchmark indices were trading near day's high with Nifty above 17400.
The Sensex was up 410.15 points or 0.70% at 59,372.27, and the Nifty was up 124.00 points or 0.72% at 17,428. About 2277 shares have advanced, 835 shares declined, and 122 shares are unchanged.
ICICI Bank hikes lending rates
ICICI Bank hiked lending rates by 10 bps across tenures from today, reported CNBC-TV18.
ICICI Bank was quoting at Rs 857.25, up Rs 2.60, or 0.30 percent.
Alembic Pharma receives USFDA final approval for Docetaxel Injection
Alembic Pharmaceuticals has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) Docetaxel Injection USP, 20 mg/2 mL (10 mg/mL) SingleDose Vial, and 80 mg/8 mL (10 mg/mL) and 160 mg/16 mL (10 mg/mL) Multiple-Dose Vials.
The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Docetaxel Injection, 20 mg/2 mL, 80 mg/8 mL, and 160 mg/16 mL (10 mg/mL), of Hospira, Inc.
Docetaxcel Injections are indicated for the breast cancer, nonsmall cell lung cancer, castration-resistant prostate cancer, gastric adenocarcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma of head and neck.
Buzzing
Shares of Max Ventures & Industries Limited (MaxVIL) gained more than 3 percent on Wednesday after the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved a resolution plan submitted by the company’s real estate arm Max Estates Limited (MEL) for development of a commercial plot in Noida.
The 34,697-square-metre plot in Noida is under the ‘Delhi One’ project and its acquisition has the potential to add 2.5-3 million square feet of additional development footprint to the portfolio of Max Estates, the company said in a filing.
Power Grid wins order to establish inter-state transmission system
Power Grid Corporation of India has been declared as the successful bidder under a Tariff Based Competitive Bidding.
The bidding is to establish Inter-State Transmission System for the establishment of Khavda Pooling Station-3 in Khavda RE Park on build, own operate and transfer (BOOT) basis. The scope of the project also comprises of the establishment of a new 765/400kV GIS Substation, 765kV Direct Current Transmission Line and associated works in the state of Gujarat.
On BSE
|Company
|CMP Chg(%)
|Volume
|Value(Rs cr)
|Delhivery
| 348.70
1.32
|28.08m
|965.54
|Adani Enterpris
| 1,526.00
11.87
|1.13m
|168.65
|Adani Ports
| 606.10
2.28
|1.18m
|71.67
|Yes Bank
| 18.32
4.99
|28.32m
|51.52
|Adani Total Gas
| 699.70
2.87
|629.47k
|43.95
|Vedanta
| 271.85
1.27
|895.27k
|24.42
|Bank of Baroda
| 163.35
2.57
|1.03m
|16.66
|Ambuja Cements
| 349.75
2.25
|469.33k
|16.44
|Infosys
| 1,495.00
0.52
|96.88k
|14.47
|PNB
| 49.65
2.69
|2.85m
|14.03
Tata Power arm receives investment of Rs 2,000 crore from GreenForest New Energies
Tata Power Renewable Energy, a subsidiary of Tata Power Company has received the second and final round of investment of Rs 2,000 crore from GreenForest New Energies Bidco Limited (GreenForest) and has successfully allotted 20,00,00,000 Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares (CCPS) at face value of Rs 100 each at par aggregating to Rs 2,000 crore on a preferential basis to GreenForest.
Adani Group stocks gain
Adani stocks rose for a second consecutive session following the group's reassuring statements during its Asia roadshow. Investors were informed that the company is capable of fulfilling its obligations in the upcoming years and generating cash.
Adani Enterprises Ltd jumped nearly 8% after gaining 14% on Tuesday. Adani Green Energy Ltd, Adani Total Gas Ltd, Adani Transmission, Adani Wilmar Ltd, NDTV Ltd and Adani Power Ltd touched 5% upper circuit for the second straight day. Adani Ports and SEZ rose 2.33%, ACC Ltd jumped 1.4% while Ambuja Cement added 2.7%. On Tuesday, the group added over Rs 30000 crore market value.
