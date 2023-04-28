English
    April 28, 2023 / 09:24 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat amid volatility; Wipro, Apollo Hospitals top gainers

    Market LIVE Updates: Wipro, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Enterprises, L&T and UPL were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were ONGC, HCL Technologies, HUL, Divis Labs and HDFC.

    Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat amid volatility; Wipro, Apollo Hospitals top gainers
      HIGHLIGHTS
      • 09:22 AM IST

        Tech Mahindra Q4 profit tanks 13.8% QoQ to Rs 1,117.7 crore, EBIT margin plunges 2.4%

      • 09:21 AM IST

        Axis Bank posts Q4 loss at Rs 5,728.4 crore; shares fall

      • 09:20 AM IST

        PI Industries arm to acquire 100% stakes in TRM India for $42 million

      • 09:19 AM IST

        Godrej Consumer Products acquires FMCG business of Raymond Consumer Care

      • 08:58 AM IST

        Above 17,720–17,700, positive momentum will continue in Nifty: Jatin Gedia

      • 08:52 AM IST

        Wipro board clears Rs 12,000-crore share buyback at 19% premium

      • 08:43 AM IST

        Expect up-move in Nifty to continue above the 18k zone: Siddhartha Khemka

      • 08:35 AM IST

        US economy grew at weak 1.1% rate in Q1 in sign of slowdown

      • 08:29 AM IST

        Mankind Pharma IPO issue subscribed 15.32 times, retail portion booked 92% on Day 3

      • 08:20 AM IST

        Oil set for second weekly drop as recession fears, rates cloud outlook

      • 08:18 AM IST

        Expect a range of 81.50 and 82.00 on USDINR spot: Anindya Banerjee

      • 08:14 AM IST

        Mphasis Q4 net profit at Rs 405.3 crore versus Rs 412.3 crore, QoQ

      • 08:07 AM IST

        Axis Bank reports loss of Rs 5,728 crore in Q4FY23

      • 07:59 AM IST

        Wipro logs in 11% YoY rise in Q4 revenue at Rs 23,190 crore

      • 07:55 AM IST

        Tech Mahindra reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1,125 crore

      • 07:52 AM IST

        Wall Street rallies as earnings season boost offsets economy worries

      • 07:46 AM IST

        Asian markets trade higher with Nikkei, Hang Seng, Kospi up 0.5-1%

      • 07:40 AM IST

        SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for the Indian indices

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex60,580.01-69.37 -0.11%
      Nifty 5017,902.95-12.10 -0.07%
      Nifty Bank42,921.85-79.00 -0.18%
      Nifty 50 17,902.95 -12.10 (-0.07%)
      Fri, Apr 28, 2023
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      Wipro384.6010.20 +2.72%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      Bajaj Finserv1,327.95-32.05 -2.36%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty PSU Bank4105.3537.35 +0.92%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty FMCG47127.30-232.90 -0.49%


    April 28, 2023 / 09:24 AM IST
      NSE Large Deals
      CompanyQuantityPriceValue(Cr)
      Apollo Hospital24594499.61.11
      Axis Bank21902871.91.91
      Central Bank31784229.90.95
      FSN E-Co Nykaa1834080115.621.2
      Future Consumer5002641.10.06
      HDFC Bank183591675.13.08
      HDFC Bank202981674.253.4
      HDFC Bank197331674.13.3
      HDFC Bank113291673.61.9
      HDFC Bank119261674.052
    • April 28, 2023 / 09:23 AM IST

      Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities

      Crude oil prices witnessed high volatility but recovered most of its losses on Thursday. Prices fell after downbeat U.S. first quarter GDP data and hotter than expected U.S. PCE price index data. Post the hotter than expected PCE price index data release, the market is now more or less confident that the U.S. Fed could continue its interest rate hike cycles. However, Chinese demand hopes and decline in the U.S. oil stock supported prices at lower levels.

      We expect crude oil prices to remain volatile in today’s session. Crude oil has support at $73.80–73.00 and resistance at $75.50–76.20 in today’s session. In INR Crude oil has support at Rs 6,040-5,950, while resistance is at Rs6,230–6,310.

