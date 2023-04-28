Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat amid volatility; Wipro, Apollo Hospitals top gainers

April 28, 2023 / 09:23 AM IST

Crude oil prices witnessed high volatility but recovered most of its losses on Thursday. Prices fell after downbeat U.S. first quarter GDP data and hotter than expected U.S. PCE price index data. Post the hotter than expected PCE price index data release, the market is now more or less confident that the U.S. Fed could continue its interest rate hike cycles. However, Chinese demand hopes and decline in the U.S. oil stock supported prices at lower levels.

We expect crude oil prices to remain volatile in today’s session. Crude oil has support at $73.80–73.00 and resistance at $75.50–76.20 in today’s session. In INR Crude oil has support at Rs 6,040-5,950, while resistance is at Rs6,230–6,310.