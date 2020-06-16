App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Jun 16, 2020 08:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates positive start for the Indian indices

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India.

  • June 16, 2020 08:48 AM IST

    DII Trading Activity:

  • June 16, 2020 08:45 AM IST

    FII Trading Activity:

  • June 16, 2020 08:40 AM IST

    Petrol & Diesel price hike: Petrol price hiked by 47 paise & Diesel by 57 paise today. Petrol & Diesel prices hiked for the 10th consecutive day, reported CNBC-TV18.

  • June 16, 2020 08:31 AM IST

    BOJ keeps policy steady: The Bank of Japan kept monetary policy steady on Tuesday and stuck to its view that the economy will gradually recover from the damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic, signalling that it has taken sufficient steps for now.

    As widely expected, the central bank maintained its pledge to guide short-term interest rates at -0.1% and the 10-year government bond yield around 0% by a 8-1 vote.

  • June 16, 2020 08:28 AM IST

    Results Today:

    HPCL, NMDC, Ashiana Housing, Bhansali Engineering Polymers, Bliss GVS Pharma, Globus Spirits, Ipca Laboratories, Bank of Maharashtra, Manali Petrochemical, Navin Fluorine International and Schneider Electric Infrastructure.

  • June 16, 2020 08:14 AM IST

    Indian ADRs ended mixed:

  • June 16, 2020 08:03 AM IST

    Wall St closes higher: Wall Street closed higher on Monday following an announcement by the U.S. Federal Reserve regarding its corporate bond purchasing program that boosted investor confidence, which had been wavering amid a spike in new COVID-19 cases.

  • June 16, 2020 07:52 AM IST

    Asian Markets trade higher:

