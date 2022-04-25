Market LIVE Updates: Nifty around 17,000, Sensex falls; metals, realty down 3% each

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine and its impact
Upgrade FY22-24E EPS of ICICI Bank by ~3% and RoE to ~16-17%. We trim our standalone bank target multiple to 2.7x from 2.9x, taking into account higher CoE across banks: Emkay Global
Borosil to buy 100% stake in Germany's GMB and Interfloat
Alembic Pharma arm gets USFDA final nod for Clobetasol Propionate Foam
BPCL sinks 4% as Vedanta head Anil Agarwal says divestment paused
Nifty FMCG index down 1 percent dragged by the Godrej Consumer Products, Britannia Industries, Marico
Prabhudas Lilladher reiterates buy on ICICI Bank, target Rs 950
BSE Realty Index falls 3 percent dragged by the Sunteck Realty, Oberoi Realty, Phoenix Mills
Welspun Corp receives a major export order from South East Asia
Borosil Renewables board approves acquisition of 100% stake in Interfloat & GMB
Rupee is expected to depreciate today amid strong dollar: ICICI Direct
Glenmark to launch Teneligliptin + Pioglitazone Fixed-Dose Combination Drug
India's oil import bill doubles to $119 billion in FY22
ECB policymakers keen for quick end to bond buys, early rate hike
Cyient signs definitive agreements to acquire Citec
HDFC Bank declares dividend of Rs 15.50 per equity share for the year ended March 2022
Godrej Consumer, HUL and Britannia Industries sheds 3-5% after Indonesia's ban on palm oil exports
Nifty Metal index sheds 2 percent dragged by the NMDC, NALCO, SAIL, Hindusthan Zinc
Credit Suisse initiates outperform rating on JB Chemicals
Indian rupee opens 10 paise lower at 76.58 per dollar
Cryptocurrency Prices Today April 25
Indices open gap-down with Nifty breaching 17,000
Indian markets are likely to open on a negative note: ICICI Direct
UBS trims India's growth forecast to 7% as global macro risks worsen
Oil sinks below $100 as China’s lockdowns imperil demand outlook
Domestic benchmark indices are expected to see a sharp downfall: Prashanth Tapse
These companies to announce their quarterly earnings today
LIC IPO: Sebi approval to updated draft papers that lists 3.5% stake sale likely today
Prices of petrol and diesel remain steady for the 19th day in a row
Tata Motors hikes passenger vehicle prices by 1.1 percent
Government may take fresh look at BPCL privatisation
Reliance recalls $3.4-billion Future assets deal after secured creditors vote against scheme
ICICI Bank Q4 PAT surges 59.4% YoY to Rs 7,018.7 crore, beats estimate
Asian Markets trade weak with Nikkei, Hang Senf, Taiwan Weighted down 2% each
Wall Street slumps as weak earnings, rate hike clarity spook investors
SGX Nifty indicates a negative start for the Indian indices
|Index
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Sensex
|56,750.92
|-446.23
|-0.78%
|Nifty 50
|17,009.60
|-162.35
|-0.95%
|Nifty Bank
|36,137.90
|93.15
|+0.26%
|Biggest Gainer
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|ICICI Bank
|759.50
|11.85
|+1.58%
|Biggest Loser
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|BPCL
|372.85
|-20.55
|-5.22%
|Best Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty Bank
|36134.80
|90.05
|+0.25%
|Worst Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty Metal
|6267.60
|-173.05
|-2.69%
Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine and its impact
Emkay Global on ICICI Bank: ICICI Bank reported a strong 17% beat on PAT at Rs 70 billion (up 59% YoY) with all-time high RoA of ~2%/RoE of ~17%, mainly driven by lower provisions and continued healthy core profitability (19% against HDFC Bank's 10% YoY). Asset quality continues to trend well, with the GNPA ratio down to 3.6%, while the bank carries a strong specific PCR of 79.5% and a contingent buffer of 0.8% of loans, which should support profitability, going forward.