Adani Total Gas trading higher after falling for 31 days and 28 day's of lower circuit. Adani Green Energy jumped after 21 out of 22 sessions trading lower while Adani Transmission rose after 23 out of 25 sessions falling. Adani Power Ltd dropped 12 out of 15 trading sessions.
Gold Prices Today: Precious metal may edge up as US consumer confidence dips
Today's trend may remain on the upside in bullion, and buying is expected at support levels. Gold has support at Rs 55,500 and resistance at Rs 55,800. Silver has support at Rs 63,900 and resistance at Rs 64,500, said Nirpendra Yadav, Senior Research Analyst at Swastika Investmart
Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities
COMEX Gold prices edged higher from a seven week low and closed at $1,836.7 per troy ounce on Tuesday, up by 0.65%. Still, the yellow metal ended February with a loss of more than 5%, as a slew of economic data showed an overheated US economy and markets started pricing in higher peaks for interest rates this year. After a strong rebound in Chinese Manufacturing activity post the reopening, now all eyes are on US ISM Manufacturing PMI to be released later today. US Factory activity is expected to slightly rebound in February, still forecasts see a contraction. Any upside surprise on the data front might prove negative for gold prices, as it might showcase the resilience of the US economy and the stronger case for further rate hikes from the Fed.
Gujarat Alkalies gains after expanding caustic soda production
Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicalshas expanded the Caustic Soda Lye Plant from 785 MTPD to 1310 MTPD of its Dahej Complex. As a part of the Caustic Soda expansion, a new 700 MTPD Caustic Evaporation Unit (CEU) was also commissioned to cater to the requirement of Caustic Soda Lye production (48% wlw), the company said in an exchange filing.
Alert | ICICI Bank hikes lending rates by 10 basis points across tenures from today
At 11:07 am, the stock is quoting at Rs860.70 apiece on the NSE, higher by 1.97 percent.
Markets at 11 AM
The Sensex is up 361.66 points or 0.61 percentat 59,323.78. Nifty is up 114.60 points or 0.66 percentat 17,418.60. About 2238 shares have advanced, 790 shares declined, and 115 shares are unchanged.
Uflex extends gain for second day
I-T Department has not seized anything incriminating, says company
All books of accounts were found to be in order
Denyreports of allegedbogus transactions
The stock has closed 6.7 percent higher on February 28
Indoco Remedies declines after US FDA issues observations
-US FDA issues 4 observationsto Sterile & OSD units at Goa
-Plants inspected from Feb 20-28
-US FDA observations won’t impact supplies & existing revenues from Goa units, says company
Fixed income start-up Jiraaf crosses Rs 1000 crore in investments
Jiraaf,a high-yield alternative investment platforms, has recorded more than 15x growth and deployed more than Rs1,000 crore in investments as of January 2023.Investors can earn yields ranging from 8% to 20% for a period of 30 days to 3 years.
SauravGhosh, Co-founder,Jiraafsaid, "2022 has been tough for investors with tremendous volatility in the stock markets. With continued uncertainty on several factors including high inflation, and challenging macro growth, there is a strong need for investment options that are predictable, transparent, and capable of delivering good returns. Studies have shown that diversifying 15-20% of your investment portfolio with alternative investments can provide great portfolio returns."
