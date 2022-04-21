English
    April 21, 2022 / 09:18 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: Indices open higher with Nifty above 17,200; HCL Tech, Tata Elxsi, Atul Auto in focus

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Apollo Hospitals, Coal India, Adani Ports, Maruti Suzuki and Bajaj Finance were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Nestle India, Britannia Industries, Bajaj Auto, Hindalco Industries and Shree Cements.

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex57,399.31361.81 +0.63%
      Nifty 5017,239.80103.25 +0.60%
      Nifty Bank36,588.20273.30 +0.75%
      Nifty 50 17,239.80 103.25 (0.60%)
      Thu, Apr 21, 2022
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      Coal India202.453.35 +1.68%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      Nestle18,012.00-293.20 -1.60%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Midcap 10030569.60290.30 +0.96%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Metal6563.957.85 +0.12%


    • April 21, 2022 / 09:17 AM IST

      Market Opens: Indian indices opened higher on April 21 with Nifty above 17,200 amid mixed global cues.

      The Sensex was up 358.86 points or 0.63% at 57396.36, and the Nifty was up 105.60 points or 0.62% at 17242.10. About 1627 shares have advanced, 323 shares declined, and 54 shares are unchanged.

      Apollo Hospitals, Coal India, Adani Ports, Maruti Suzuki and Bajaj Finance were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Nestle India, Britannia Industries, Bajaj Auto, Hindalco Industries and Shree Cements.

    • April 21, 2022 / 09:07 AM IST

      Rupee Opens:

      Indian rupee opened 9 paise lower at 76.29 per dollar on Thursday against Wednesday's close of 76.20.

      The rupee is expected to appreciate today amid a pullback in dollar from its two year high, easing crude oil prices and optimistic domestic market sentiments. However, sharp gains may be prevented on persistent FII outflows and worries over escalating geopolitical tensions, said ICICI Direct. 

      Also, investors will stay vigilant ahead of major central bank policymaker’s speeches to get hints on future monetary stance, it added.

    • April 21, 2022 / 09:04 AM IST

      ICICI Direct:

      Indian markets are likely to open on a positive note today tracking mixed global cues. Investors await more earnings reports in the form of HCL Tech, Nestlé during the day. Globally, news flow on the Russia-Ukraine war also remain on investors' radar.

      US markets ended mixed tracking losses in technology stocks amid below average quarterly results from Netflix.

    • April 21, 2022 / 09:02 AM IST

      Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading flat in the pre-opening session amid mixed global cues.

      At 09:01 IST, the Sensex was up 96.18 points or 0.17% at 57133.68, and the Nifty was down 8.90 points or 0.05% at 17127.60.

    • April 21, 2022 / 09:01 AM IST

      FACTORS FOR TRADE  Wall Street Mixed As Dow Gains While Nasdaq Slumps Earnings: Tesla Rallies, Worst Crash Since 2004 For Netflix Crude Rebounds Over Tighter Supplies, Brent Near $108/bbl SGX Hints At Gap-up, Asia Mixed Over China's Covid Outbreak Nifty Snaps Five-Day Losing Streak, Support Near 16,800-17,000 FIIs Net Sellers OF Rs 3,009 crore, DIIs Net Buy Worth Rs 2,646 crore Key Results: HCL Tech, Nestle India, L&T Tech, Tata Comm

    • April 21, 2022 / 08:56 AM IST

      Stocks To Watch

    • April 21, 2022 / 08:53 AM IST

      Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities:

      Gains in other Asian indices are likely to reflect in local gauges in early trades despite overnight fall in US markets. Helping the sentiment is the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield which fell to 2.88% after having touched 2.94%, its highest level since late 2018. 

      The recent continuous fall provides an opportunity for traders to lap up beaten-down stocks even though rising inflation concerns could keep markets on the edge. 

      Nifty is likely to get support at 16,597 mark. To regain momentum on the buy side, and from a chartist standpoint, the technical landscape will improve considerably only if Nifty closes above its biggest hurdles at 17,324 mark.

    • April 21, 2022 / 08:48 AM IST

      ICICI Direct

      The rupee is expected to appreciate today amid a pullback in dollar from its two year high, easing crude oil prices and optimistic domestic market sentiments. However, sharp gains may be prevented on persistent FII outflows and worries over escalating geopolitical tensions. 

      Also, investors will stay vigilant ahead of major central bank policymaker’s speeches to get hints on future monetary stance.

    • April 21, 2022 / 08:44 AM IST

      Bond Yields Updates:

    • April 21, 2022 / 08:42 AM IST

      Most Asian indexes gain ground

      Mainland China and Hong Kong stocks fell on Thursday, hurt by worries about the Chinese economy, but an overnight tumble in longer dated U.S. treasury yields lent support to other benchmark indexes.

      A 0.78% drop for Hong Kong and 0.36% decline for blue chips in mainland China pulled MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan 0.22% lower.

      But share benchmarks in Australia and Korea were up, while Japan's Nikkei rose 0.81%. Nasdaq futures gained 0.6% and S&P500 futures advanced 0.4%.

      The 10-year yield was last at 2.8455%, a whisker higher in Asia morning trade, but still bruised after falling overnight from as high as 2.981% in early trade on Wednesday.

    • April 21, 2022 / 08:40 AM IST

      Government to seek relaxation of new rules for LIC IPO

      The central government is likely to seek a special dispensation from the Securities and Exchange Board of India and the Reserve Bank on the new norms regarding a lock-in period for anchor investors and caps on funding by wealthy individuals for the initial public offering of the Life Insurance Corporation of India.

