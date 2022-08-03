English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Poor monsoon does not always translate to high inflation

    Here is a counterintuitive set of data, which indicates a decoupling of rains and inflation

    Moneycontrol News
    August 03, 2022 / 05:15 PM IST
    (Photo by Pixabay/Pexels)

    (Photo by Pixabay/Pexels)

    With the monsoon delayed in June and being unevenly distributed in July, everyone has been worrying about a fall in food production and resultant inflation. After all, we keep hearing that India’s agriculture is mostly rainfed.

    Then, the reasoning goes like this–poor rains equals poor harvest equals high inflation

    But does poor rains really cause inflation?

    Here is a chart from Nomura that challenges that. With data–from FY13 through FY22–it shows the correlation between monsoon’s deviation from the normal and inflation levels. As you can see, below normal monsoon does not equal high inflation and above normal monsoon does not equal low inflation. 

    Graphic by Rajesh Chawla Graphic by Rajesh Chawla
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #deficient rains #food production #inflation #monsoon #Monsoon Tracker #Nomura
    first published: Aug 3, 2022 05:15 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.