Citi View On Federal Bank:
-Buy rating, target at Rs 165 per share
-Gearing towards orbit shift; execution is a key
-Articulated strategy on enhanced distribution, diversified mix
-Leveraging digital/fintech partnerships and pivoting towards high margin products
-Key to watch out for ensuring cost, capital & credit efficiency while scaling high NIM products
-Narrowing RoA gap with peers is also a key to watch out for
JUST IN | India February manufacturing PMI 55.3 versus 55.4 in January
On NSE
|Company
|CMP Chg(%)
|Today Vol 5D Avg Vol
|Vol Chg(%)
|Adani Total Gas
|675.00
-0.52%
|3.93m
|Poly Medicure
|998.70
6.6%
|302.22k
42,499.20
|611.00
|Indo Amines
|93.50
15.5%
|310.44k
|611.00
|Shiva Texyarn
|116.05
2.65%
|46.59k
8,829.80
|428.00
|V2 Retail
|94.95
10.99%
|54.82k
|428.00
|Rupa and Comp
|229.45
11.93%
|938.64k
183,830.00
|411.00
|Kotak NV 20 ETF
|103.02
0.58%
|82.75k
16,678.80
|396.00
|Aegis Logistics
|367.90
1.06%
|1.80m
387,048.20
|364.00
|Dollar Ind
|347.05
9.91%
|123.34k
|364.00
|Times Guaranty
|46.55
1.97%
|5.80k
|364.00
VST Tillers February Auto Sales
Total Sales were up 16.47% at 4,002 units versus 3,436 units, YoY.
VST Tillers Tractors was quoting at Rs 2,300.00, up Rs 52.75, or 2.35 percent on the BSE.
Nish Bhatt, Founder & CEO, of Millwood Kane International
The Q3FY23 GDP at 4.4% is very much on the expected lines. The growth rate has slowed down due to higher inflation and lower consumption. The data looks optically lower but the fact it is coming on a revised higher base than last year is encouraging. Low private consumption has been primarily responsible for the lower GDP print coupled with lower government spending and a contraction in manufacturing. Construction, Realty & Finance, trade, and hotel components provided support to the data.
Finally, the government keeping the FY23 growth estimate unchanged at 7% is positive. The slowing growth rate may lead to some measures to control inflation by the government and the central bank.”
NCC bags 3 new orders worth Rs 2,374 crore in February
NCC has received 3 new orders aggregating Rs 2,374 crore (excluding) in the month of February 2023. Out of these orders, one order including Rs 1224 crore relating to transportation division, one order valuing Rs 830 crore relating to water & environment division and one order valuing Rs 320 crore relating to mining division. These orders are received from state government, agencies and PSU and does not include any internal orders
NCC was quoting at Rs 90.50, up Rs 1.40, or 1.57 percent.
Market at 10 AM
Market extended the opening gains and trading near the day's high with Nifty arousn 17400.
At 10:01 hrs IST, the Sensex was up 302.16 points or 0.51% at 59,264.28, and the Nifty was up 95.90 points or 0.55% at 17,399.90. About 2147 shares have advanced, 701 shares declined, and 105 shares are unchanged.
Steel Strips February gross turnover up 10.5% at Rs 432.21 crore
Steel Strips Wheels achieved net turnover of Rs 350 40 crore in February 2023 versus Rs 317 .72 crore in February recording a growth of 10 29% YoY and achieved gross turnover of Rs 432.21 crore in February 2023 against Rs 390.97 crore in February 2022, there by recording a growth of 10.54% YoY.
Equitas Small Finance Bank has announced the revised interest rates for fixed deposits as well as recurring deposits in domestic and NRE/ NRO interest rates accounts. The hike in interest rates will be effective from March 1, 2023.
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:
There is a tug of war going on between FIIs and DIIs now. During the last 5 sessions FIIs sold equity for Rs 10049 crores; the DIIs matched this with buying for Rs 10200 cores. So, even though the institutional net buying is positive, the market has been trending down on negative sentiments and increasing short build up in the system.
Retail/HNI activity is subdued unlike in the last 2 years. There are no positive triggers to take the market higher, but short covering may happen since the market is oversold. The only sensible investment strategy in this highly uncertain time is to slowly accumulate high quality stocks for the long-term, ignoring short-term volatility. Banks, capital goods and IT stocks can give good returns for the medium to long run.
