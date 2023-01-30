Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade lower amid mixed global cues; Bajaj Finance, NTPC, Adani Enterprises in focus

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading around 17,671.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 9:05 IST. Wall Street ended higher on Friday, while Asian markets trading mixed.
Indian indices opened lower on January 30 with Nifty below 17600.
Nifty has broken below an important support of 17,800. This indicates that there could be further selling pressure. In that case the index could drag lower to 16,750 levels. Immediate support for the index is placed at 17,500 levels. Resistance for the index is placed at 17,800 levels, says Apurva Sheth, Head of Market Perspectives and Research, SAMCO Securities.... Read More
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
The FPI selling which started early in January gathered momentum towards the close of the month. FPI strategy in January has been selling in India and buying in relatively cheaper markets like China., Hong Kong, South Korea and Thailand.
Shorting India has been profitable for FPIs this month and the massive equity selling of Rs 5977 crores in the cash market on 27th January also contributed to the market turmoil triggered by the ‘Adani crisis’.
Total sell figure in the cash market through 27th January has reached Rs 41656 crores. This kind of massive selling along with the crash in Adani stocks has impacted the market sentiments temporarily. Since there has been no pre-budget rally this year, a good budget can trigger a post-budget rally.
Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities
The market is seen opening firm in Monday trades as positive cues from the US markets on Friday are expected to boost the sentiment. While cooling inflation in key economies is a positive sign, any excessive upside is likely to be capped and volatility could be the hallmark in the near term.
The ongoing Adani Enterprises FPO could fuel sharp sideways movement and hence Adani group stocks will remain in focus.
During the week, interest-rate decisions from the Federal Reserve, Union Budget presentation, and the January automobile sales data would determine the mood of the markets. Technically, Nifty is likely to be in a trading range of 17000-18000.
Benchmark indices are trading lower in the pre-opening session.
At 09:03 IST, the Sensex was down 341.08 points or 0.57% at 58989.82, and the Nifty was down 4 points or 0.02% at 17600.30.
Indian rupee opened 12 paise lower at 81.64 per dollar on Monday against Friday's close of 81.52.
Manoj Purohit, Partner & Leader – Financial Services Tax, BDO India
Though recently there has been some net outflow in terms of FPI investment, foreign investors are still preferring the FPI route for their investments as India continues to be a preferred investment destination in terms of overall growth and stability.
There has been overall development in the capital market like the stock exchanges moving to T+1 settlement, SEBI introducing information databases and repositories on Municipal Bonds. Similarly, the fiscal budget 2023 is likely to provide further acceleration for the foreign investment inflows as demonstrated by the Government in its previous budgets.
ITC has formed bullish candle on the daily charts with higher high formation for fourth straight session, with above average volumes for last several sessions. It has given a decent breakout of long downward sloping resistance trend line adjoining multiple touchpoints at higher levels (November 9, November 11 last year, and January 25, 2023).... Read More
Hinduja Global Solutions fixes March 6 as record date for Rs 1,020 crore buyback
Hinduja Global Solutions on January 27 informed the exchanges that its board has fixed March 6 as the record date for the planned share buyback worth up to Rs 1,020 crore.
The buyback price has been fixed at Rs 1,700 per share, the outsourcing solutions provider said in a regulatory filing, adding that the the buyback size does not include the transaction costs incurred.
Hinduja Global added that these terms of buyback are within the maximum limits approved by the board in its meeting on December 19, 2022, and as approved by shareholders as a special resolution voted through postal ballot, the company said. Results of the postal ballot were announced on January 27. Read More
Hindenburg on Adani Group's 413-page long response
-Theyfailed to specifically answer62 of our 88 questions
-Core allegations of report with respect to suspect transactions in offshore accounts left unanswered
-Adani’s ‘413 page’ response included just 30 pages focussed on issues with respect to our report
-No clarification to Group’s relationship with ChangChungLing despite many linkages
This CIO feels resilience of domestic economy will attract flows back to Indian markets
Prashant Pimple of Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund expects FY23 to stick to approximately 6.4 percent FD/GDP in line with last year's budget and FY24BE to target fiscal deficit of around 6 percent of GDP, on path of fiscal consolidation.... Read More
ECB to hike rates again, but outlook brightens
The European Central Bank is expected to push on with its inflation fight on Thursday with a fresh rate hike, even as signs grow the eurozone might have passed the worst of an economic shock. After Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent energy and food costs soaring across the single currency area, the ECB embarked on the most aggressive cycle of monetary policy tightening in its history. Since July, it has lifted interest rates by 2.5 percentage points to tame consumer price growth -- which peaked at 10.6 percent in October, over five times the bank's target.
