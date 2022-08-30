English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
    Live now
    auto refresh
    August 30, 2022 / 08:32 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a flat to positive start for the Indian indices

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading higher around 17,435.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:20 IST. US markets ended lower, while Asian markets are trading mostly higher.

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex57,972.620.00 +0.00%
      Nifty 5017,312.900.00 +0.00%
      Nifty Bank38,276.700.00 +0.00%
      Nifty 50 17,312.90 0.00 (0.00%)
      Tue, Aug 30, 2022
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      Britannia3,707.6557.50 +1.58%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      Tech Mahindra1,035.55-50.00 -4.61%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty FMCG42933.90164.95 +0.39%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty IT27678.95-1012.65 -3.53%


    • August 30, 2022 / 08:31 AM IST

      Gaurang Somaiya, Forex & Bullion Analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial Services:

      Rupee fell to fresh all-time lows after hawkish comments from the Fed Chairman at the Jackson Hole symposium. Fed Chaiman said the U.S. economy will need tight monetary policy "for some time" before inflation is under control. 

      Powell gave no indication on Friday of how high rates might rise before the Fed is finished, only that they will go as high as needed. 

      This week focus will be on the employment number that will be released from the US. We expect the USDINR (Spot) to trade sideways with a positive bias and quote in the range of 79.70 and 80.50.

    • August 30, 2022 / 08:28 AM IST

      Citi View On RIL

      Research firm Citi has kept buy rating on the stock with a target at Rs 2,810 per share.
       
      The 5G and new energy are in focus, while overall capex to stay high.

      The company will deploy 5G services in key metro cities by October 2022 and Pan-India by December 2023. The total capex of Rs 1.1 trillion to be spent on the roll-out, including cost of CPE for FWA.

      The acquisition of 700 MHz would help Jio offer deep indoor 5G coverage. The key use cases include enhanced mobile broadband, gaming, network slicing and IoT.

      Also, company is working with google to develop an affordable 5G smartphone, reported CNBC-TV18.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • August 30, 2022 / 08:24 AM IST

      Crude Oil Updates:

      Oil prices fell on Tuesday after notching their highest gains in more than a month in the previous session, as global inflation worries overshadowed the prospect of possible OPEC+ output cuts.

      Brent crude futures fell 39 cents, or 0.3%, to $104.70 a barrel by 0012 GMT after climbing 4.1% on Monday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $96.79 a barrel, down 21 cents, or 0.2%, following a 4.2% rise in the previous session.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • August 30, 2022 / 08:10 AM IST

      Prabhudas Lilladher View on Reliance Industries  We believe RIL’s business segments are very well positioned to benefit from segment tailwinds, given its solid leadership position and well integrated business structure.    Further, the company is best placed to incubate new businesses and pursue inorganic opportunities with its liquid BS.    Maintain ‘BUY’ at price target of Rs 3,165 (unchanged). Our estimates do not factor projects in new energy and oil to chemicals.  

    • August 30, 2022 / 08:07 AM IST

      Manish Jeloka, Co-head of Products & Solutions, Sanctum Wealth

      Sell off in IT stocks yesterday is largely on account of the selloff in US equities on Friday post the hawkish comment by the US Fed Chairman. 

      Post the US Fed Chairman statement markets are baking in higher-than-expected Fed rates for longer than expected which would result in slowdown in the US economy thus adversely impacting US IT spends. Any cutbacks in US IT spends would lead to a slowdown in growth rates for Indian IT services companies who are already facing significant margin pressures due to supply side issues. 

      Despite significant correction in stock prices so far in CY2022, most IT stocks are still trading at a premium to their pre pandemic P/E multiples. Increasing probability of slowdown in global IT spends in 2HFY2023 due to a fed induced slowdown coupled with margin pressures and relatively expensive valuations is leading to a selloff in IT stocks.

    • August 30, 2022 / 07:54 AM IST

      Gold edges higher

      Gold prices inched up in early Asian hours on Tuesday, as the dollar eased off a 20-year high, offsetting pressure from expectations of the U.S. Federal Reserve keeping interest rates higher for longer to combat inflation.

      Spot gold XAU= ticked 0.1% higher to $1,739.14 per ounce, as of 0058 GMT. Prices hit a one-month low of $1,719.56 on Monday, following Fed Chair Jerome Powell's hawkish remarks at Jackson Hole symposium on Friday.

      U.S. gold futures GCv1 rose 0.1% to $1,751.7.

    • August 30, 2022 / 07:51 AM IST

      Goldman Sachs View on Reliance Industries

      Foreign broking house Goldman Sachs has maintained buy rating on Reliance Industries with a target at Rs 3,225 per share.

      The new energy & retail driven hyper growth is on track and released more details on new energy business roadmap.

      Company announced launch of JioMart into WhatsApp through latter’s chat interface and also announced investment of USD 25 billion towards 5G, targeting Pan-India coverage by December 2023, reported CNBC-TV18.

      In the previous trading session, the share closed at Rs 2,596.80, down Rs 21.95, or 0.84 percent on the BSE.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • August 30, 2022 / 07:43 AM IST

      Dollar Updates:

      The dollar languished on Tuesday after being beaten back from a two-decade high versus major peers by a reinvigorated euro.

      The tables turned for the two currencies as traders began ramping up bets for a super-sized 75 basis-point rate hike by the European Central Bank, while paring the odds for one by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

    Load more

    News

    see more See More

    Video of the day

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.