English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now:Attend Option Omega 3.0 : 12 days Retail Option Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Options Trade | A non-directional options strategy in Nifty

    Nifty is expected to remain sideways within our range. A Double Butterfly (Asymmetrical) trade to capitalise on

    Moneycontrol Contributor
    July 20, 2022 / 07:16 AM IST
    Options Trade | A non-directional options strategy in Nifty

    Krsnaa Diagnostics: Krsnaa Diagnostics bags order for supply & maintenance CT Scan center, from Rajasthan government. The company received order from Rajasthan Medical Education Society (Directorate of Medical Education), for supply, installation, operation and maintenance of CT Scan Center at Raj - MES Medical College at Churu, Rajasthan on public private partnership (PPP) basis. As per the tender awarded, the company will set up a CT Scan machine 64 slice scanner at MES Medical College. The tenure of contract will be 10 years.

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Market correction fails to deter SIPs

      Jul 19, 2022 / 05:39 PM IST

      In today's edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: ICICI Pru’s growth woes, dollar index’s rising clout, making sense of I2U2, the folly of wind energy auctions and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers