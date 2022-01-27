Paytm Money launches 'Pops' messenger to provide user-specific info on stocks, portfolio and market

Representative image

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Investment advisory platform Paytm Money, a wholly-owned subsidiary of One97 Communications Ltd, on January 27 launched Pops, an intelligent messenger service to provide user-specific information on their portfolios, stocks and market analysis.

The updates through Pops will be "delivered in real-time and in an engaging manner to make it easy for users to leverage the information", the company said in a press release.

The service will also enable wealth management journey of investors by offering personalised and actionable insights, it added.

"The platform will also serve as a marketplace to offer sophisticated stock recommendations, news insights, and other services," the release noted.

Paytm Money said it is partnering with InvestorAi to offer stock recommendations based on signals generated using artificial intelligence.

The company has also partnered with Daily Brief, which simplifies news by parsing through multiple sources and offering key takeaways.

Over the past couple of years, India has seen a sharp rise in investment activity with many new investors entering the financial markets. While these investors seek to learn and track their investments, there is an abundance of sources providing news, analysis, charts, and other information.

According to Paytm Money, the Pops service which will be available on its app will help investors in evading confusion and "monitor their portfolios regularly", while learning from the market movements "with alerts curated for them".

The company's Chief Executive Officer, Varun Sridhar, said they are "pleased to partner with InvestorAi, to offer sophisticated stock recommendations and are confident that it will help investors make informed decisions."