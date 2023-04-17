Market LIVE Updates: Indices at day's low with Nifty breaches 17,600; Sensex tanks 900 pts

Stock Market LIVE Updates: IT index down 6%, while power index up 1%.
VRL Logistics places an order for 1560 Ashok Leyland trucks
Ashok Leyland has recently received an order of 1560 trucks from VRL Logistics Limited (VRL).
This order is for AVTR 3120 and AVTR 4420 TT models of Ashok Leyland.
Market at 10 AM
Benchmark indices extended the opening losses and trading at day's low point.
The Sensex was down 960.38 points or 1.59% at 59,470.62, and the Nifty was down 246.70 points or 1.38% at 17,581.30. About 1243 shares advanced, 1782 shares declined, and 115 shares unchanged.
Transformers and Rectifiers bags contract worth Rs 131 crores from Central Utility
Transformers and Rectifiers (India) has been awarded order of Transformers for total contract value of Rs 131 crores from one of the Central Utility.
With this order, the Company’s Order book as on date stands at Rs. 1822 crores.
Transformers and Rectifiers India was quoting at Rs 63.80, up Rs 0.17, or 0.27 percent.
Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities
Crude oil gained on Friday and was up for the fourth straight week after the U.S. EIA said that crude oil demand will hit record highs this year amid improving demand from China. The U.S. EIA also warned that the surprise output cuts by OPEC+ nations in the recent past could also lift global oil prices and increase global oil deficits.
The U.S. EIA released its monthly report on Friday and, as per the reports, world crude oil demand is set to grow by 2 million barrels per day in 2023, driven mostly by stronger consumption in China after lifting of the Covid restrictions. However, the dollar index gained after hawkish comments from the Fed governor and restricted gains of crude oil.
We expect crude oil prices to remain volatile in today’s session. Crude oil has support at $81.50–80.40 and resistance at $83.50–84.30 in today’s session. In INR Crude oil has support at Rs 6,680-6,600, while resistance is at Rs6,840–6,910.
With the continuous nine-day winning streak, the support level continues to shift higher as we now see immediate support in the zone of 17,700 - 17,600; whereas 200-SMA around 17,500 is likely to act as a sacrosanct level
Citi downgrades Tech Mahindra to 'sell' and cuts target price
Tech Mahindra Ltd was more than 7 percent down in the morning trade on April 17 as global brokerage firm Citi downgraded the stock to “sell” from “neutral” and reduced the target price to Rs 955 from Rs 1,100.
At 09:51 hrs Tech Mahindra was quoting at Rs 1,017.25, down Rs 69.55, or 6.40 percent on the BSE.
The brokerage said Tech Mahindra was downgraded for the following reasons: increased risks to growth in the communications vertical, which accounts for approximately 40 percent of the company’s revenue. Recent data points and commentary have raised concerns, prompting caution from Citi. Read More
Max Healthcare Institute acquires additional 34% stake in Eqova Healthcare
Max Healthcare Institute has acquired additional 34% stake in Eqova Healthcare for Rs 68.86 crore. With this, the company now holds 60% equity stake in Eqova which has exclusive rights to aid development of and provide medical, healthcare and allied services to the hospital being setup by Nirogi Charitable and Medical Research Trust.
Max Healthcare Institute Limited was quoting at Rs 469.75, down Rs 1.70, or 0.36 percent on the BSE.
Eicher Motors jumped 2.7 percent to Rs 3,213 and formed bullish candlestick pattern on the daily timeframe for third straight session, which resembles Three White Soldiers kind of pattern.
Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities
The USDINR 26 April futures contract plunged and slipped below 82.00 levels. As per the weekly technical chart, we observed that the pair is trading below its trend-line support level of 82.35 and MACD is showing negative divergence. Looking at the technical set-up, RSI is fetching above 50 levels and the pair is finding support at lower levels. The pair has support around 81.80-81.55 while resistance is placed at 82.22-82.50.
We suggest closely watching the levels of 81.80-82.05 for taking fresh positions in the pair in today’s session; either side breakout of the range could give further directions.
BSE Capital Goods index down 0.5 percent dragged by Timken India, L&T, Suzlon Energy
Zydus gets final US FDA nod for Isoproterenol hydrochloride injection
Zydus Lifesciences has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture and market Isoproterenol hydrochloride injection. Isoproterenol hydrochloride injection is indicated to improve hemodynamic status in patients in distributive shock and shock due to reduced cardiac output and for treatment of bronchospasm occurring during anaesthesia.
