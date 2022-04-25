Market LIVE Updates: Nifty around 17,000, Sensex falls; metals, realty down 3% each

April 25, 2022 / 11:14 AM IST

Emkay Global on ICICI Bank: ICICI Bank reported a strong 17% beat on PAT at Rs 70 billion (up 59% YoY) with all-time high RoA of ~2%/RoE of ~17%, mainly driven by lower provisions and continued healthy core profitability (19% against HDFC Bank's 10% YoY). Asset quality continues to trend well, with the GNPA ratio down to 3.6%, while the bank carries a strong specific PCR of 79.5% and a contingent buffer of 0.8% of loans, which should support profitability, going forward.

Factoring in healthy credit growth (19-21%), better margins (nearly 70% of asset portfolio on floating rate) and lower LLP (better asset quality + part usage of contingent buffer), we upgrade FY22-24E EPS by ~3% and RoE to ~16-17%. We trim our standalone bank target multiple to 2.7x from 2.9x, taking into account higher CoE across banks. However, adjusted for better earnings and rolling fwd target multiple to FY24E ABV from Dec'23, we retain buy with target of Rs 1,025.

ICICI, trading at 1.8x FY24E ABV, has narrowed the valuation gap with close peer HDFCB (standalone: 2.2x/merged: 2x) at a faster-than-expected pace due to the former's strong core performance, with the latter struggling with management changes, tech issues and now the merger overhang. The valuation gap has further room for reduction, as ICICI sustains its core performance and HDFCB faces merger drag. ICICI's top management premium has yet to be realized, and HDFC Bank may struggle to reclaim the management premium it had in the past.