Last Updated : Aug 08, 2018 01:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NMDC shares fall over 2% after decline in July production and sales data

In the April-July period, production and sales of iron ore (provisional) stood at 8.39 million tonne and 8.72 million tonne, respectively

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
NMDC share price dropped 2.5 percent on Wednesday after the fall in July sales and production numbers. Derived iron ore sales declined 34 percent to 1.88 million tonne in July as compared to 2.83 MT in the same month last year.

Derived production numbers dropped 37 percent year-on-year to 1.52 million tonne in the month gone by.

Note: The company has not provided monthly sales and production numbers for July but declared data for April-July. July data is derived after subtracting data of the first three months of FY19.

In the April-July period, production and sales of iron ore (provisional) stood at 8.39 million tonne and 8.72 million tonne, respectively.

At 12:45 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 113.70, down Rs 0.35, or 0.31 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Aug 8, 2018 01:22 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #NMDC

