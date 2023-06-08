English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Punjab and Sind Bank gains on fund-raising plan

    The bank’s board meets on June 12 to consider a proposal to raise capital through additional Tier-I or Tier-II bonds of up to Rs 750 crore

    Moneycontrol News
    June 08, 2023 / 01:07 PM IST
    Punjab & Sind Bank

    Punjab & Sind Bank

    Shares of Punjab and Sind Bank jumped 3 percent in early trade on June 8 on the state-own lender’s plan to raise capital through bonds.

    The bank’s board will meet on June 12 to consider the proposal to raise capital through the issuance of Basel-III-compliant additional Tier-I or Tier-II bonds of up to Rs 750 crore in one or more tranches within 12 months from the date of approval the bank told BSE on June 7.

    At 12.35 pm, the stock was trading 2.02 percent higher at Rs 32.85 on NSE.

    Catch all the market action on our live blog

    Stock Performance

    Punjab and Sind Bank stock has given a return of 4.42 percent over the last six months, outperforming the Nifty Bank index, which has given a return of 1.91 percent during the same period.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Bank Nifty #Buzzing Stocks #Punjab and Sind Bank #stock market today
    first published: Jun 8, 2023 01:07 pm