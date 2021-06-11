Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty at record high; metal stocks in focus

June 11, 2021 / 09:23 AM IST

Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services:

The further direction of the domestic markets would depend on the monsoon, opening up of the economy in a phased manner and the pace of vaccination going forward. As states ease restrictions gradually in Jun’21, we expect the demand environment to get better which can have a positive impact on the markets. Technically too, Nifty remain in a positive set up and can see a move towards highs of 16000 zones.

Also with many states starting to ease restrictions gradually, we expect the demand environment to improve and the unlock trade to play out well in Jun’21. On the global front US CPI data could decide the market direction as any sign of stimulus tapering by Fed could affect the liquidity in the market.