But ECB president Christine Lagarde has repeatedly stressed rates will continue to rise at a steady pace, and the bank is expected to agree on a 50-basis point hike Thursday. Read More
Adani Enterprises FPO subscribed 1% on Day 1, retail portion booked 2%
Adani Enterprises' follow-on public offering (FPO), the largest ever in the history of Indian capital markets, received bids for 4.7 lakh shares or 1 percent of the issue size of 4.55 crore shares on January 27, the first day of bidding.
Retail investors, employees, high net-worth individuals (HNIs) and qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) have started putting in bids for the offer.However, the anchor book of nearly Rs 6,000 crore, a part of QIB book, was fully subscribed on January 25. Accordingly, the issue size was reduced to 4.55 crore shares, from 6.47 crore shares initially. Read More
FII flow
The consistent and aggressive selling by foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continuesto keep the market sentiment sluggish, though there’s been great support from domestic investors. Experts expect FII flow to remain volatile till the market receives a dovish policy signal from the Federal Reserve. FIIs have net sold more than Rs 9,300 crore worth of shares in the past week, including Rs 5,977.86 crore selling on Friday alone (the highest single-day outflow since April 18, 2022) leading to the severe fall in the market. With this, the total outflow stood at over Rs 29,000 crore, the highest monthly outflow since June 2022.
On the contrary, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have managed to offset the impact to a major extent by buying over Rs 7,000 crore during the week, taking the total monthly inflow to Rs 23,400 crore for January so far. "FPI strategy in January has been selling in India and buying in relatively cheaper markets like China, Hong Kong, South Korea and Thailand. Shorting India has been profitable for FPIs this month," V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said.
L&T earnings preview: Better execution, decent order inflow to drive sales up 14% in Q3
Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is expected to report a decent growth in sales and net profit for the quarter ended December 2022. It will report its quarterly numbers today.
Consolidated revenue for the third quarter of FY23 is seen rising 5.2 percent sequentially and 13.7 percent annually to Rs 44,972.85 crore, according to a brokerage poll conducted by Moneycontrol. The company's net profit is likely to increase 13.7 percent on-quarter and 23.4 percent on-year to Rs 2,535 crore during the period under review.Read More
Buzzing Stocks: Larsen & Toubro, NTPC, Vedanta, and others in news today
Adani says Hindenburg’s conduct 'calculated securities fraud' under applicable laws
India's Adani Group issued a detailed riposte on Sunday to a Hindenburg Research report that sparked a $48 billion rout in its stocks, saying it complies with all local laws and had made the necessary regulatory disclosures.
The conglomerate led by Asia's richest man, the Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, said last week's Hindenburg report was intended to enable the U.S.-based short seller to book gains, without citing evidence. Read More
Citi on NTPC
-Buy rating, target at Rs 202 per share
-Healthy Q3; attractive valuations with decent growth
-Adjusted PAT grew despite modest generation growth
-Management expects to end FY23 with under-recovery at Rs 250 crore
-Renewable asset monetisation is on track with management reiterating March 23 guidance
Trade setup for today: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell
Analysts say weakness in the market, which sank to a three-month low on January 27, is expected to continue at least until the presentation of the Budget 2023-24 on February 1... Read More
Dollar cautiously firm ahead of busy central bank week
The dollar firmed on Monday and distanced itself from an eight-month trough ahead of a slew of central bank meetings this week, including the Federal Reserve's, with traders keenly focused on guidance for the path of interest rate rises.
The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, rose 0.03% to 101.92, edging away from last week's eight-month low of 101.50.
Oil climbs after drone attack in Iran, China's pledge to promote consumption
Oil prices climbed in early Asia trade on Monday, supported by tensions in the Middle East following a drone attack in Iran and as Beijing pledged over the weekend to promote a consumption recovery which would support fuel demand.
