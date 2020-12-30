MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join the Moneycontrol Knowledge Summit on "CANSLIM approach for investing and trading" with Mayuresh Joshi on 30th Dec, 5 PM
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Navin Fluorine shares up 160% in 2020, brokerages say it can rise further

Analysts are positive about the prospects of the stock owing to the company's plans to expand its business.

Nishant Kumar
December 30, 2020 / 10:32 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Navin Fluorine International logged stellar gains in the pandemic-hit 2020 and brokerages say the stock is poised for scaling new highs in the year 2021.

As of December 29 close, Navin Fluorine International shares had jumped more than 160 percent in the calendar year 2020 to hit Rs 2,621 against a 14 percent rise in the benchmark Nifty. Analysts are positive about the stock owing to the company's plans to expand its business.

Narendra Solanki, Head-Equity Research (Fundamental), Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers, said to strengthen its specialty chemicals division, the company announced a Rs 195-crore capex in agro and pharma, which is expected to be funded through internal accruals and debt.

Moreover, the multi-purpose plant at its wholly-owned subsidiary, Navin Fluorine Advanced Sciences, at Dahej in  Gujarat is expected to be commissioned in the first half of FY23, with nearly 1.4 times asset turnover.

The expansion would help launch products of complex fluorinated chemistry and strengthening customer relations, Solanki said.

Close

Related stories

"With this multi-purpose plant, the company will have the capacity to manufacture five products, specifically in agro. Of the five products, three will be developed in-house and two with clients. Navin has another seven products in the pipeline catering to pharma and agro," Solanki said.

He has a "buy" recommendation on the stock, with a target price of Rs 3,000.

Brokerage firm Emkay Global, too, has a "buy" call on the stock with a target price of Rs 2,742.

"Large capex undertaking for the multi-purpose plant (MPP) ensures earnings growth in the longer term, in our view. We bake in new project contribution in FY23, and raise our revenue/EPS estimates by about 4 percent," Emkay said.

"PEG (price earning growth) ratio has been about 1 time in the last two years and we apply a nearly 38 percent premium in our PEG multiple due to lateral structural improvement in return ratios (RoE of 16 percent in FY22 to 22 percent in FY23)," said the brokerage.

Brokerage firm JM Financial, which has a "buy" call on the stock with a target price of Rs 2,900, said with a capex of about Rs 630 crore over the next two years, the company will add about Rs 800 crore revenue (at peak capacity) to the current revenue of nearly Rs 1,000 crore.

Brokerage firm ICICI Direct also has a "buy" on the stock with the target price at Rs 3,040. It has upgraded its PER multiple to 40 times (1.4 times PEG) from 35 times PER of FY23E.

As per the brokerage, the company's asset turn is expected to be 1.35-1.45 times with better operating margin visibility than the current profile.

Since 40 percent of the plant is vacant, it can be expanded by putting in more types of machinery,ICICI Direct said. This should support specialty chemical segment revenue growth in the high teens.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Nishant Kumar
TAGS: #Navin Fluorine International #Stocks Views
first published: Dec 30, 2020 10:32 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | 6 Indians test positive for new COVID-19 variant; Wuhan cases may have been 10 times higher than official tally

Coronavirus Essential | 6 Indians test positive for new COVID-19 variant; Wuhan cases may have been 10 times higher than official tally

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.