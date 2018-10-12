App
Last Updated : Oct 12, 2018 12:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Max India stock jumps 6% after Bajaj Finance raises stake in company

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Max India share price rallied 6.3 percent intraday Friday after non-banking finance company Bajaj Finance raised its stake in the company.

The scrip price was quoting at Rs 73.05, up Rs 2.60, or 3.69 percent on the BSE, at 12:25 hours IST.

Bajaj Finance acquired 2.04 percent stake in Max India, the holding company for Max Healthcare, Max Bupa Health Insurance and Antara Senior Living.

After this acquisition, Bajaj Finance increased its stake in the Max Group company to 7.24 percent from 5.21 percent earlier.
First Published on Oct 12, 2018 12:42 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Max India