Nifty Auto index rose nearly 1 percent supported by M&M, Tata Motors, Bosch
|Company
|CMP
|Chg(%)
|Volume
|M&M
|1,301.00
|2.47
|677.84k
|Tata Motors
|426.00
|1.26
|1.49m
|Bosch
|18,176.45
|1
|1.37k
|Maruti Suzuki
|8,699.90
|0.88
|50.47k
|Balkrishna Ind
|2,028.00
|0.68
|13.63k
|Amara Raja Batt
|558.35
|0.61
|68.76k
|Bajaj Auto
|3,683.25
|0.6
|77.07k
|Exide Ind
|176.15
|0.46
|112.25k
|Hero Motocorp
|2,429.30
|0.42
|32.40k
|Bharat Forge
|817.40
|0.17
|67.70k
Madhavi Arora, Lead Economist, Emkay Global Financial Services
The lower-than-expected quarterly numbers have been muddled amid sharp data revisions, usually seen with the release of this print each year. We had seen the same magnitude of revisions in the past two years, which were affected by Covid disruptions.
BSE Metal index up 1 percent led by APL Apollo, Jindal Steel, Hindalco
|Company
|CMP
|Chg(%)
|Volume
|APL Apollo
|1,230.15
|3.52
|4.74k
|Jindal Steel
|567.00
|3.22
|24.20k
|Hindalco
|410.35
|2.79
|93.32k
|Tata Steel
|106.85
|2.79
|437.33k
|NALCO
|80.35
|2.68
|173.21k
|SAIL
|84.65
|2.36
|140.39k
|Vedanta
|274.25
|2.16
|510.59k
|Hind Zinc
|309.60
|1.84
|9.76k
|JSW Steel
|677.40
|1.54
|7.66k
|Coal India
|215.90
|0.35
|17.65k
Rajani Sinha, Chief Economist:
The GDP growth of 4.4% is marginally lower than our expectations. While moderation in GDP growth in Q3 FY23 was expected, the continued contraction in manufacturing sector comes as a negative surprise. On the expenditure side, while the consumption momentum has continued, the fall in investment to GDP ratio to around 32 level from 34 in the previous quarter is concerning. While exports have continued to weaken, with imports also slowing down, the net exports have been less of a drag in Q3 compared to the previous quarter.
Going ahead as the external demand conditions remain weak, it is critical that domestic demand should accelerate. Improving rural demand and rising rural wages are the positive developments for aggregate demand. However, there is expected to be some fizzling out of the pent up demand seen in the last few quarters. Government focus on capex and improving intent of private sector to invest should be supportive of investment demand. We expect GDP growth to moderate to 6.1% in FY24.
On NSE
|Company
|Quantity
|Price
|Value(Cr)
|Adani Enterpris
|12519
|1438.85
|1.8
|PC Jeweller
|255243
|27.4
|0.7
|Vodafone Idea
|930520
|6.85
|0.64
|Vodafone Idea
|1950795
|6.8
|1.33
|Yes Bank
|317588
|18.25
|0.58
|Adani Total Gas
|14897
|693.5
|1.03
|Cipla
|12152
|906.25
|1.1
|City Union Bank
|90102
|138.65
|1.25
|PNB
|268657
|49
|1.32
|Power Finance
|75279
|144.8
|1.09
Bajaj Auto February total sales down 11% at 2,80,226 units against 3,16,020 units, YoY.
Domestic sales were up 36 percent at 1,53,291 units against 1,12,747 units and exports were down 38%at 1,26,935 units versus 2,03,273 units, YoY.
Gold rises
Gold edged up for a third session on Wednesday as the dollar pulled back, although fears of more US interest rate hikes on the back of stubbornly high inflation kept a lid on prices.
Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,829.37 per ounce, as of 0315 GMT. U.S. gold futures eased 0.1% to $1,835.30.
Delhivery block deal | 2.8 crore shares i.e. 3.8% equity changes hands
Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
Market Opens:
Indian indices opened on positive note on March 1 with Nifty around 17,350.
