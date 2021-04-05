Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade lower dragged by auto, bank stocks; IT stocks gain

April 05, 2021 / 09:38 AM IST

HDFC Bank Q4 Updates:

The Bank’s advances aggregated to approximately Rs 11,320 billion as of March 31, 2021, a growth of around 13.9% over Rs 9,937 billion as of March 31, 2020 and a growth of around 4.6% over Rs 10,823 billion as of December 31, 2020.

The Bank’s deposits aggregated to approximately Rs 13,350 billion as of March 31, 2021, a growth of around 16.3% over Rs 11,475 billion as of March 31, 2020 and a growth of around 5.0% over Rs 12,711 billion as of December 31, 2020.

The Bank’s CASA deposits aggregated to approximately Rs 6,155 billion as of March 31, 2021, a growth of around 27.0% over Rs 4,846 billion as of March 31, 2020.