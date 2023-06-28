English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    SEBI halves IPO listing time to 3 days

    This will ensure that issuers have faster access to the capital raised, thereby enhancing the ease of doing business, the market regulator said

    Moneycontrol News
    June 28, 2023 / 10:23 PM IST
    SEBI was expected to redefine the TER norms

    SEBI was expected to redefine the TER norms

    Market regulator the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on June 28 said it will reduce the listing timeline after an initial public offering (IPO) to three days after the closure of the issue from the present T+6 at present. 'T' is the day the issue closes for the subscription.

    "The revised timeline of T+3 days shall be made applicable in two phases i.e. voluntary for all public issues opening on or after September 01, 2023 and mandatory on or after December 01, 2023," SEBI said.

    This will ensure that issuers have faster access to the capital raised, thereby enhancing the ease of doing business, and the investors have an opportunity for early credit and liquidity of their investment, the market regulator said.

    The decision comes after extensive back-testing and simulations by all stakeholders, including stock exchanges, sponsor banks, NPCI, depositories and registrars, in respect to various activities involved in the public issue process.

    In the existing timeline, the registrar finalised the basis of allotment and submitted it to the designated stock exchange for approval on T+3. In the new timeline, this will be done on or before 6 PM on T+1.

    Related stories

    Earlier, the issuer made a listing application to stock exchanges for trading permission on T+5. Now, this will be done on or before 6:30PM on T+2.

    In 2018, SEBI introduced Unified Payment Interface (UPI) as an additional payment mechanism with Application Supported by Blocked Amount (ASBA) for retail investors and prescribed a listing timeline of within six days of closure of the offer.

    Prior to that, the listing timeline was as far as 22 days, which was shortened to 12 days.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #IPO #IPO - News #listing #SEBI
    first published: Jun 28, 2023 08:47 pm