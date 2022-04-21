Market LIVE Updates: Indices open higher with Nifty above 17,200; HCL Tech, Tata Elxsi, Atul Auto in focus

April 21, 2022 / 09:17 AM IST

Market Opens: Indian indices opened higher on April 21 with Nifty above 17,200 amid mixed global cues.

The Sensex was up 358.86 points or 0.63% at 57396.36, and the Nifty was up 105.60 points or 0.62% at 17242.10. About 1627 shares have advanced, 323 shares declined, and 54 shares are unchanged.

Apollo Hospitals, Coal India, Adani Ports, Maruti Suzuki and Bajaj Finance were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Nestle India, Britannia Industries, Bajaj Auto, Hindalco Industries and Shree Cements.