Brent crude futures rose 54 cents, or 0.6%, to $87.20 a barrel by 0115 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $80.22 a barrel, up 54 cents, or 0.7%.
Israel appears to have been behind an overnight drone attack on a military factory in Iran, a U.S. official said on Sunday.
Tata Motors to hike prices of passenger vehicles from February 1
Tata Motors said on January 27 it would increase the price of its passenger vehicles by 1.2 percent weighted average basis from February 1, as input costs rise.
The vehicle maker said it has been "absorbing a significant portion of the increased costs on account of regulatory changes and rise in overall input costs and is hence passing on some portion through this hike."
Vedanta Q3 Results
Vedanta Limited on January 27 reported a 40.81 percent drop in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended December 2022 at Rs 2,464 crore against Rs 4,164 crore in the same quarter last year.
The revenue from operations came in at Rs 33,691 crore, down 0.01 percent from Rs 33,697 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, the company said in an exchange filing.
The Board of Directors of the Company also approved the fourth interim dividend of Rs 12.50 per equity share amounting to Rs 4,647 crore. The record date for the payment is February 4, 2023. Click To Read More
Dalal Street This Week | 10 key factors that will keep traders busy
This week is crucial for the market as there are a lot of events lined up, including the Union Budget, the US Federal Reserve commentary, monthly auto sales numbers, and corporate earnings, all of which will give a direction to the market... Read More
Bajaj Finance Q3 Earnings:
Bajaj Finance Ltd reported on January 27 a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,973 crore, a jump of 40 percent year-on-year (YoY) for the December quarter, largely in line with analysts’ expectations.
On a standalone basis, the non-bank finance company's net profit grew by 36 percent to Rs 2,624 crore.
The net profit surge comes on the back of a healthy growth in disbursements that lifted net interest income by 24 percent to Rs 7,435 crore for the December quarter. Read More
Cautious start to global markets
Asian markets were cautiously firm on Monday in a week that is certain to see interest rates rise in Europe and the United States, along with U.S. jobs and wage data that may influence how much further they still have to go.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 52.50 points or 0.30 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,738 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:10 IST.
Wall Street ends higher
Wall Street advanced on Friday, marking the end of an rocky week in which economic data and corporate earnings guidance hinted at softening demand but also economic resiliency ahead of next week's Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting.
All three major U.S. stock indexes ended the session green, with the Nasdaq, powered by megacap momentum stocks, enjoying the biggest gain.
From last Friday's close, the S&P and the Dow posted their third weekly gains in four, while the tech-laden Nasdaq notched its fourth straight weekly advance.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 28.67 points, or 0.08%, to 33,978.08, the S&P 500 gained 10.13 points, or 0.25%, to 4,070.56 and the Nasdaq Composite added 109.30 points, or 0.95%, to 11,621.71.
Market on Friday:
Blood bath continued on Dalal Street for the second consecutive session, as benchmark indices lost 1.5 percent on January 27 amid selling in most sectors, barring pharma and auto, with Adani group stocks again coming under pressure.
At close, the Sensex was down 874.16 points or 1.45 percent, at 59,330.90, and the Nifty was down 287.70 points, or 1.61 percent, at 17,604.30. For the week, the benchmarks lost more than 2 percent.
The market started on a negative note and extended the selling as the day progressed, with the Sensex and the Nifty breaking 59,000 and 17,500, intraday. Some last-hour buying helped them reduce losses.
The market plunged as Adani group stocks were battered yet again in the aftermath of a report by short-sellers Hindenburg Research that flagged debut concerns and alleged stock manipulation, charges which have been denied by the company.
Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, SBI, ICICI Bank and IndusInd Bank were among the biggest losers on the Nifty, while gainers were Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, ITC and Divis Laboratories.
The Nifty PSU Bank index shed 5.4 percent, Nifty Energy 5 percent and the Nifty Bank fell 3 percent. However, pharma and auto indices gained 0.5-1 percent.
The BSE midcap index shed 1.2 percent and the smallcap index declined 1.9 percent.
On the BSE, the power index lost 6.8 percent, oil & gas 5.7 percent and the bank index fell 3 percent. Capital, goods, metal, realty and information technology indices shed a percent each. The auto index was one of the few bright spots, rising 1 percent. The healthcare index closed 0.5 percent higher.