 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Market LIVE Updates: Indices at day's low with Nifty breaches 17,600; Sensex tanks 900 pts

Rakesh Patil
Apr 17, 2023 / 10:05 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: IT index down 6%, while power index up 1%.

April 17, 2023 / 10:07 AM IST

VRL Logistics places an order for 1560 Ashok Leyland trucks

Ashok Leyland has recently received an order of 1560 trucks from VRL Logistics Limited (VRL).

This order is for AVTR 3120 and AVTR 4420 TT models of Ashok Leyland.

April 17, 2023 / 10:04 AM IST

Market at 10 AM

Benchmark indices extended the opening losses and trading at day's low point.

The Sensex was down 960.38 points or 1.59% at 59,470.62, and the Nifty was down 246.70 points or 1.38% at 17,581.30. About 1243 shares advanced, 1782 shares declined, and 115 shares unchanged.

April 17, 2023 / 10:01 AM IST

Transformers and Rectifiers bags contract worth Rs 131 crores from Central Utility

Transformers and Rectifiers (India) has been awarded order of Transformers for total contract value of Rs 131 crores from one of the Central Utility.

With this order, the Company’s Order book as on date stands at Rs. 1822 crores.

Transformers and Rectifiers India was quoting at Rs 63.80, up Rs 0.17, or 0.27 percent.

April 17, 2023 / 09:58 AM IST

Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities

Crude oil gained on Friday and was up for the fourth straight week after the U.S. EIA said that crude oil demand will hit record highs this year amid improving demand from China. The U.S. EIA also warned that the surprise output cuts by OPEC+ nations in the recent past could also lift global oil prices and increase global oil deficits.

The U.S. EIA released its monthly report on Friday and, as per the reports, world crude oil demand is set to grow by 2 million barrels per day in 2023, driven mostly by stronger consumption in China after lifting of the Covid restrictions. However, the dollar index gained after hawkish comments from the Fed governor and restricted gains of crude oil.

We expect crude oil prices to remain volatile in today’s session. Crude oil has support at $81.50–80.40 and resistance at $83.50–84.30 in today’s session. In INR Crude oil has support at Rs 6,680-6,600, while resistance is at Rs6,840–6,910.

April 17, 2023 / 09:52 AM IST

Citi downgrades Tech Mahindra to 'sell' and cuts target price

Tech Mahindra Ltd was more than 7 percent down in the morning trade on April 17 as global brokerage firm Citi downgraded the stock to “sell” from “neutral” and reduced the target price to Rs 955 from Rs 1,100.

At 09:51 hrs Tech Mahindra was quoting at Rs 1,017.25, down Rs 69.55, or 6.40 percent on the BSE.

The brokerage said Tech Mahindra was downgraded for the following reasons: increased risks to growth in the communications vertical, which accounts for approximately 40 percent of the company’s revenue. Recent data points and commentary have raised concerns, prompting caution from Citi. Read More

April 17, 2023 / 09:49 AM IST

Max Healthcare Institute acquires additional 34% stake in Eqova Healthcare

Max Healthcare Institute has acquired additional 34% stake in Eqova Healthcare for Rs 68.86 crore. With this, the company now holds 60% equity stake in Eqova which has exclusive rights to aid development of and provide medical, healthcare and allied services to the hospital being setup by Nirogi Charitable and Medical Research Trust.

Max Healthcare Institute Limited was quoting at Rs 469.75, down Rs 1.70, or 0.36 percent on the BSE.

April 17, 2023 / 09:42 AM IST

Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities

The USDINR 26 April futures contract plunged and slipped below 82.00 levels. As per the weekly technical chart, we observed that the pair is trading below its trend-line support level of 82.35 and MACD is showing negative divergence. Looking at the technical set-up, RSI is fetching above 50 levels and the pair is finding support at lower levels. The pair has support around 81.80-81.55 while resistance is placed at 82.22-82.50.

We suggest closely watching the levels of 81.80-82.05 for taking fresh positions in the pair in today’s session; either side breakout of the range could give further directions.

April 17, 2023 / 09:41 AM IST

BSE Capital Goods index down 0.5 percent dragged by Timken India, L&T, Suzlon Energy

BSE CAP GOODS Top Stock Losers (Intra-day)
CompanyCMPChg(%)Volume
Timken2,915.10-2.03273
Larsen2,227.20-1.366.81k
Suzlon Energy8.04-0.625.87m
Lakshmi Machine10,815.15-0.58117
V-Guard Ind254.70-0.532.08k
BHEL71.55-0.36140.81k
Grindwell Norto1,929.00-0.33560
Carborundum984.80-0.32650
Bharat Elec100.65-0.25121.85k
AIA Engineering2,880.00-0.23201