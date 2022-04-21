Market LIVE Updates: Indices open higher with Nifty above 17,200; HCL Tech, Tata Elxsi, Atul Auto in focus

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine and its impact
Indices open higher with Nifty above 17,200
Indian rupee opens 9 paise lower at 76.29 per dollar
Indian markets are likely to open on a positive note: ICICI Direct
Nifty is likely to get support at 16,597 mark: Prashanth Tapse
Rupee is expected to appreciate today, says ICICI Direct
Most Asian indexes gain ground on US yield drop, but Chinese stocks fall
Government to seek relaxation of new rules for LIC IPO
Tata Steel to stop doing business with Russia
Morgan Stanley keeps overweight rating on Reliance Industries, raises target to Rs 3,253
TCS, Everest Kanto, Nykaa, ICICI Securities among the stocks that are in news today
Petrol and diesel prices remain steady for the 15th day in a row
Oil climbs but takes a breather in tight range
Dollar edges up after pullback amid caution as finance ministers meet
Nasdaq drags on Wall Street, bond yields dip
Asian Markets trade higher with Nikkei up 1%, Kospi, Straits Times up 0.5% each
Nicomac Machinery to sell 1.5% stake in Gland Pharma via block deals
SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for the Indian indices
|Index
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Sensex
|57,399.31
|361.81
|+0.63%
|Nifty 50
|17,239.80
|103.25
|+0.60%
|Nifty Bank
|36,588.20
|273.30
|+0.75%
|Biggest Gainer
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Coal India
|202.45
|3.35
|+1.68%
|Biggest Loser
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nestle
|18,012.00
|-293.20
|-1.60%
|Best Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty Midcap 100
|30569.60
|290.30
|+0.96%
|Worst Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty Metal
|6563.95
|7.85
|+0.12%
Market Opens: Indian indices opened higher on April 21 with Nifty above 17,200 amid mixed global cues.
The Sensex was up 358.86 points or 0.63% at 57396.36, and the Nifty was up 105.60 points or 0.62% at 17242.10. About 1627 shares have advanced, 323 shares declined, and 54 shares are unchanged.
Apollo Hospitals, Coal India, Adani Ports, Maruti Suzuki and Bajaj Finance were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Nestle India, Britannia Industries, Bajaj Auto, Hindalco Industries and Shree Cements.
Rupee Opens:
Indian rupee opened 9 paise lower at 76.29 per dollar on Thursday against Wednesday's close of 76.20.
The rupee is expected to appreciate today amid a pullback in dollar from its two year high, easing crude oil prices and optimistic domestic market sentiments. However, sharp gains may be prevented on persistent FII outflows and worries over escalating geopolitical tensions, said ICICI Direct.
Also, investors will stay vigilant ahead of major central bank policymaker’s speeches to get hints on future monetary stance, it added.
ICICI Direct:
Indian markets are likely to open on a positive note today tracking mixed global cues. Investors await more earnings reports in the form of HCL Tech, Nestlé during the day. Globally, news flow on the Russia-Ukraine war also remain on investors' radar.
US markets ended mixed tracking losses in technology stocks amid below average quarterly results from Netflix.
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading flat in the pre-opening session amid mixed global cues.
At 09:01 IST, the Sensex was up 96.18 points or 0.17% at 57133.68, and the Nifty was down 8.90 points or 0.05% at 17127.60.
FACTORS FOR TRADE Wall Street Mixed As Dow Gains While Nasdaq Slumps Earnings: Tesla Rallies, Worst Crash Since 2004 For Netflix Crude Rebounds Over Tighter Supplies, Brent Near $108/bbl SGX Hints At Gap-up, Asia Mixed Over China’s Covid Outbreak Nifty Snaps Five-Day Losing Streak, Support Near 16,800-17,000 FIIs Net Sellers OF Rs 3,009 crore, DIIs Net Buy Worth Rs 2,646 crore Key Results: HCL Tech, Nestle India, L&T Tech, Tata Comm
Stocks To Watch
Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities:
Gains in other Asian indices are likely to reflect in local gauges in early trades despite overnight fall in US markets. Helping the sentiment is the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield which fell to 2.88% after having touched 2.94%, its highest level since late 2018.
The recent continuous fall provides an opportunity for traders to lap up beaten-down stocks even though rising inflation concerns could keep markets on the edge.
Nifty is likely to get support at 16,597 mark. To regain momentum on the buy side, and from a chartist standpoint, the technical landscape will improve considerably only if Nifty closes above its biggest hurdles at 17,324 mark.
ICICI Direct
The rupee is expected to appreciate today amid a pullback in dollar from its two year high, easing crude oil prices and optimistic domestic market sentiments. However, sharp gains may be prevented on persistent FII outflows and worries over escalating geopolitical tensions.
Also, investors will stay vigilant ahead of major central bank policymaker’s speeches to get hints on future monetary stance.
Bond Yields Updates:
Most Asian indexes gain ground
Mainland China and Hong Kong stocks fell on Thursday, hurt by worries about the Chinese economy, but an overnight tumble in longer dated U.S. treasury yields lent support to other benchmark indexes.
A 0.78% drop for Hong Kong and 0.36% decline for blue chips in mainland China pulled MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan 0.22% lower.
But share benchmarks in Australia and Korea were up, while Japan's Nikkei rose 0.81%. Nasdaq futures gained 0.6% and S&P500 futures advanced 0.4%.
The 10-year yield was last at 2.8455%, a whisker higher in Asia morning trade, but still bruised after falling overnight from as high as 2.981% in early trade on Wednesday.
Government to seek relaxation of new rules for LIC IPO
The central government is likely to seek a special dispensation from the Securities and Exchange Board of India and the Reserve Bank on the new norms regarding a lock-in period for anchor investors and caps on funding by wealthy individuals for the initial public offering of the Life Insurance Corporation of India.