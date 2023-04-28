Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat amid volatility; Wipro, Apollo Hospitals top gainers

Share price of Wipro gained 2 percent on April 28, a day after company announced reported a 0.4 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit for the March quarter of FY 2023 at Rs 3,075 crore.
The IT services firm had reported a profit of Rs 3,053 crore in the previous quarter.
Its consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 23,190 crore, up 11.2 percent from Rs 20,860 crore in the year-ago period, Wipro told exchanges. In the December quarter, revenue stood at Rs 23,229 crore.