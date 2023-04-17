Market LIVE Updates: Indices at day's low with Nifty breaches 17,600; Sensex tanks 900 pts

April 17, 2023 / 10:01 AM IST

Transformers and Rectifiers bags contract worth Rs 131 crores from Central Utility

Transformers and Rectifiers (India) has been awarded order of Transformers for total contract value of Rs 131 crores from one of the Central Utility.

With this order, the Company’s Order book as on date stands at Rs. 1822 crores.

Transformers and Rectifiers India was quoting at Rs 63.80, up Rs 0.17, or 0.27 percent.