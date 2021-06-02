MARKET NEWS

June 02, 2021 / 10:53 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices extend early losses with Nifty around 15,500; Adani Ports top gainer

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Metal and PSU Bank indices rose over 1 percent, while IT index shed 1 percent. Selling was also seen in the bank and FMCG names.

  • IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex51,625.48-309.40 -0.60%
    Nifty 5015,506.55-68.30 -0.44%
    Nifty Bank35,199.80-137.40 -0.39%
    Nifty 50 15,506.55 -68.30 (-0.44%)
    Wed, Jun 02, 2021
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    Adani Ports818.1519.95 +2.50%
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    ITC210.80-4.45 -2.07%
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty PSU Bank2442.8530.40 +1.26%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty IT26812.70-331.70 -1.22%


  • June 02, 2021 / 11:04 AM IST

    Market update at 11 AM: Sensex is down 346.79 points or 0.67% at 51588.09, and the Nifty shed 76.90 points or 0.49% at 15498. Adani Ports, Tata Steel and SBI Life Insurance are the top gainers while Adani Ports, Adani Enterprises and ITC are the most active stocks.

    Among the sectors, IT and FMCG index are under pressure while the midcap and smallcap indices added close to a percent each.

  • June 02, 2021 / 11:00 AM IST

    Buzzing stock: Gujarat Gas share price jumped over 5 percent after net profits of the company in the March 2021 quarter was up 40.09 percent at Rs 350.86 crore on the back of an expansion in sales. YES Securities has add a rating on the stock with a target of Rs 565 per share.

  • June 02, 2021 / 10:50 AM IST

    Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments

    The Index has started on a soft note this morning. It has had a good rally up and perhaps there could be marginal profit booking and offloading of positions. However, the trend continues to remain positive and we should be heading to 15900-16000 as the next potential target. Since there is good support at 15300, every dip or intraday correction can be utilized to accumulate long positions.

  • June 02, 2021 / 10:26 AM IST

    ICICI Direct:

    USDINR pair managed to witness bounce from its support and moved above 73 levels. Due to aggressive Open Interest addition in ATM Straddle of 73 we feel the rupee should trade in a range with support now pegged at 72.90 levels.
     
    The dollar-rupee June contract on the NSE was at Rs 73.17 in the last session. The open interest remained almost flat for the June series.

  • June 02, 2021 / 10:11 AM IST

    Market At 10 AM

    Benchmark indices extended the early losses with Nifty around 15500 mark.

    At 10:08 IST, the Sensex was down 311.70 points or 0.60% at 51623.18, and the Nifty was down 69.80 points or 0.45% at 15505.10. About 1607 shares have advanced, 909 shares declined, and 114 shares are unchanged.

    Adani Ports, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Shree Cements and Coal India were among major gainers, while losers were Tech Mahindra, ITC, Axis Bank, Wipro and HDFC.

    Selling seen in the IT and banking names, while metals stocks were witnessing buying.

  • June 02, 2021 / 10:07 AM IST

    Rupee Opens: 

    Indian rupee opened 18 paise lower at 73.08 per dollar on Wednesday against Tuesday's close of 72.90, amid selling seen in the domestic equity market.

    On June 1, the rupee ended 28 paise lower at 72.90 per dollar against previous close of 72.62.

  • June 02, 2021 / 09:53 AM IST

    Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services:

    The overall structure of the market remains positive as fresh covid cases continue to decline and investors are upbeat about unlocking of economy in June which will help revive commercial activities. Hopes of further stimulus by government is also bolstering investor confidence. 

    On the other hand, India’s pace of vaccination has picked up over past few days. Thus, as the 2nd Covid-19 wave continues to recede in India and pace of vaccination picks up, we expect the long term fundamentals to remain intact. 

    Technically Nifty has room for further upside towards 15750 zones while on the downside support exists at 15400-15300 zones. RBI’s MPC meeting on Friday would be key moniterable this week, where the officials are expected to maintain their accommodative stance. 

  • June 02, 2021 / 09:43 AM IST

    Results on June 2

    Motherson Sumi Systems, MTAR Technologies, Muthoot Finance, PVR, Burnpur Cement, Garodia Chemicals, Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals, Lyka Labs, NRB Bearings, Octaware Technologies, Panacea Biotec, and Ratnamani Metals & Tubes will release their quarterly earnings on June 2.

  • June 02, 2021 / 09:39 AM IST

    Nifty IT index shed 1 percent dragged by the Tech Mahindra, L&T Infotech, Mindtree