Zydus Lifesciences was quoting at Rs 507.25, up Rs 3.60, or 0.71 percent and touched a 52-week high of Rs 508.20 on the BSE.
GTPL Hathway Q4 loss at Rs 11.75 crore impacted by exceptional loss, revenue grows 12.2%
GTPL Hathway has posted consolidated loss of Rs 11.7 crore for quarter ended March FY23, against profit ofRs 54.4 crore in same period last year. Consolidated revenue grew by 12.2 percentYoY to Rs 692.4 crore in Q4FY23, with digital cable TV revenue rising 2percenton year to Rs 275.3 crore and broadband revenue increasing 14percentto Rs 124.6 crore.
On the operating front, consolidated EBITDA dropped 21.2percentyear-on-year to Rs 102 crore with margin contracting624 basis pointsto 14.73percentfor the quarter.
Momentum likely to persist until Nifty reaches 18,000 mark; pick these 3 stock ideas for up to 14% return
Eicher Motors has shown a change in the polarity at the bearish trend line which the prices respected since September 2017, this illustrates the positive undertone of the prices.
Tata Motors to increase prices of passenger vehicles from May 1
Tata Motors will marginally increase price of its passenger vehicles from May 1, 2023. The weighted average increase will be 0.6%, depending on the variant and model. It has been absorbing a significant portion of the increased costs on account of regulatory changes & rise in overall input costs and is hence compelled to pass on some proportion through this hike.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Large Trade | 5.5 crore shares (5.7% equity) worth Rs 1,119.7 crore change hands via block deal, reported CNBC-TV18.
Nifty Information Technology index down 6 percent dragged by Infosys, LTIMindtree, Tech Mahindra
HDFC Bank Q4 earnings:
HDFC Bank has reported a 19.8percentyear-on-year growth in standalone profit at Rs 12,047.5 crore for quarter ended March FY23, as provisions and contingencies fell 19 percentYoY and 4.3 percent sequentialy, to Rs 2,685.4 crore.
Net interest income during the quarter at Rs 23,352 crore grew by 23.7percentover a year-ago period. Advancesincreased 16.9percent on year as of March 2023 toRs 16 lakh crore and deposits also showedhealthy growth of 20.8percentto Rs 18.83 lakh crore.
The board has given its approval for issuance of perpetual debt instruments (part of Additional Tier I capital), Tier II Capital bonds and long-term bonds up to Rs 50,000 crore over the period of next 12 through private placement mode.
Infosys shares fall 10% as Q4 earnings below estimates, profit falls 7%
Infosys has recorded consolidated profit at Rs 6,128 crore for the quarter ended March FY23, down 7% sequentially as revenue declined 2.3% QoQ to Rs 37,441 crore and EBIT dropped 4.3% to Rs 7,877 crore.
EBIT margin fell by 50 bps sequentially to 21% for the quarter. Revenue in dollar terms slipped 2.2% to $4,554 million and in constant currency terms, revenue was down 3.2%. Infosys expects revenue to grow 4-7% in FY24 and EBIT margin in the range of 20-22% for the year.
Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
Market Opens:
Indian indices opened weak on April 17 with Nifty below 17,700.
The Sensex was down 541.23 points or 0.90% at 59,889.77, and the Nifty was down 135.70 points or 0.76% at 17,692.30. About 1059 shares advanced, 1143 shares declined, and 168 shares unchanged.
Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, HCL Tech and TCS were among major losers on the Nifty, while gainers were Power Grid, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Eicher Motors and Nestle India.
Bond Yields Update:
Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities
Weakness in Asian markets and SGX Nifty could weigh on local indices in early trades Monday, after US gauges ended lower on Friday due to hawkish Fed tone and dismal retail sales data. Also denting sentiments are TCS & Infosys' Q4 results which missed street estimates.
Investors would also focus on March inflation based on the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) which is likely to come out at 3.85%.
Market at pre-open:
Benchmark indices are trading mixed in the pre-opening session.
At 09:04 hrs IST, the Sensex was down 2,210.09 points or 3.66% at 58,220.91, and the Nifty was up 156.50 points or 0.88% at 17,984.50.
Rupee Opens
:
Indian rupee opened marginally lower at 81.89 per dollar against Thursday's close of 81.85.
Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities
Gold and silver witnessed hectic activity last week, but despite the robust optimism gold failed to breach its new all-time high and closed near $2,000 on Friday. Stronger-than-expected U.S. consumer sentiment has intensified selling pressure in gold, which has further strengthened the expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates by 25 basis points next month.
After hawkish remarks from the U.S. Fed Governor Christopher Waller on interest rates, the dollar index rebounded from one year lows and held its support level at 100.55, while the U.S. 10-year bond yields also jumped again and crossed 3.50% levels.
We expect gold and silver prices to remain volatile in today’s session. Gold has support at $1988-1976 while resistance is at $2022-2034. Silver has support at $25.15-24.88, while resistance is at $25.60-25.72. In INR terms gold has support at Rs 60,040-59,850, while resistance is at Rs 60,550-60,720. Silver has support at Rs 75,120-74,510, while resistance is at Rs 76,050–76,510.
Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities
The benchmark indices maintained their winning streak but the sharp intra-day gyration shows that the rally could be losing steam given the continuous upward movement over the past week or so.
The market seems to be in an overbought zone and profit-taking could emerge in the next few sessions.
Technically, the market is trading above 50 and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs) and on intraday charts, it is holding a higher bottom formation, which is largely positive.
However, momentum indicators are signalling temporary overbought conditions and due to this, we could see range-bound activity.
For the bulls, 17,700-17,600 will be the key support, while 17,900-18,000 will be the crucial resistance zone.
Positive sentiment is likely to continue in the Bank Nifty, and for the trend- following traders, 41,500 will be the sacrosanct support, above which, the index can move to 42,500-42,700. The uptrend, however, will be vulnerable below 41,500.
Results Today:
FII and DII
Foreign institutional investors (FII) bought shares worth Rs 221.85 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DII) sold shares worth Rs 273.68 crore on April 13, National Stock Exchange's provisional data showed.
Oil holds above $80/bbl on OPEC+ cuts, traders eye China recovery
Oil prices edged up on Monday, supported by OPEC+'s plans to cut more output, while investors eyed Chinese economic data for signs of a demand recovery by the world's No. 2 oil consumer.
Brent crude futures nudged 17 cents higher to $86.48 a barrel by 0144 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $82.66 a barrel, up 14 cents.
Dollar rebounds on higher expectations for Fed hike in May
The dollar bounced from a one-year low on Monday as resilience in core U.S. retail sales, a rise in short-term inflation expectations and impressive Wall Street bank earnings raised market expectations for an interest rate hike in May.
Against a basket of currencies, the U.S. dollar index rose 0.15% to 101.82, standing some distance away from Friday's one-year low of 100.78.
Friday marked the fifth straight weekly loss for the index.
Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst, LKP Securities
The fight between the bulls and the bears ended in the favour of the bulls, with the Nifty closing the session 100 points off the day's low and in the green for the ninth consecutive session.
The critical moving averages are sitting comfortably below the current index value. The trend is likely to remain positive as long as the index stays above 17,700. On the higher end, 18,000 will act as crucial resistance.
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
The FPI trend has suddenly changed for the better in April. FPIs were buyers in all days of April so far having bought equity for Rs 7,531 crores, NSDL. India has been one of the best investment destinations for FPIs among emerging markets in April so far.The correlation between FPIs and the market has become very significant.
FPIs were continuous buyers in the market during the last ten trading days and the market posted continuous gains during the last nine trading days. FPI buying and short covering are driving the current rally.
Global market construct has also been positive. FPIs are buyers in capital goods, construction and FMCG and sellers in IT and oil and gas. IT is likely to witness more selling in the coming days since the growth prospects for the segment appears weak an indicated from the Q4 results of TCS and Infosys.
Capital goods, financials and construction related segments are likely to witness more buying as indicated.
Indian economy not falling behind, likely to grow at 6.5% in FY24: Sanjeev Sanyal
Recently, the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank projected moderation in Indian economic growth between 6.3 per cent and 6.4 per cent due to a slowdown in consumption and challenging external conditions.
Urmi Shah, Research Analyst, SAMCO Securities:
Infosys reported a disappointing set of numbers this earnings season, way below their FY23 guidance. The company reported the worst decline in a decade in constant currency growth. Resultantly, the margins have seen a decline. The company’s FY24 constant currency revenue growth guidance of 4-7 percent as against the current 15 percent indicates that the uncertainty continues.
They saw an unplanned ramp-down in projects across business verticals due to the fickle market sentiment. The employee cost has, and hence, the margins were expected to normalise with slow hiring and attrition normalising but the management guidance sounds cautious about the same.
The increasing order book and decreasing attrition remain two key rays of growth for the coming quarter.
Tridhya Tech files DRHP with SEBI for Rs 35 crore IPO
Full-service Software development firm Tridhya Tech Limited, on April 14, filed a Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with SEBI seeking Rs 35 Crore through equity shares. These shares are expected to be listed on the Emerge Platform of NSE.
The company offers turnkey consultancy and deployment support for various sectors such as e-commerce, real estate, transport, logistics, and insurance. Their project management, consultation, maintenance, and support services ensure efficient software development and deployment. Read More
Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens
SGX Nifty indicates a mildly negative start for the broader index with a loss of 83 points after Nifty closed 15 points higher at 17,828 on Thursday. Markets in the US, Europe ended flat to negative on Friday, while Asian peers trading marginally up this morning
Infosys Q4 earnings:
Infosys on April 13 reported a 7.8 percent YoY rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 6,128 crore for the quarter ended March 2023. India’s second-largest information technology firm posted a profit of Rs 6,586 crore in the December 2022 quarter.
Consolidated revenue for Q4FY23 came in at Rs 37,441 crore, up 16 percent against Rs 32,276 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Revenue stood at Rs 38,318 crore. Read More
HDFC Bank Q4 profit rises 19.8% YoY to Rs 12,047.5 crore
HDFC Bank has reported a 19.8percentyear-on-year growth in standalone profit at Rs 12,047.5 crore for quarter ended March FY23, as provisions and contingencies fell 19percenton yearto Rs 2,685.4 crore. The sequential decline in provisions and contingencieswas 4.3 percent.
Net interest income during the quarter was at Rs 23,352 crore as itgrew by 23.7 percent over a year-ago period. Advances as of March 2023increased 16.9percent toRs 16 lakh crorewhile deposits also showed a healthy growth of 20.8 percent to Rs 18.83 lakh crore.
The board has given its approval for issuance of perpetual debt instruments (part of Additional Tier I capital), Tier II Capital bonds and long-term bonds up to Rs 50,000 crore over the period of next 12 through private placement mode. Read More
Asian stocks opened cautiously on Monday as U.S. earnings season gets into full swing, while a raft of Chinese data will offer insight into how the world's second-largest economy is recovering.
Wall Street dips to lower close as rate hike bets firm, banks jump
Wall Street ended lower on Friday as a barrage of mixed economic data appeared to affirm another Federal Reserve interest rate hike, dampening investor enthusiasm after a series of big U.S. bank earnings launched first-quarter earnings season.
All three major U.S. stock indexes ended in the red, but well off session lows. On the heels of Thursday's robust rally, all three major U.S. stock indexes notched weekly gains.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 143.22 points, or 0.42 percent, to 33,886.47; the S&P 500 lost 8.58 points, or 0.21 percent, to4,137.64; and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 42.81 points, or 0.35 percent, to 12,123.47.
SGX Nifty
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative start for the broader index in India, with a loss of 86 points or 0.48 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,785 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 IST.
Market on Thursday:
The market ended with marginal gains and extended the winning run for the ninth consecutive session on April 13, with the BSE Sensex rising 38.23 points to close at 60,431.00 and the Nifty at 17,828, up 15.60 points.
After a negative start, the market extended losses as the day progressed, dragging Nifty below 17,750 amid weakness in the information technology stocks after disappointing numbers from TCS and ahead of Infosys earnings later in the day. However, final-hour buying erased the losses and the indices closed flat.
For the week, the Sensex and the Nifty rose 1 percent each. The market was shut on April 14 on account of Ambedkar Jayanti.
Top gainers on the Nifty were IndusInd Bank, HDFC Life, Eicher Motors, Apollo Hospitals and Power Grid Corp, while losers included Infosys, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, NTPC and TCS.
On the sectoral front, the information technology index shed 2 percent, while capital goods, pharma and oil & gas indices were down 0.5 percent each. On the other hand, PSU bank and realty indices rose a percent each.
The BSE smallcap index closed 0.33 percent higher and the midcap index added 0.16 percent.