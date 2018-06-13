Market Update: Nifty pharma outshines as DRL, Cadila Health jump 4-5%; SBI, TCS most active

The broader indices continued to trade higher this Wednesday afternoon with the Nifty gaining 29 points at 10,872 and the Sensex added 124 points at 35,816.

Pharma stocks gained the most led by Dr Reddy's Labs which jumped 4 percent while Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Cipla, Cadila Healthcare, Lupin and Aurobindo Pharma were the other gainers.

Nifty IT was trading in the green, up over a percent led by Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Infibeam and Wipro.

Bank Nifty also managed to stay in the green helped by ICICI Bank which added over 1 percent followed by Bank of India, Axis Bank, RBL Bank and State Bank of India.

Nifty infra was however down in the afternoon trade but individual stocks like Interglobe Aviation, Adani Power, Power Grid and Bharat Heavy Electricals are trading in the positive territory.

The top gainers among Nifty constituents were Dr Reddy's Labs, Cipla, Tata Consultancy Services, Lupin and Sun Pharma.

The most actively traded stocks on the NSE were Sun Pharma, TCS, State Bank of India, Indiabulls Housing Finance and Lupin.

Some of the top gainers on BSE were Redington India, Delta Corp, PC Jeweller, Cadila Healthcare and Kwality.

Britannia Industries, Avenue Supermarts, GSK Pharma, Infosys, Quess Corp and Tata Elxsi were the few stocks that hit fresh 52-week highs in the afternoon trade.

On the other hand, 34 stocks hit a new 52-week low. These include Manpasand Beverages, HAL and Videocon Industries among others.

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 970 stocks advancing, 710 declining and 380 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1371 stocks advanced, 1152 declined and 131 remained unchanged.