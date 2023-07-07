SAT Industries hits 52-week high as Societe Generale picks 1.4% stake.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Shares of SAT Industries rose 4 percent in the morning trade on July 7, hitting a 52-week high at Rs 94.15 after Societe Generale picked a 1.4 percent stake in the investment company.

The Europe-based financial services group Societe Generale bought 16.1 lakh shares, or 1.42 percent stake, in SAT Industries at an average price of Rs 85.05 a share.

At 10.08 am, the stock was trading 3.7 percent higher at Rs 93.2 on the BSE. In the past five days, it has gained around 16 percent.

Catch up on all LIVE stock market updates here

Recently, the company sold a 3.55 percent stake in its material subsidiary, Aeroflex Industries, to Carnelian Structural Fund managed by Vikas Khemani and a few others for Rs 35.58 crore.

In May, ace investor Ashish Kacholia bought a stake in Aeroflex Industries. SAT Industries sold a 4.05 percent stake in Aeroflex Industries to Kacholia and Bengal Finance & Investments for Rs 40.56 crore.

SAT Industries has a presence in a wide range of activities such as manufacturing, global outsourcing of products and services, real estate, mining and marketing activities. Aeroflex Industries manufactures stainless steel flexible flow solutions.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.