One year of Modi 2.0: Analysts score govt 3 out of 5 for reforms, see Sensex in 35-40K range in a year

The Modi-led government which will complete the first year of its second term on May 30 got a muted response from the analyst community in terms of reforms that they initiated to push India on a growth path, a poll conducted by Moneycontrol of 13 analysts shows.

We pitched questions to some 13 experts who are head of research, fund managers, as well as investment officers in various brokerage firms.

As many as 54 percent of the experts polled by Moneycontrol gave a rating of '3' out of '5' (5 being the best) to the reforms initiated by the Modi government in the last one year, especially amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

“The first year of Modi Govt 2.0 has been quite eventful. The government tried its best to stimulate the domestic economy amidst the slowing global economic environment. The government took the historic decision to reduce the corporate tax rate which can help increase India’s economic growth in the long run,” Ajay Menon, CEO, Broking and Distribution, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd told Moneycontrol.

“However, the last two months were marred by the COVID-19 pandemic impacting social as well as economic life. The announcements made by the government in the Union Budget and the recent economic stimulus package were lower than the market expectations,” he said.

Menon further added that it appears that these measures may not provide a direct and immediate boost to demand, thus impacting the country’s economic growth in the near term.

As many as 38 percent of the experts gave '4' rating to the reform measures introduced by the Modi Govt. 2.0 in the first year. Experts feel that the reforms are good and a step in the right direction but it might not reinvigorate investment in the near term but will benefit India in the long term.

“Many of the recent measures announced by the Finance Minister are structural reforms which will benefit many sectors in the next few years,” Rusmik Oza, Executive Vice President, Head of Fundamental Research at Kotak Securities told Moneycontrol.

“The recently announced reforms in areas like agriculture, coal mining, electricity and privatisation of PSUs are bold but may fall short in delivering till their core problems are not resolved,” he said.