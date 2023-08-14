MC Interview: Food inflation surge likely in near term, expect easing by FY24 Q4: Kotak's Suvodeep Rakshit

markets

In a recent interview Suvodeep Rakshit, senior economist, Kotak Institutional Equities said that the potential for upward movement in food inflation remains prominent for the upcoming 3-6 months. He anticipates a gradual decline in food prices in the coming months, leading to a reduction in inflation towards the 4.5-5% range by the fourth quarter of FY24. However, he indicates that while overall inflation is expected to ease, sustaining a consistent decline to 4% over the next few quarters might...