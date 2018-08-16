App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2018 08:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sebi fines former promoter of Covidh technologies Rs 6 lakh for disclosure lapses

In an order, Sebi said it has imposed a fine of Rs 6 lakh Obul Reddy Puppala who was director and promoter of the Covidh Technologies, previously known as Aptus Industries Ltd at the time of investigation.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Markets regulator Sebi today imposed a fine of Rs 6 lakh on a former promoter of Covidh Technologies for disclosure lapses with regard to change in shareholding of the company.

In an order, Sebi said it has imposed a fine of Rs 6 lakh Obul Reddy Puppala who was director and promoter of the Covidh Technologies, previously known as Aptus Industries Ltd at the time of investigation.

The regulator had conducted an examination in the change of shareholding of Puppala from March to September in 2013.

Sebi found that during the investigation period, Puppala made seven share transactions in the scrip of the Covidh and as Puppala was holding more than 5 per cent shares in the company, he was required to make disclosures at every transaction to the exchange and the company within two working days under PIT (Prohibition of Insider Trading) as well as SAST (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) norms.

Though Puppala made relevant disclosures to the company, however he failed to make disclosures to the exchange, BSE and thereby violated PIT and SAST regulations, Sebi said.

In a separate order, Sebi today imposed penalty of Rs 5 lakh on six former promoters of Premier Synthetics Limited for failing to disclose inter-se transfer of shares of the company among the them to the stock exchange, BSE and hence it was violative of SAST (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) norms.
First Published on Aug 16, 2018 08:52 pm

tags #Covidh Technologies #Market news #SEBI

most popular

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.