Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade lower amid mixed global cues; Bajaj Finance, NTPC, Adani Enterprises in focus

Rakesh Patil
Jan 30, 2023 / 09:10 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading around 17,671.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 9:05 IST. Wall Street ended higher on Friday, while Asian markets trading mixed.

January 30, 2023 / 09:15 AM IST

Market Opens:

Indian indices opened lower on January 30 with Nifty below 17600.

January 30, 2023 / 09:09 AM IST

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services

The FPI selling which started early in January gathered momentum towards the close of the month. FPI strategy in January has been selling in India and buying in relatively cheaper markets like China., Hong Kong, South Korea and Thailand.

Shorting India has been profitable for FPIs this month and the massive equity selling of Rs 5977 crores in the cash market on 27th January also contributed to the market turmoil triggered by the ‘Adani crisis’.

Total sell figure in the cash market through 27th January has reached Rs 41656 crores. This kind of massive selling along with the crash in Adani stocks has impacted the market sentiments temporarily. Since there has been no pre-budget rally this year, a good budget can trigger a post-budget rally.

January 30, 2023 / 09:05 AM IST

Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities 

The market is seen opening firm in Monday trades as positive cues from the US markets on Friday are expected to boost the sentiment. While cooling inflation in key economies is a positive sign, any excessive upside is likely to be capped and volatility could be the hallmark in the near term.

The ongoing Adani Enterprises FPO could fuel sharp sideways movement and hence Adani group stocks will remain in focus.

During the week, interest-rate decisions from the Federal Reserve, Union Budget presentation, and the January automobile sales data would determine the mood of the markets. Technically, Nifty is likely to be in a trading range of 17000-18000.

January 30, 2023 / 09:03 AM IST

Market at pre-open:

Benchmark indices are trading lower in the pre-opening session.

At 09:03 IST, the Sensex was down 341.08 points or 0.57% at 58989.82, and the Nifty was down 4 points or 0.02% at 17600.30.

January 30, 2023 / 09:03 AM IST

Rupee Opens:

Indian rupee opened 12 paise lower at 81.64 per dollar on Monday against Friday's close of 81.52.

January 30, 2023 / 08:59 AM IST

Manoj Purohit, Partner & Leader – Financial Services Tax, BDO India

Though recently there has been some net outflow in terms of FPI investment, foreign investors are still preferring the FPI route for their investments as India continues to be a preferred investment destination in terms of overall growth and stability.

There has been overall development in the capital market like the stock exchanges moving to T+1 settlement, SEBI introducing information databases and repositories on Municipal Bonds. Similarly, the fiscal budget 2023 is likely to provide further acceleration for the foreign investment inflows as demonstrated by the Government in its previous budgets.

January 30, 2023 / 08:53 AM IST

Bond Yields Update

January 30, 2023 / 08:50 AM IST

Hinduja Global Solutions fixes March 6 as record date for Rs 1,020 crore buyback

Hinduja Global Solutions on January 27 informed the exchanges that its board has fixed March 6 as the record date for the planned share buyback worth up to Rs 1,020 crore.

The buyback price has been fixed at Rs 1,700 per share, the outsourcing solutions provider said in a regulatory filing, adding that the the buyback size does not include the transaction costs incurred.

Hinduja Global added that these terms of buyback are within the maximum limits approved by the board in its meeting on December 19, 2022, and as approved by shareholders as a special resolution voted through postal ballot, the company said. Results of the postal ballot were announced on January 27. Read More