Factoring in healthy credit growth (19-21%), better margins (nearly 70% of asset portfolio on floating rate) and lower LLP (better asset quality + part usage of contingent buffer), we upgrade FY22-24E EPS by ~3% and RoE to ~16-17%. We trim our standalone bank target multiple to 2.7x from 2.9x, taking into account higher CoE across banks. However, adjusted for better earnings and rolling fwd target multiple to FY24E ABV from Dec'23, we retain buy with target of Rs 1,025.
ICICI, trading at 1.8x FY24E ABV, has narrowed the valuation gap with close peer HDFCB (standalone: 2.2x/merged: 2x) at a faster-than-expected pace due to the former's strong core performance, with the latter struggling with management changes, tech issues and now the merger overhang. The valuation gap has further room for reduction, as ICICI sustains its core performance and HDFCB faces merger drag. ICICI's top management premium has yet to be realized, and HDFC Bank may struggle to reclaim the management premium it had in the past.
Borosil Renewables Ltd on Monday announced on exchanges that its board approved buying of 100 percent stake of Interfloat Corporation and GMB Glasmanufaktur Brandenburg GmbH (GMB). Both the entities are engaged in the business of solar glass.
"The board has approved the execution of a share purchase agreement between the company, the subsidiaries, HSTG Glasholding GmbH and Blue Minds IF Beteiligungs GmbH (SPA) and execution of other necessary documents in regard to the proposed transaction, whereby the company (along with its subsidiaries) shall agree to acquire 100 percent of the share capital of the target companies from HSTG Glasholding GmbH and Blue Minds IF Beteiligungs GmbH," the company said in a release to exchanges.
Market Update at 11 AM: Sensex is down 452.60 points or 0.79% at 56744.55, and the Nifty shed 164.50 points or 0.96% at 17007.50.
Sakshi Jain, Senior Research Analyst, Capitalvia Global Research:
After US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell sharpened his stance on inflation and Shanghai prolonged the Covid-19 shutdown to April 26, Indian markets closed significantly lower on Friday, halting a two-day surge.
The markets are anticipated to enter the new week with a gap-down due to sluggish global mood and fears about the US Fed's rate rises becoming more aggressive.
Traders will be worried since India's crude oil import bill nearly doubled to $119 billion in the fiscal year that ended on March 31, as global energy prices climbed following the return of demand and the conflict in Ukraine.
There may be some trepidation, since the Centre for Monitoring of Indian Economy reported that India's labour force decreased by 38 lakhs in March, to the lowest level in the past eight months, with a drop in both employed and jobless people. The labour force participation rate dropped to 39.5 percent, down from 39.9% in February and 39.6% in June of previous year.
Alembic Pharma arm gets USFDA final nod for Clobetasol Propionate Foam
Alembic Pharmaceuticals' wholly owned subsidiary, Aleor Dermaceuticals Limited (Aleor) has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Clobetasol Propionate Foam, 0.05%.
Alembic Pharmaceuticals was quoting at Rs 755.60, down Rs 10.15, or 1.33 percent.
Mahindra CIE Up Most in Three Weeks Ahead of Jan-March Results
Shares of Indian auto component maker Mahindra CIE Automotive climb as much as 9.5% ahead of the release of its Jan-March: Bloomberg
Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart:
Campus Activewear is India's largest sports and athleisure footwear brand, it enjoys competitive advantages like integrated manufacturing facilities, strong brand recognition, robust distribution network.
The company has good growth prospects, good relationships with its stockists & suppliers, a focus on in-house designing, and an enviable supply chain network.
However, all the positives are priced in as the share is priced at a PE of 78.5 (annualized FY 22 earnings), and being an OFS we recommend this issue for long-term investors only.
Buzzing:
Bharat Petroleum Corporation of India (BPCL) slumped more than 4 percent in the morning trade on April 25 after Vedanta Group chairman Anil Agarwal said the government had called off the divestment of the state-owned company.
He told Moneycontrol, “It (divestment) will not happen. They’ve said that they have withdrawn the offer, they will come back with a new strategy."