Market LIVE Updates: Indices extend early losses with Nifty around 15,500; Adani Ports top gainer

June 02, 2021 / 11:04 AM IST

Market update at 11 AM: Sensex is down 346.79 points or 0.67% at 51588.09, and the Nifty shed 76.90 points or 0.49% at 15498. Adani Ports, Tata Steel and SBI Life Insurance are the top gainers while Adani Ports, Adani Enterprises and ITC are the most active stocks.

Among the sectors, IT and FMCG index are under pressure while the midcap and smallcap indices added close to a percent each.