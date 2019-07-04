App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Days hours minutes

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 04, 2019 09:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

As Nifty Infra forms bullish flag pattern, L&T among 3 stocks that can scale higher

Nifty Infra can touch 3,525, which if held can lead to a further rise till 3,725, keep a stop-loss below 3,250

Gaurav Bissa
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Gaurav Bissa

Nifty infra index has been trading in a range since the past few months and witnessed wild swings during June. However, the index is now out of its consolidation phase and has given multiple breakouts on weekly charts.

The index has witnessed a double bottom breakout above 3,325 that if held can lead to strong upside in coming weeks.

Close

The index has also given breakout from bullish flag pattern on weekly charts which implies the uptrend that it had captured earlier is likely to continue.

Gaurav Bissa
Gaurav Bissa
LKP Securities

Based on the patterns discussed earlier, the index can touch 3,525, which if held can lead to a further rise till 3,725, keep a stop-loss below 3,250.

Image1172019

Sectors tend to remain strong if the heavy components witness strong uptrend. In this case, L&T has been witnessing strong up move. The stock gave a consolidation breakout above Rs 1,450 and since then it has been holding the breakout levels.

The stock is now forming bullish pennant formation on weekly charts with a breakout at higher levels. This implies once a breakout is confirmed the index will also witness a push.

Siemens is another crucial component to witness multiple breakouts on the weekly charts. The stock has witnessed a rounding bottom breakout along with bullish flag breakout on daily and weekly charts.

RSI has also given a small breakout which implies the stock can continue to witness some upside and it can scale towards Rs 1,400.

Power Grid is one of the slowest moving components of Nifty Infra index. However, after a very strong consolidation, the stock has given a strong breakout on weekly charts.

The stock witnessed triple bottom breakout with incremental volumes along with falling trendline breakout. The stock is trading above all major moving averages along with a breakout in RSI implying the trend is likely to remain strong. The stock can test Rs 220-230 in coming days.

The author is AVP Derivatives and Technicals at LKP Securities.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jul 4, 2019 09:28 am

tags #Power Grid #Siemens #Stocks Views #Technicals

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.