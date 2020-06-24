Nowrosjee Wadia offloads 2.11% stake in Bombay Dyeing, Duru Sushil Shah 6% in Metropolis

Promoter Nowrosjee Wadia and Sons on June 24 offloaded 2.11 percent equity stake in Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company via open market transactions.

Nowrosjee Wadia raised Rs 33.52 crore by selling 43,59,611 equity shares in the flagship company of the Wadia Group at Rs 76.90 per share, bulk deals data on the BSE showed. Promoter and promoter group's shareholding in the company was 53.65 percent as of March 31, including Nowrosjee Wadia's at 3.77 percent. After this stake sale, Nowrosjee Wadia holds 1.66 percent in Bombay Dyeing.

Sahara Investments, Heera Holdings and Leasing, and Nidhivan Investments and Trading Company acquired 13,03,691, 15,60,470 and 14,95,450 shares in the company.

Among other deals, promoter Duru Sushil Shah sold 30,54,545 shares in diagnostic chain Metropolis Healthcare (representing 6 percent of its total paid-up equity capital) at Rs 1,383.44 per share and raised Rs 422.57 crore via open market transaction.

With this, Duru Sushil Shah's stake in the company has fallen to 12.15 percent (61,54,685 shares) from 18.19 percent earlier.

However, Aditya Birla Sun Life MF acquired 3,12,224 shares in the company at Rs 1,382.10 per share on the BSE.

On the NSE, Kotak Mahindra (International) bought 16,80,000 shares in Sunteck Realty (representing 1.14 percent of its total paid-up equity) at Rs 180 per share.

However, FGTEBP Fiam Emerging Markets Commingled Pool sold 10,71,267 shares at Rs 181.3 per share in Sunteck Realty. Fidelity Investment Trust and Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Fund offloaded 29,47,776 shares at Rs 181.3 per share.

Fiam Emerging Markets held 1.17 percent, or 17,19,248 shares, and Fidelity Investment held 3.17 percent, or 46,44,309 shares, in Sunteck Realty as of March 31, which now reduces to 0.44 percent and 1.16 percent, respectively.

On the BSE, American Balanced Fund, Nomura India Investment Fund Mother Fund and Signature High Income Fund bought 98,28,800 units, 63,42,800 units and 39,95,400 units at Rs 341 per unit in Embassy Office Parks REIT.

India Alternate Property sold 41,26,800 units of Embassy Office Parks REIT at Rs 341.01 per unit and 41,27,000 units at Rs 341.09 per unit. BRE/Mauritius Investments offloaded 44,94,400 units at Rs 341.02 per unit and 44,94,400 units at Rs 341 per unit, while SG Indian Holding NQ CO I sold 78,81,000 units at Rs 341.01 per unit and 78,80,800 units at Rs 341 per unit.

Bessemer India Capital OGPL sold 60,50,352 shares in Orient Green Power (representing 0.8 percent of its total paid-up equity ) at Rs 2.84 per share. It held 9,87,95,691 shares, or 13.16 percent stake, as of March 31.

Prescient Wealth Management offloaded 13,50,000 shares in Sical Logistics at Rs 12.7 per share on the NSE. It owned 3.08 percent stake, or 18,00,000 shares, as of March 31.

