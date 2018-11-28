App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 28, 2018 11:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell Biocon, target Rs 570: Aditya Agarwala

The stock may be sold in the range of Rs 610-607 for targets of Rs 580-570, keeping a stop loss above Rs 625, says Aditya Agarwala of YES Securities.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Aditya Agarwala

On the daily chart, Biocon has broken out from a Triangle pattern indicating a resumption of the downtrend in the stock.

Further, the stock is trading below its major moving averages indicating weakening uptrend. A sustained trade below Rs 606 will drag it sharply lower. The stock may be sold in the range of Rs 610-607 for targets of Rs 580-570, keeping a stop loss above Rs 625.

The author is Technical Analyst at YES Securities (I) Ltd.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Nov 28, 2018 11:05 am

#Stocks Views