At 09:16 hrs IST, the Sensex was up 230.41 points or 0.39% at 59,192.53, and the Nifty was up 68.80 points or 0.40% at 17,372.80. About 1217 shares have advanced, 634 shares declined, and 104 shares are unchanged.
Adani Enterprises, Hindalco, Tata Steel, Adani Ports and M&M were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Apollo Hospitals, Britannia, HDFC Life, Tata Consumer and SBI Life Insurance.
Escorts Kubota February Auto Sales
Total sales up 27.8% at 7,811 units versus 6,114 units, domestic sales up 27.4% at 7,245 units against 7,686 units and exports up 32.2% at 566 units against 428 units, YoY.
Natco Pharma launches generic Pomalidomide Capsules in Canada
Natco Pharma announces launch of Pomalidomide Capsules in Canada, the first generic alternative to POMALYST brand in the country approved by Health Canada.
Pomalidomide is used in combination with Dexamethasone and Bortezomib for the treatment of adult patients with multiple myeloma.
Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities
Markets are likely to extend caution in early trades Wednesday as the bearish overseas cues would keep local investors guarded and may prompt selling in case the sentiment worsens later in the day. Amid a volley of headwinds, markets are likely to stay volatile with a negative bias, although the market is in oversold territory after eight straight sessions of losses.
To make matters worse, FIIs continued to exit Indian markets, as they sold local shares to the tune of Rs 4,559 crore on Tuesday. Technically, close above the 17,627 mark would help the trading theme move out of caution.
Rupee Opens:
Indian rupee opened higher by 17 paise at 82.49 per dollar on Wednesday against previous close of 82.66.
Market at pre-open:
Benchmark indices are trading flat in the pre-opening session.
At 09:03 IST, the Sensex was up 5.56 points or 0.01% at 58,967.68, and the Nifty was up 51 points or 0.29% at 17,355.
S Ranganathan, Head of Research at LKP Securities
India Q3 GDP rate of 4.4% is in line with RBI estimates and is below consensus estimates primarily due to an upward revision in the base. GVA during the quarter was up 20bps compared to the GDP. During the quarter private final consumption was not in line with expectations. Gross Fixed Capital Formation at over 8% however is encouraging.
FII and DII data
Foreign institutional investors (FII) sold shares worth Rs 4,559.21 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DII) bought shares worth Rs 4,609.87 crore on February 28, the National Stock Exchange's provisional data showed.
Moodys Global Macro Outlook 2023-24
-Global economic risks persist despite recent positive surprises
-Forecast G-20 global economic growth will downshift to 2.0% in 2023 from 2.7% in 2022, and then to improve to 2.4% in 2024
-Inflation will continue to moderate, but a sustained decline to central bank targets is not guaranteed
-Envision inflation across advanced economies remaining above central bank targets for the better part of 2023 and 2024
-Inflation picture varies quite a bit across emerging market countries
-While there is a clear sense that the end to monetary policy tightening is near, how many more interest rate increases will be appropriate and how long rates will remain restrictive is unknown
Bond Yield Updates
Ritika Chhabra- Quant Macro Strategist – Prabhudas Lilladher PMS
The Q3 GDP growth rate at 4.4% is on expected lines. The loss in growth momentum is due to fading away of favorable base effect, slowdown in pent up demand due to high inflation & interest rates and contraction in manufacturing sectors.
Some of the high frequency indicators were already pointing at muted growth for the quarter versus Q2, hence, lower GDP growth rate in Q3 didn't come as a surprise.
Dollar eases, upbeat China PMI revives risk sentiment
The dollar wobbled on Wednesday after China's manufacturing activity expanded at its fastest pace since April 2012 and exceeded forecasts, sparking some risk-on appetite that sent the safe-haven dollar lower.
The yuan and the Australian dollar got a leg up from the upbeat Chinese economic data, which showed that the official manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) stood at 52.6 last month against 50.1 in January.