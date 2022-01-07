MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : January 07, 2022 / 07:18 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

    The market snapped four-day winning streak and corrected one percent on January 6, as the selling pressure was seen banking & financials, FMCG, IT, Metals and Pharma stocks, after the correction in global peers as FOMC minutes indicated a faster-than-expected rate hikes. The rising coronavirus cases also dented sentiment. Read more here.

  • Watch out

    Take a look at these key events


    Today:
    SC hearings go virtual
    Odisha schools shut
    Tomorrow:
    Chandigarh to get new mayor
    Telangana schools shut

  • Big Story

    RIL’s dollar bond bonanza

    Close

  • Coronavirus Check

    Highest single-day rise in Mumbai, over 20,000 new cases

  • Tech Tattle

    OnePlus 9RT India price likely less than Rs 40,000

    OnePlus 9RT price in India has been hinted at ahead of the official release. According to a new leak, the OnePlus smartphone will be priced under Rs 40,000 in India. It will launch on January 14 alongside wireless earbuds OnePlus Buds Z2. Read more here

  • Auto

    EV sales to touch 10 lakh units in India

    Sales of total electric vehicles in India are expected to be around 10 lakh units in 2022, equal to what was sold collectively in the last 15 years, mainly riding on the good traction witnessed by electric two-wheelers, Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles said on Thursday. Read more here

  • Tailpiece

    Viral egg image with 55.5 mn likes is Insta’s favourite

    The photo--uploaded by @world_record_egg--has collected over 55.5 million likes and it continues to be the most liked image on Instagram, revealed Guinness World Records in a tweet recently. Read more here

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

