January 08, 2021 / 07:28 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices likely to see gap-up opening on positive global cues

The Nifty futures were trading higher around 14,267.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange.

  • January 08, 2021 / 07:28 AM IST

    SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 57.50 points or 0.40 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 14,267.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange.

  • January 08, 2021 / 07:27 AM IST

    Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.

