Rising capex, easing margin pressures: Are banks poised for a rerating?

The medium-term growth outlook for banks is improving with uptick in capex activity and loan approvals, feel analysts

After underperforming the broader market since the beginning of this year, banks may be set for a breakout on the back of rising capital expenditure, easing pressure on margins and stable asset quality, feel analysts. Despite robust earnings since the last quarter of FY23, the Nifty Bank index has climbed around 2.55 percent this year till date, compared to an over 6 percent gain in the Nifty. Even in the past 3-month period, the Nifty Bank (up 0.17 percent) has...