Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates positive start for the Indian indices

Jun 16, 2020 08:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Petrol & Diesel price hike:
BOJ keeps policy steady:
Wall St closes higher:
SGX Nifty:
DII Trading Activity:
FII Trading Activity:
Petrol & Diesel price hike: Petrol price hiked by 47 paise & Diesel by 57 paise today. Petrol & Diesel prices hiked for the 10th consecutive day, reported CNBC-TV18.
BOJ keeps policy steady: The Bank of Japan kept monetary policy steady on Tuesday and stuck to its view that the economy will gradually recover from the damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic, signalling that it has taken sufficient steps for now.
As widely expected, the central bank maintained its pledge to guide short-term interest rates at -0.1% and the 10-year government bond yield around 0% by a 8-1 vote.
Results Today:
HPCL, NMDC, Ashiana Housing, Bhansali Engineering Polymers, Bliss GVS Pharma, Globus Spirits, Ipca Laboratories, Bank of Maharashtra, Manali Petrochemical, Navin Fluorine International and Schneider Electric Infrastructure.
In pics | Stocks in the news: Tata Motors, HCL Info, Shalby, Aarey Drugs, Shriram Transport, Aarti Industries
Aarti Industries, Shilpa Medicare, Can Fin Homes, Ruby Mills, CCL Products, Intellect Design Arena are some stocks in focus today.
Indian ADRs ended mixed:
Wall St closes higher: Wall Street closed higher on Monday following an announcement by the U.S. Federal Reserve regarding its corporate bond purchasing program that boosted investor confidence, which had been wavering amid a spike in new COVID-19 cases.
Asian Markets trade higher: