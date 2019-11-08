MSCI rejigs indices: SBI Life, DLF, ICICI Pru key inclusions; BHEL, Yes Bank excluded

Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) has announced a semi-annual rebalancing in its Global Standard Index on November 7.

Changes to MSCI India Index will come into effect after close of trade on November 26. A total of 78 stocks have witnessed changes in the latest rejig. SBI Life is amongst three largest additions to the MSCI Emerging Markets Index.

MSCI added seven stocks and deleted four from MSCI Global Standard Index.

The additions included Berger Paints, Colgate, DLF, HDFC AMC, ICICI Prudential Life, SBI Life, and Siemens. Meanwhile, the deletions from the global index include Glenmark, Indiabulls Housing, Vodafone Idea, and Yes Bank.

It has added eight and deleted six companies from the MSCI India Domestic Index.

The additions include: Berger Paints, DLF, HDFC AMC, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, Indraprastha Gas, Info Edge, SBI Life, Siemens India

Those deleted from the index include: BHEL, Glenmark, Indiabulls Housing, L&T Finance, Vodafone Idea, Yes Bank

The MSCI India Small Cap Index has seen 17 addition and 33 deletions.