App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 14, 2019 11:12 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Meet the fund manager: Smallcaps will outperform largecaps; invest now for 3-5 years

This is the best time to accumulate good small and mid-cap stocks for investors with a horizon of three to five years, says Amit Doshi of Care PMS.

Kshitij Anand @kshanand

In the current environment investing in selective big names is because investors are “running for safety” and not for returns, something that should change once the overall sentiment improves, Amit Doshi, Investment Director at Care PMS, said in an interview to Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand.

 Edited excerpts:

Q) A double-digit return in September! For many of the investors who gave up on the broader markers, your fund’s performance shows that investing in quality always yield results. What was your trading strategy?

A) Well, there was no “trading strategy”; “staying invested” was the strategy we followed. If you look at the history of equities, good businesses always navigate the equity market correction phase and emerge a winner.

Close

We outperformed because we had good weight on few companies that did exceedingly well on the price front in a single month, backed by continuous good businesses performance in previous quarters.

related news

Q) Can we say that the broader market is out of the woods? Investors have burnt their fingers in the last one-two years. What should be investors’ strategy?

A) It is difficult to say that the broader market is out of the woods because I still see there is a lack of confidence except for 12-15 largecap stocks. On the economic front, the macro figures are also not very positive, coupled with global issues, keep a negative hangover in the market.

Also, to a great extent, investors fear, or lack confidence, as there is a dearth of good stocks or they are very few companies in small and mid-cap stocks that are worth investing in.

So, there is a possibility of burning fingers, if the investment is done without the required study in this space. I feel that this is the best time to accumulate good small and mid-cap stocks for investors with a horizon of three to five years.

Q) Taking a long term horizon, do you feel that small and mid-cap stocks are likely to outperform largecaps in the next two-three years as the economy picks pace?

A) No doubt about it. In fact, they will outperform with big margins. Once market stabilises, which will help regain investors’ confidence, the part of the money is sure to shift from very high PE largecaps to attractively priced small and mid-caps.

I believe that this is sure to happen over a period of time, even if the economy does not pick up as expected. The current reason for remaining invested or investing in selective big names, is the mood of investors is “running for safety” and not for returns, which should change once the overall sentiment would improve.

Q) What are your expectations from the September quarter earnings? Which sectors are likely to outperform and which are likely to underperform?

A) The September quarter earnings are expected to be subdued for most of the sectors, as evident from the various industrial data published so far.

Automobile including its ancillaries, banking and finance, cement, metal, infra and capital goods, consumer durables except AC, real estate, textiles, etc are expected to underperform.

Pharma, agri inputs, FMCG, including food and beverages, IT, paper & packaging, etc. are some of the sectors expected to comparatively do better.

Q) What is your outlook for FY20?

A) I feel that the worst is over. Domestic macros like a good monsoon, lower interest rates and stable crude oil prices have turned favourable.

In addition, the corporate tax rate cut, especially tax rate of 15 percent for new manufacturing companies, should bring a lot of interest and many steps from the government for releasing liquidity in the system should see the cycle back into rolls in the second half of this year.

We have also seen an increase in confidence among retail investors in the form of consistent inflow through mutual fund SIPs. Further, we will see more funds coming back to equities on account of a lack of investment avenues in the field of real estate and fixed-income instruments.

Also, we are seeing falling interest rates where many stocks are available at attractive yields. For example, a company generating net profits of 12-15% and giving a dividend yield of 3-5% at a current market price along with good balance sheet is likely to attract investors’ interest and this market offers such opportunities.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Oct 14, 2019 11:10 am

tags #Amit Doshi #Care PMS #Large caps #Meet the fund manager #mid caps #September quarter earnings #small caps

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.