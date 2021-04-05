English
April 05, 2021 / 09:43 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade lower dragged by auto, bank stocks; IT stocks gain

Among sectors, auto, bank, infra and FMCG were in the red, while buying was witnessing in the IT and Metal names.

  • April 05, 2021 / 09:38 AM IST

    HDFC Bank Q4 Updates:

    The Bank’s advances aggregated to approximately Rs 11,320 billion as of March 31, 2021, a growth of around 13.9% over Rs 9,937 billion as of March 31, 2020 and a growth of around 4.6% over Rs 10,823 billion as of December 31, 2020.

    The Bank’s deposits aggregated to approximately Rs 13,350 billion as of March 31, 2021, a growth of around 16.3% over Rs 11,475 billion as of March 31, 2020 and a growth of around 5.0% over Rs 12,711 billion as of December 31, 2020.

    The Bank’s CASA deposits aggregated to approximately Rs 6,155 billion as of March 31, 2021, a growth of around 27.0% over Rs 4,846 billion as of March 31, 2020.

  • April 05, 2021 / 09:32 AM IST

    Nifty IT index added 1 percent led by the Infosys, Coforge, HCL Technologies

  • April 05, 2021 / 09:29 AM IST

    Mahindra & Mahindra may apply for a banking licence

    Anish Shah, Managing Director and CEO of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), said the conglomerate could look at applying for a banking licence.

    "We feel that from a governance standpoint, we will meet all the criteria that are laid out for us," he told The Economic Times.

    However, the conglomerate has not yet decided whether it will acquire a state-run bank or a private bank, he told the paper. Click to Read More

    Mahindra and Mahindra was quoting at Rs 798.35, down Rs 9.70, or 1.20 percent on the BSE.

  • April 05, 2021 / 09:25 AM IST

    Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex:

  • April 05, 2021 / 09:16 AM IST

    Market Opens: Indian indices opened on negative note on April 5 with Nifty below 14800.

    At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was down 305.03 points or 0.61% at 49724.80, and the Nifty was down 82 points or 0.55% at 14785.40. About 688 shares have advanced, 719 shares declined, and 107 shares are unchanged.

  • April 05, 2021 / 09:05 AM IST

    ICICI Direct:

    Indian markets are likely to see a gap down opening on the back of sharply rising Coronavirus cases despite positive global cues. However, global news flows and sector specific development will be key monitorables. US markets were closed on Friday for Good Friday. Markets ended higher on Thursday tracking gains in tech stocks amid positive news flow.

  • April 05, 2021 / 09:03 AM IST

    Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading flat in the pre-opening session.

    At 09:03 IST, the Sensex was up 87.95 points or 0.18% at 50,117.78, and the Nifty was up 8.60 points or 0.06% at 14,876.

  • April 05, 2021 / 08:54 AM IST

    FII and DII data

    Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 149.41 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 296.84 crore in the Indian equity market on April 1, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

  • April 05, 2021 / 08:50 AM IST

    MFs turn net buyers; invest Rs 2,476 crore in equities in March

    Mutual funds invested Rs 2,476 crore in equities in March, making it the first such infusion in 10 months, as consolidation in the market provided investment opportunities to fund managers.

    According to Sebi data, MFs put in a net amount of Rs 2,476.5 crore in equities in March. Before that, MFs withdrew Rs 16,306 crore from equities in February, Rs 13,032 crore in January, Rs 26,428 crore in December, Rs 30,760 crore in November, Rs 14,492 crore in October, Rs 4,134 crore in September, Rs 9,213 crore in August, Rs 9,195 crore in July and Rs 612 crore in June.

