NSE largest derivatives exchange for third consecutive year

National Stock Exchange(NSE) is world's largest derivatives exchange for 3rd consecutive year in 2021 in terms of number of contracts traded, according to the Futures Industry Association (FIA).

In addition, the bourse has been ranked fourth in the world in cash equities by number of trades by the World Federation of Exchanges for calendar year 2021, NSE statement added.

At the instrument level, NSE ranks first in index options and currency options by number of contracts traded. The index options contracts on Nifty Bank index ranks 1st and Nifty 50 index ranks 2nd globally within the index options category by number of contracts traded. The US Dollar – Indian Rupee options contract ranks 1st by number of contracts traded in the currency options category.

"It is a matter of great pride for us and for our country that NSE has emerged as a global leader and achieved the distinction of being the largest derivatives exchange in the world for the 3rd consecutive year and the 4th largest exchange in cash equities by number of trades. We are truly grateful to the Government of India, Securities & Exchange Board of India, Reserve Bank of India, trading & clearing members, market participants and all our stakeholders for the support extended to us over the years. Our achievements would not have been possible without their support.”, Vikram Limaye, MD & CEO, NSE said.

NSE recently said it got approval from Securities Exchange Board of India(SEBI) to launch derivatives on Nifty MidCap Select Index and will start from January 24. The segment has come into focus due to a rally in equities with broad based participation from all classes of investors resulting in improved liquidity in these stocks.

The year 2021 witnessed total registered investor base on NSE surpassing the 5-crore mark to reach a count of 5.5 crore investors. In the last 10 years, the equity derivatives daily average turnover increased by 4.2 times to Rs 1,41,267 crores. During the same period, the cash market daily average turnover increased by 6.2 times to Rs 69,644 crores. In currency derivatives, the daily average turnover increased by 83% to Rs 26,017 crores.