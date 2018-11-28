Sell Biocon, target Rs 570: Aditya Agarwala

Aditya Agarwala

On the daily chart, Biocon has broken out from a Triangle pattern indicating a resumption of the downtrend in the stock.

Further, the stock is trading below its major moving averages indicating weakening uptrend. A sustained trade below Rs 606 will drag it sharply lower. The stock may be sold in the range of Rs 610-607 for targets of Rs 580-570, keeping a stop loss above Rs 625.

The author is Technical Analyst at YES Securities (I) Ltd.