    • April 28, 2023 / 09:22 AM IST

      Tech Mahindra Q4 profit tanks 13.8% QoQ 

      Tech Mahindra has reported a 13.8% sequential decline in consolidated profit at Rs 1,117.7 crore on weak operating performance and lower topline growth. Numbers missed analysts' expectations on all fronts. Revenue dropped 0.1% QoQ to Rs 13,718.2 crore during the quarter.

      The revenue growth in constant currency terms came in at 0.3%, while the deal wins were at $582 million in Q4FY23. On the operating front, EBIT plunged 19.9% QoQ to Rs 1,317.8 crore with margin falling 238 bps to 9.6% for the quarter due to impairment of goodwill.

      Tech Mahindra was quoting at Rs 1,002.00, down Rs 2.20, or 0.22 percent on the BSE.

    • April 28, 2023 / 09:21 AM IST

      Axis Bank posts Q4 loss at Rs 5,728.4 crore; shares fall

      Axis Bank has posted loss of Rs 5,728.4 crore for March FY23 quarter against profit of Rs 4,117.8 crore in same period last year. The loss was due to the buying cost of Citi Bank's India consumer business during the quarter.

      Profit excluding the impact of exceptional items would have been Rs 6,625.29 crore for the quarter, a 61% growth YoY. Net interest income grew by 33.1% YoY to Rs 11,742.2 crore in Q4FY23.

      Asset quality improved further with the gross NPA falling 36 bps QoQ to 2.02% and net NPA down by 8 bps sequentially to 0.39% for March FY23 quarter.

    • April 28, 2023 / 09:20 AM IST

      PI Industries arm to acquire 100% stakes in TRM India for $42 million

      PI Industries through subsidiaries will acquire 100% stake in Therachem Research Medilab (TRM India) for $42 million, 100% stake in Solis Pharmachem for $3 million, and 100% stake in Archimica S.p.A. for 34.2 million euro, and certain assets of TRM US for $5 million.

    • April 28, 2023 / 09:19 AM IST

      Godrej Consumer Products acquires FMCG business of Raymond Consumer Care

      Godrej Consumer Products has acquired FMCG business of Raymond Consumer Care. The acquisition cost is Rs 2,825 crore and the deal is expected to be completed by May 10.

    • April 28, 2023 / 09:18 AM IST

      Share price of Wipro gained 2 percent on April 28, a day after company announced reported a 0.4 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit for the March quarter of FY 2023 at Rs 3,075 crore.

      The IT services firm had reported a profit of Rs 3,053 crore in the previous quarter.

      Its consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 23,190 crore, up 11.2 percent from Rs 20,860 crore in the year-ago period, Wipro told exchanges. In the December quarter, revenue stood at Rs 23,229 crore.

    • April 28, 2023 / 09:15 AM IST

      Market Opens:

      Indian indices opened on positive note on April 28 with Nifty around 17950.

      The Sensex was up 87.59 points or 0.14% at 60,736.97, and the Nifty was up 26.70 points or 0.15% at 17,941.70. About 1384 shares advanced, 463 shares declined, and 84 shares unchanged.

      Wipro, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Enterprises, L&T and UPL were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were ONGC, HCL Technologies, HUL, Divis Labs and HDFC.

    • April 28, 2023 / 09:10 AM IST

      Bond Yields Update

    • April 28, 2023 / 09:06 AM IST

      Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities

      Markets may see a volatile opening as SGX Nifty has been witnessing sharp gyration even as key US indices bounced back sharply from the recent slump to end sharply higher in overnight trades.

      Going by the recent uptrend, there are chances that the Nifty could re-capture the psychological 18,000-mark. FII buying of local shares has also continued and they bought shares to the tune of Rs 1,653 crore in yesterday's trades, while sluggish crude oil below $80 a barrel bodes well for India's economy.

      However, with the global macroeconomic scenario still looking extremely bleak and local markets having run sharply in recent sessions, profit-taking could be on the cards going ahead.

    • April 28, 2023 / 09:04 AM IST

      Rupee Opens:

      Indian rupee opened at 81.80 per dollar against previous close of 81.84.

    • April 28, 2023 / 09:02 AM IST

      Market at pre-open:

      Benchmark indices are trading marginally lower in the pre-opening session.

      At 09:02 hrs IST, the Sensex was down 80.89 points or 0.13percentat 60,568.49, and the Nifty was down 33.50 points or 0.19percentat 17,881.50.

